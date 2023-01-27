</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Killer Ten Hag won't take Reading lightly</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-27">27 January 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Killer Ten Hag won't take Reading lightly", "name": "Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Killer Ten Hag won't take Reading lightly", "description": "Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra reveals why he loves the FA Cup and makes his prediction for the Man Utd v Reading fourth round tie. The Betfair Expert also ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-killer-ten-hag-wont-let-man-utd-take-reading-lightly-270123-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-killer-ten-hag-wont-let-man-utd-take-reading-lightly-270123-1183.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-27T21:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-27T20:38:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra reveals why he loves the FA Cup and makes his prediction for the Man Utd v Reading fourth round tie. The Betfair Expert also shares his tip for Saturday's match... Patrice says Ten Hag will pick best 11 for FA Cup United must not underestimate Reading Patrice makes FA Cup prediction Get Betfair Expert's big match Bet Builder Normally cup matches are a good opportunity to give players chances, but right now I don't think Erik ten Hag is looking at this game like that. I think he is looking to win, so he will put his best 11 out. Normally, this is the sort of game where players who haven't had much game time, like Harry Maguire, can play. But I'm not sure Ten Hag is going to go for that, he wants to win, he's a killer. I wouldn't be surprised to see a strong United 11 against Reading. United cannot underestimate Royals From my experience, in these kinds of games you can fall into a trap. That's also what I love about the FA Cup. When you play against a team from a lower division, for them it's the game of their life. Their family will record the game and the players will make sure to put in a good performance so that they give themselves a good opportunity to be seen. These are the most difficult games. United are better than them, but trust me, if the players are arrogant or if they think it will be easy, then 9/10 times they will lose. You have to match their level of passion and hunger. Red Devils must bleed for the club When you play for a club like United you need to have that passion no matter what game it is. They have to give everything in each game and bleed for the club. But it's not easy. Sometimes, you can play a Champions League game against Real Madrid or Barcelona and then afterwards you have to play against a team from a lower league in the cup and the conditions are tough. Mentally you have to be ready. If you aren't you can easily fall into a trap. Reading have nothing to lose in this one and they will be coming to Old Trafford to cause an upset. If people underestimate them, that's when they can be dangerous. It's tough, as soon as you start the game these kinds of teams run everywhere. They are ready to show how good they are and they want to take your place. Kill the game quickly The way to kill these games quickly is to score in the first 15 minutes. If you get to half time and it's still a draw then you start to struggle. The United players have to kill it quickly and say we are bigger than you, not in an arrogant way but they have to show them. I love these kinds of games. It reminds me of when I was younger and I would play against older and bigger teams. I've been in that position too and you play so much better. This is the beautiful part of the game, it's exciting. I enjoy it when a big team is knocked out and there's an upset, and it doesn't surprise me because this is the history of the FA Cup. I don't think that will be the case this weekend though. United to score early United have to beat Reading, I will be devastated if they don't. If I was still playing and I was going into this game, I'd be 100% focused. That's what the players have to do. I'm not worried, because with a manager like Ten Hag, I don't see him letting any player think they have already won it. They have to be careful, Reading won't make it easy and they have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don't respect them, United can lose the game. Patrice's Prediction for Man Utd v Reading: 3-1 The Betfair Expert - Betfair's Harry Phillips For a team who were favourites for relegation, under a transfer embargo and short of several key players from last season having left during the summer, Reading are having a good season. After a quick start to the season under ex-United player Paul Ince, their form has faltered in recent times and they come into this off the back of a 4-0 hammering at Stoke, which won't have done the confidence any good. While Reading have gone backwards, United have taken several steps forward since the toxic first few matches of the Ten Hag era, with Rashford in sublime form, scoring 10 goals in 10 games since the return from the World Cup. Clearly the form and league position of both teams tells you Reading have a mountain to climb, but it is the FA Cup and they will be hoping to find some inspiration to complete a famous win at Old Trafford. Make no mistake, this is a huge task for the Championship side. With United unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the FA Cup, it would certainly be one of the shocks of the weekend if Reading knock out Ten Hag's side. Tactically, Reading will try and play as a compact unit and prevent United from exploiting space in behind. Their best chance is to turn it into an attritional and scrappy affair, prevent United from hitting them on the counter and then hope for some individual brilliance from Tom Ince to get them a goal. Ince has been the player of the season for the Royals and 15/2 for him to score any time looks value. If they are to cause a shock and book a place in the FA Cup fifth round he will be key. The Betfair Expert also shares his tip for Saturday's match...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Patrice says Ten Hag will pick best 11 for FA Cup</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>United must not underestimate Reading</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Patrice makes FA Cup prediction</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Get Betfair Expert's big match Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Normally cup matches are a good opportunity to give players chances, but right now I don't think <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> is looking at this game like that. I think he is looking to win, so he will <strong>put his best 11 out</strong>.</p><p>Normally, this is the sort of game where players who haven't had much game time, like <strong>Harry Maguire</strong>, can play. But I'm not sure Ten Hag is going to go for that, he wants to win, he's a killer.</p><p>I wouldn't be surprised to see a <strong>strong United 11</strong> against Reading.</p><h2>United cannot underestimate Royals</h2><p></p><p>From my experience, in these kinds of games you can fall into a trap. That's also <strong>what I love about the FA Cup</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Erik Ten Hag.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik%20Ten%20Hag.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>When you play against a team from a lower division, for them it's <strong>the game of their life</strong>. Their family will record the game and the players will make sure to put in a good performance so that they give themselves a good opportunity to be seen. These are the most difficult games.</p><p>United are better than them, but trust me, if the players are arrogant or if they think it will be easy, then 9/10 times they will lose. You have to match their level of <strong>passion and hunger</strong>.</p><h2>Red Devils must bleed for the club</h2><p></p><p>When you play for a club like United you need to have that passion no matter what game it is. They have to give everything in each game and <strong>bleed for the club</strong>. But it's not easy.</p><p>Sometimes, you can play a Champions League game against Real Madrid or Barcelona and then afterwards you have to play against a team from a lower league in the cup and the conditions are tough. <strong>Mentally you have to be ready</strong>. If you aren't you can easily fall into a trap.</p><p><strong>Reading have nothing to lose</strong> in this one and they will be coming to Old Trafford to cause an upset. If people underestimate them, that's when they can be dangerous.</p><p>It's tough, as soon as you start the game these kinds of teams run everywhere. They are ready to show how good they are and they want to take your place.</p><h2>Kill the game quickly</h2><p></p><p>The way to kill these games quickly is to <strong>score in the first 15 minutes.</strong> If you get to half time and it's still a draw then you start to struggle. The United players have to kill it quickly and say we are bigger than you, not in an arrogant way but they have to show them.</p><p>I love these kinds of games. It reminds me of when I was younger and I would play against older and bigger teams. I've been in that position too and you play so much better. This is the <strong>beautiful part of the game</strong>, it's exciting.</p><p>I enjoy it when a big team is knocked out and there's an <strong>upset</strong>, and it doesn't surprise me because this is the history of the FA Cup. I don't think that will be the case this weekend though.</p><h2>United to score early</h2><p></p><p><strong>United have to beat Reading</strong>, I will be devastated if they don't. If I was still playing and I was going into this game, I'd be 100% focused. That's what the players have to do.</p><p>I'm not worried, because with a manager like Ten Hag, I don't see him letting any player think they have already won it.</p><p>They have to be careful, Reading won't make it easy and they have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don't respect them, United can lose the game.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Patrice's Prediction for Man Utd v Reading: 3-1</strong></p> </blockquote><h2><b><span>The Betfair Expert - Betfair's Harry Phillips</span></b></h2><p><b><span></span></b></p><p class="x_MsoNormal">For a team who were favourites for relegation, under a transfer embargo and short of several key players from last season having left during the summer, <strong>Reading are having a good season</strong>.<u></u><u></u></p><p class="x_MsoNormal">After a quick start to the season under ex-United player <strong>Paul Ince</strong>, their form has faltered in recent times and they come into this off the back of a 4-0 hammering at Stoke, which won't have done the confidence any good.<u></u><u></u></p><p class="x_MsoNormal"><u></u>While <strong>Reading have gone backwards</strong>, United have taken several steps forward since the toxic first few matches of the Ten Hag era, with Rashford in sublime form, scoring 10 goals in 10 games since the return from the World Cup.<u></u><u></u><u></u> <u></u></p><p class="x_MsoNormal"><img alt="rashford-man-utd.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford-man-utd.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p class="x_MsoNormal">Clearly the form and league position of both teams tells you Reading have a mountain to climb, but it is the FA Cup and they will be hoping to find some inspiration to complete a <strong>famous win at Old Trafford</strong>.<u></u><u></u><u></u> <u></u></p><p class="x_MsoNormal">Make no mistake, this is a huge task for the Championship side. With <strong>United unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the FA Cup</strong>, it would certainly be one of the shocks of the weekend if Reading knock out Ten Hag's side.<u></u><u></u><u></u> <u></u></p><blockquote> <p class="x_MsoNormal">Tactically, Reading will try and play as a compact unit and prevent United from exploiting space in behind.</p> </blockquote><p class="x_MsoNormal">Their best chance is to turn it into an <strong>attritional and scrappy affair</strong>, prevent United from hitting them on the counter and then hope for some individual brilliance from <strong>Tom Ince</strong> to get them a goal.<u></u><u></u><u></u> <u></u></p><p class="x_MsoNormal">Ince has been the player of the season for the Royals and 15/2 for him to score any time looks value. If they are to cause a shock and book a place in the FA Cup fifth round he will be key.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor No Apprentices, Only Masters | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 230
