Patrice Evra Exclusive: Great performance from United but Top 4 still the aim
Patrice Evra
21 October 2022
3:00 min read { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Great performance from United but Top 4 still the aim", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Great performance from United but Top 4 still the aim", "description": "In this week's exclusive Patrice Evra reflects on a great performance from Manchester United in midweek, and he shows his delight for a fellow countryman win...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-great-performance-from-united-but-top-4-still-the-aim-211022-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-great-performance-from-united-but-top-4-still-the-aim-211022-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-21T17:23:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-21T16:06:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/BrunoFernandesUTD1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In this week's exclusive Patrice Evra reflects on a great performance from Manchester United in midweek, and he shows his delight for a fellow countryman winning the Ballon d'Or... Manner of performance very pleasing against Spurs Top 4 Finish still the main priority Bruno was back to his best Delighted for Ballon d'Or winner Benzema Let's not talk about the title It was a great performance from Man United against Tottenham. It was complete because they dominated at the start of the game but let's not talk about the title race, let's talk about fourth place. After the loss against Man City I was worried but this has shown the character, the resilience and that no players want to give up and I was really proud. I really believe in the process and Man United are going in the right direction but I know there will be lots of ups and downs. You can really see the progress and Ten Hag's style which is really encouraging for the future. Manner of the performance pleased me most The football and philosophy that is being implemented is developing so fast. It was even really difficult to pick a man of the match after the game. It was a real team performance and the manner in which they won was more important for me than the result. Old Trafford was rocking but what I enjoyed most was the structure of the team. The way the team pressed together and the balance of the team as well as the energy. I didn't expect Tottenham to dominate the game and I think Tottenham can say thank you to Hugo Lloris because Man United should've been five-nil up. Same intensity needed in every game to become consistent In most of the big games, Man United have shown consistency apart from against Man City. I see progress because against Arsenal and Liverpool they didn't control the game whereas against Tottenham, United were in control. When I was a player, Sir Alex Ferguson didn't care about big games, he knew he didn't need to motivate us because he knew we'd be ready. Everyone was disappointed with the draw against Newcastle but it's not like they're a small team, this is Newcastle. Man United need to play with the same intensity every game. Bruno was back being the main man and Ten Hag will deal with Ronaldo What I love about Bruno is his work ethic. When you go to an orchestra, it's one person managing it, not two and you don't play football with two footballs and people think that he's not been scoring because he's not been the main man but he doesn't want to be. Against Tottenham we saw Bruno back to his best and even though he doesn't like it, it's because he was the main man. Of course I understand Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration but people should focus on Man United's performance and let Ten Hag solve it. All the talk around Ronaldo is negative now and I don't want things to be negative around the club and I don't think people need to add anything about it because Ten Hag will deal with it. Important we don't get too confident ahead of Chelsea game Man United going into the game against Chelsea confident is my worry. I was confident ahead of the Man City game so I hope they won't be ahead of this one. I want Man United to have their backs against the wall in every game because that's when they play their best and fight for every ball. If the team go to Chelsea with the mindset of the hosts being favourites then I know Man United will deliver. Let's go to Stamford Bridge, play the United way and show respect to Chelsea. Delighted to see Benzema win the Ballon d'Or, now for the World Cup? The Ballon d'Or regained some credibility after awarding it to Karim Benzema. For a long time no one has agreed with it and I'm so proud of Karim because he's come far and he deserves it. He was banned from the national team and came back, he carried Real Madrid to the Champions League final win and he really inspired all his teammates. He's giving so much to his team and he's taken a hold of the responsibility and leadership. I'm happy for everyone. Karim, his friends and family because they all believed in him. Karim had a big chance to sign for Man United, Sir Alex was really interested but Real Madrid made the difference when Florentino Perez took Zinedine Zidane to Karim's house and showed him how much they wanted to sign him. I've spoken to Karim and he wants to retire at Real Madrid, he loves the club, the city and the president so I don't think we'll see him play in the Premier League. We were supposed to see him with myself at Man United a long time ago but I can't see it coming now. Karim Benzema is in great form but the French national team is not just about him. He's a great asset for them and he'll be under pressure but he loves it and enjoys it. He has to be the main man and all eyes will be on him and he loves Tupac so yes Karim, all eyes will be on you at the World Cup. Bruno Fernandes was back being the main man against Tottenham

In this week's exclusive Patrice Evra reflects on a great performance from Manchester United in midweek, and he shows his delight for a fellow countryman winning the Ballon d'Or...

Manner of performance very pleasing against Spurs
Top 4 Finish still the main priority
Bruno was back to his best
Delighted for Ballon d'Or winner Benzema

Let's not talk about the title

It was a great performance from Man United against Tottenham. It was complete because they dominated at the start of the game but let's not talk about the title race, let's talk about <strong>fourth place</strong>.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">After the loss against Man City I was worried but this has shown the character, the resilience and that no players want to give up and<strong> I was really proud</strong>.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I really believe in the process and Man United are going in the right direction but I know there will be <strong>lots of ups and downs</strong>. You can really see the progress and Ten Hag's style which is really encouraging for the future.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Manner of the performance pleased me most</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The football and philosophy that is being implemented is developing so fast. It was even really difficult to pick a man of the match after the game. <strong>It was a real team performance</strong> and the manner in which they won was more important for me than the result.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Old Trafford was rocking but what I enjoyed most was the structure of the team. The way the team pressed together and the balance of the team as well as the energy.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I didn't expect Tottenham to dominate the game and I think Tottenham can say thank you to <strong>Hugo Lloris</strong> because Man United should've been five-nil up.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Same intensity needed in every game to become consistent</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">In most of the big games, Man United have shown consistency apart from against Man City. <strong>I see progress</strong> because against Arsenal and Liverpool they didn't control the game whereas against Tottenham, United were in control.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">When I was a player, Sir Alex Ferguson didn't care about big games, he knew he didn't need to motivate us because he knew we'd be ready.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Everyone was disappointed with the draw against <strong>Newcastle</strong> but it's not like they're a small team, this is Newcastle.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Man United need to play with the same intensity every game.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Bruno was back being the main man and Ten Hag will deal with Ronaldo</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">What I love about <strong>Bruno</strong> is his work ethic. When you go to an orchestra, it's one person managing it, not two and you don't play football with two footballs and people think that he's not been scoring because <strong>he's not been the main man</strong> but he doesn't want to be.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Against Tottenham we saw Bruno back to his best and even though he doesn't like it, it's because he was the main man.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Of course I understand <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>'s frustration but people should focus on Man United's performance and let Ten Hag solve it.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">All the talk around Ronaldo is negative now and <strong>I don't want things to be negative around the club</strong> and I don't think people need to add anything about it because Ten Hag will deal with it.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Important we don't get too confident ahead of Chelsea game</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Man United going into the game against Chelsea confident is my worry. I was confident ahead of the Man City game so I hope they won't be ahead of this one. <strong>I want Man United to have their backs against the wall in every game</strong> because that's when they play their best and fight for every ball.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">If the team go to Chelsea with the mindset of the hosts being favourites <strong>then I know Man United will deliver</strong>. Let's go to Stamford Bridge, play the United way and show respect to Chelsea.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Delighted to see Benzema win the Ballon d'Or, now for the World Cup?</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Ballon d'Or regained some credibility after awarding it to <strong>Karim Benzema</strong>. For a long time no one has agreed with it and I'm so proud of Karim because he's come far and he deserves it. He was banned from the national team and came back, <strong>he carried Real Madrid to the Champions League final win</strong> and he really inspired all his teammates.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">He's giving so much to his team and he's taken a hold of the responsibility and leadership.<strong> I'm happy for everyone</strong>. Karim, his friends and family because they all believed in him.<strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Karim_Benzema.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Karim_Benzema.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Karim had a big chance to sign for Man United, Sir Alex was really interested but Real Madrid made the difference when Florentino Perez took <strong>Zinedine Zidane</strong> to Karim's house and showed him how much they wanted to sign him.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I've spoken to Karim and he wants to retire at <strong>Real Madrid</strong>, he loves the club, the city and the president so I don't think we'll see him play in the Premier League.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">We were supposed to see him with myself at Man United a long time ago but I can't see it coming now.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Karim Benzema is in great form but <strong>the French national team is not just about him</strong>. 