Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League, FA Cup, EFL and more best bets

23/10 3.30 and 9/5 2.80 tips for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-finals

Goals back when Spurs go to Fulham

Tips for the Championship, Bundesliga and La Liga

FA Cup Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "With 16 goals, Mark Robins' Coventry are the top scorers in the FA Cup this season (though a 5-0 win over Maidstone helped) but they do have a goal threat gives them a hope even as 4/1 outsiders for an away win.

"And Wolves have problems up front, with Padro Neto joining Wolves' array of injured forwards, they've only really got Pablo Sarabia left as a senior forward. But O'Neil has already set his sights on this trophy, Wolves can beat anyone on their day, their league position is solid and there's an international break after this tie.

"So Wolves should take care of business but let's back the Sky Blues to get a goal - just as they have done in their last 13 away games."

Back Wolves to win & both teams to score @ 23/10 Bet here

Mark O'Haire: "Newcastle head to The Etihad looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2004-05, though the Magpies' road record is a major concern; since the start of November, only Brentford (8) have lost more Premier League away games than Newcastle (7), while the Magpies have shipped the most goals on the road during this period (24 in nine games).

"It's always difficult to decipher stand-out value in such lopsided betting heats but the [9/5] available on Phil Foden to score is well worthy of support on Saturday. Pep Guardiola recently labelled the midfielder, the "best player in the Premier League right now" with the in-form 23-year-old scoring seven goals in his past eight outings.

"Man City are in for 2.75 goals in this game, according to the market, yet the 9/5 suggests Foden is just a 35% chance to get on the scoresheet despite his excellent recent run in front of goal. The England ace has notched 17 times in 34 appearances of 45 minutes or more across the EPL, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, highlighting his threat."

Back Phil Foden to score @ 9/5 Bet here

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Alex Boyes: "Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 24 Premier League away games (D6 L16), winning 1-0 at Chelsea in September and 3-1 at Newcastle in December. They've also kept just two clean sheets in these 24 games, with both shutouts coming in London (1-0 v Chelsea, 0-0 v Crystal Palace).

"Carlton Morris has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for Luton. He's been involved in four (3 goals, 1 assist) in his last four at Kenilworth Road, one more than in his first 10 at home in the competition (1 goal, 2 assists)."

Back Morris to score and Luton win @ 7/24.50 Bet here

Stephen Tudor: "Only Sheffield United have created fewer big chances in 2023/24 than a Burnley side that look doomed to join the Blades back in the Championship.

"At the other end Vincent Kompany's poorly protected back four have conceded every half an hour since Christmas.



"One detail that surprises given their woes is that Brentford have managed to score in both halves on eight occasions this term. Backing them to do likewise this Saturday therefore makes sense."

Back Brentford to score in both halves @ 15/8 Bet here

Kevin Hatchard: "It's hard to see this London derby not having plenty of excitement and goals. Fulham have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in their last six Premier League matches, and if you go back further it's 14 of 17.

"On the Tottenham side of things, 17 of their last 18 top-flight matches have featured three goals or more, and they have scored in every single Premier League match under Postecoglou.

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and Heung-Min Son to have a shot on target at 2.18. The South Korean has hit the target at least once in nine of his last 12 Premier League appearances."

Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Son to have 1+ shots on target at 2.18 Bet here

EFL Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Swansea saw their four-game winning run over Cardiff come to an end in the reverse meeting back in September, though the Swans have suffered just a solitary defeat in six when welcoming the Bluebirds to Landore (W5-D0-L1). Nevertheless, the hosts appear fragile 2.08 favourites here and I'm happy to get Cardiff onside this weekend.

"Swansea have managed only seven victories in their past 26 league outings (W7-D7-L12) since October's international break, whilst posting just five triumphs in 18 on home soil this season (W5-D5-L8). Williams' outfit have managed a paltry tally of six clean sheets across the whole campaign, striking twice or more in 12 of those 37 second-tier fixtures.

"Cardiff's impressive recent run has brought the Bluebirds to within the top-10 and the visitors have tended to produce their best work against the lesser lights. Bulut's boys boast a W15-D4-L6 record when facing sides outside of the top-seven, a sample that includes W7-D1-L3 when on the road, as well as five clean sheets in those 11 away days."

Back Cardiff +0.5 Asian Handicap @ 1.85 Bet here

Jack Critchley: "Norwich City have conceded in each of their last 16 away games in the League, last going longer without a clean sheet on the road in the between August 2011 and October 2012 in the Premier League (24 in a row).

"Stoke have given their survival hopes a significant boost with two victories in their last three outings. The return of Josh Laurent has given their midfielder a little more purpose and he has slotted in alongside Lewis Baker and Wouter Burger. Ki-Jana Hoever also provides plenty of width and they were good value for their victory last weekend.

"Norwich are exceptional at Carrow Road yet they've struggled to recreate those performances on their travels. They were beaten at Boro a fortnight ago and have taken just two points from a possible 12 on the road. They've won just two of their last 12 away games and this could be tricky for the Canaries."

Back Stoke Draw No Bet @ 3/4 Bet here

Andy Robson: "Barnsley home matches have served up an average of 3.32 goals per game this season, with 89% of them going over 1.5 goals, and 74% over 2.5 goals. Importantly, from a confidence perspective, Barnsley came from behind to win against Carlisle in midweek, which should've banished the bad memories of conceding twice late on to Bolton and then suffering a real hangover against Lincoln.

"Cheltenham have picked up only 12 points away from home all season, while Barnsley are still third in the last eight form table. In a match where motivation should be equal between the teams, the better team should be favoured to come out on top in a potentially high-scoring affair."

Back the 3-fold @ 11/2 Bet here

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Kane should get plenty of chances against a Darmstadt side that is bottom of the table. Even though the Lilies haven't been cut adrift, they are five points from escaping the automatic dropzone, and with 60 goals conceded they have the worst defensive record in the division. Darmstadt lost 8-0 in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena, a bizarre game that saw the second half played with 10 men against nine.

"Bayern have the best attacking record in the league with 73 goals scored, and I expect a comfortable win here. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Kane to score, Bayern to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 2.14. Over 3.5 Goals had landed in 15 of Bayern's 25 league games this term, and 11 of Darmstadt's."

Back Bayern to win, Over 3.5 Goals and Kane to score at 2.14 Bet here

Jamie Kemp: "It's been well over a decade now since Osasuna last managed to beat Real Madrid in La Liga, with the side from Pamplona trying and failing on each of their last 17 attempts in the competition. Indeed, Jose Mourinho was the opposition manager the last time they managed to overcome los Blancos in the top-flight (back in May 2009).

"Although Osasuna are inevitably always the underdogs against Real Madrid, it is fairly surprising that it's been such a long time since their last victory. Especially at El Sadar, even if the final scoreline doesn't always say so, games away at Osasuna aren't often won at a canter. It's a tough place to visit, and the atmosphere is always an influence when the big names arrive."