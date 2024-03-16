Manchester City v Newcastle: Back Foden to fire at 9/5

City bidding to reach a sixth successive FA Cup semi-final

Newcastle's away form causes concern

Foden undervalued in the AGS market

Manchester City v Newcastle

Saturday March 16, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City 1.282/7 return to action for the first time since their pulsating 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. The Citizens were noticeably frustrated after conceding a position of control and a half-time lead through John Stones' goal after Nathan Ake's poor back pass gifted Liverpool an equaliser 84 seconds after the restart.

Pep Guardiola's group survived a Liverpool onslaught thereafter, although City could easily have won the contest themselves with both Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hitting the woodwork. Speaking post-match, Guardiola said: "I know how difficult it is to come here and win. We knew we would have 15 minutes when it is a tsunami and you have to survive."

Manuel Akanji came in for Ruben Dias while Julian Alvarez started in place of Doku, and Guardiola is expected to rotate his troops again this weekend. Ederson's injury will keep the goalkeeper out of action until April with Stefan Ortega replacing the Brazilian between the sticks - Jack Grealish is also unavailable until after the international break.

Show more Show less Powered by

Newcastle 12.0011/1 manager Eddie Howe said his team were made to pay for "poor" goals given away in their 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday night. Aleksander Isak and Jacob Murphy's goals were the only moments of quality for the away side as they struggled to get a foothold in the game with few signs of last season's defensive solidity on show.

Howe said, "It was a game that was in the balance, in the first half and the second half. I don't think there was a lot between the two teams, and it was quite an open game, but the game got away from us really with the goals we conceded, which were really poor from our perspective. They were self-induced mistakes from us and that's disappointing."

Newcastle also saw Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn withdrawn in the first and second half respectively through injury - the latter at least has an outside chance of being fit for Saturday's showdown. However, Gordon joins a long list of unavailable Magpies players this weekend which include Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope.

Should Manchester City progress from this weekend's tie they will become the first team in FA Cup history to reach the semi-finals in six consecutive campaigns. And the Citizens certainly have history on their side, taking top honours in 15 of their last 16 home meetings against Newcastle across all competitions, including the last nine in succession.

Newcastle head to The Etihad looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2004-05, though the Magpies' road record is a major concern; since the start of November, only Brentford (8) have lost more Premier League away games than Newcastle (7), while the Magpies have shipped the most goals on the road during this period (24 in nine games).

It's always difficult to decipher stand-out value in such lopsided betting heats but the [9/5] available on Phil Foden to score is well worthy of support on Saturday. Pep Guardiola recently labelled the midfielder, the "best player in the Premier League right now" with the in-form 23-year-old scoring seven goals in his past eight outings.

Man City are in for 2.75 goals in this game, according to the market, yet the 9/52.80 suggests Foden is just a 35% chance to get on the scoresheet despite his excellent recent run in front of goal. The England ace has notched 17 times in 34 appearances of 45 minutes or more across the EPL, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, highlighting his threat.

Back Phil Foden to score @ 9/52.80 Bet here

Now read more Football tips and previews here!