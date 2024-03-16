Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Manchester City v Newcastle: Back Foden to fire at 9/5

Pep Guardiola - Man City
Man City have a super-strong home record against Newcastle

Man City host Newcastle in Saturday evening's FA Cup quarter-final clash from The Etihad. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing Phil Foden to shine.

  • City bidding to reach a sixth successive FA Cup semi-final

  • Newcastle's away form causes concern

  • Foden undervalued in the AGS market

  • Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

    • Manchester City v Newcastle
    Saturday March 16, 17:30
    Live on Sky Sports

    Manchester City 1.282/7 return to action for the first time since their pulsating 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. The Citizens were noticeably frustrated after conceding a position of control and a half-time lead through John Stones' goal after Nathan Ake's poor back pass gifted Liverpool an equaliser 84 seconds after the restart.

    Pep Guardiola's group survived a Liverpool onslaught thereafter, although City could easily have won the contest themselves with both Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hitting the woodwork. Speaking post-match, Guardiola said: "I know how difficult it is to come here and win. We knew we would have 15 minutes when it is a tsunami and you have to survive."

    Manuel Akanji came in for Ruben Dias while Julian Alvarez started in place of Doku, and Guardiola is expected to rotate his troops again this weekend. Ederson's injury will keep the goalkeeper out of action until April with Stefan Ortega replacing the Brazilian between the sticks - Jack Grealish is also unavailable until after the international break.

    # TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
    1 Arsenal
    		28 20 4 4 70 24 64 0 0 0
    2 Liverpool
    		28 19 7 2 65 26 64 0 0 0
    3 Man City
    		28 19 6 3 63 28 63 0 0 0
    4 Aston Villa
    		28 17 4 7 59 41 55 0 0 0
    5 Tottenham
    		27 16 5 6 59 39 53 0 0 0
    6 Man Utd
    		28 15 2 11 39 39 47 0 0 0
    7 West Ham
    		28 12 7 9 45 49 43 0 0 0
    8 Brighton
    		28 11 9 8 50 44 42 0 0 0
    9 Wolves
    		28 12 5 11 42 44 41 0 0 0
    10 Newcastle
    		28 12 4 12 59 48 40 0 0 0
    11 Chelsea
    		27 11 6 10 47 45 39 0 0 0
    12 Fulham
    		28 10 5 13 40 44 35 0 0 0
    13 Bournemouth
    		28 9 8 11 41 52 35 0 0 0
    14 Crystal Palace
    		28 7 8 13 33 48 29 0 0 0
    15 Brentford
    		28 7 5 16 40 52 26 0 0 0
    16 Everton
    		28 8 7 13 29 39 25 0 0 0
    17 Nottm Forest
    		28 6 6 16 34 50 24 0 0 0
    18 Luton
    		28 5 6 17 41 59 21 0 0 0
    19 Burnley
    		28 3 5 20 27 62 14 0 0 0
    20 Sheff Utd
    		28 3 5 20 24 74 14 0 0 0
    Show more Show less

    Powered by

    Opta

    Newcastle 12.0011/1 manager Eddie Howe said his team were made to pay for "poor" goals given away in their 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday night. Aleksander Isak and Jacob Murphy's goals were the only moments of quality for the away side as they struggled to get a foothold in the game with few signs of last season's defensive solidity on show.

    Howe said, "It was a game that was in the balance, in the first half and the second half. I don't think there was a lot between the two teams, and it was quite an open game, but the game got away from us really with the goals we conceded, which were really poor from our perspective. They were self-induced mistakes from us and that's disappointing."

    Newcastle also saw Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn withdrawn in the first and second half respectively through injury - the latter at least has an outside chance of being fit for Saturday's showdown. However, Gordon joins a long list of unavailable Magpies players this weekend which include Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope.

    Foden appeals as Anytime Goalscorer

    Should Manchester City progress from this weekend's tie they will become the first team in FA Cup history to reach the semi-finals in six consecutive campaigns. And the Citizens certainly have history on their side, taking top honours in 15 of their last 16 home meetings against Newcastle across all competitions, including the last nine in succession.

    Newcastle head to The Etihad looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2004-05, though the Magpies' road record is a major concern; since the start of November, only Brentford (8) have lost more Premier League away games than Newcastle (7), while the Magpies have shipped the most goals on the road during this period (24 in nine games).

    It's always difficult to decipher stand-out value in such lopsided betting heats but the [9/5] available on Phil Foden to score is well worthy of support on Saturday. Pep Guardiola recently labelled the midfielder, the "best player in the Premier League right now" with the in-form 23-year-old scoring seven goals in his past eight outings.

    Man City are in for 2.75 goals in this game, according to the market, yet the 9/52.80 suggests Foden is just a 35% chance to get on the scoresheet despite his excellent recent run in front of goal. The England ace has notched 17 times in 34 appearances of 45 minutes or more across the EPL, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, highlighting his threat.

    Back Phil Foden to score @ 9/52.80

    Bet here

    Now read more Football tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

Back Phil Foden to score at anytime @ 9/52.80

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester City v Newcastle: Back Foden to fire at 9/5

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Fulham v Tottenham: Back chaos at the Cottage in Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League and FA Cup Opta Stats: Back 9/1 scorer tip and 4/1 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Millwall: Back hosts to continue Championship title charge with EVS play

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Serie A Tips: Back Inter to shake off Champions League blues at 7/5

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Liverpool: Back boosted booking double at 11/1

More English FA Cup