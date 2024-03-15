Fulham v Tottenham: Back chaos at the Cottage in Bet Builder

Spurs on track for UCL spot

Fulham safe with room to spare

Fulham v Tottenham

Saturday 16 March, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Silva has surely led Cottagers to safety

When star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic defected to Saudi Arabia, Fulham looked like they would struggle this term, and it's worth remembering that they nearly lost key midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day. The Portugal international was denied his move to Bavaria, however, and he's part of a Cottagers team that has already racked up 35 points and reached a League Cup semi-final.

Despite Mitrovic's departure, Fulham have played enterprising football, scoring 40 Premier League goals. Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is finally showing his quality after a spell in the doldrums, and recently the bustling Brazilian Rodrigo Muniz has made the centre-forward's spot his own. Such is Fulham's depth in attack now, on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja has basically swapped one West London bench for another.

Fulham's have won three of their last five matches and their points total feels like it's already enough for survival, which is testament to the work that manager Marco Silva has done. Unlike Mitrovic, the Portuguese coach resisted the temptation of chasing Saudi riches, and he has enhanced his reputation with calm leadership and smart tactics.

Jimenez is still struggling for full fitness, but other than that, Silva has a full squad to choose from.

Postecoglou revolution putting others to shame

It's accepted football wisdom in some quarters that it takes a long time for a new manager to bed down their ideas. They might need a few transfer windows to truly put together a squad that can carry out their instructions. Fans, journalists and owners need to be patient.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made a mockery of that idea. From early on in the Australian's reign he was playing the high-risk, high-energy football he loves, and his players took the ideas on board almost immediately.

Tottenham won eight and drew two of their first 10 Premier League games, and they did all of this while adjusting to the loss of record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern.

While a slowdown was perhaps inevitable, Tottenham are still just two points off the top four, and they have a game in hand on rivals Aston Villa. In a further boost to Spurs, the good form of English teams in European competition this season means that a top-five finish in the Premier League may well be enough to secure a return to the Champions League.

Spurs really caught the eye in last weekend's 4-0 victory at Villa. They looked a touch vulnerable at times in the first half, as Ollie Watkins threatened to do damage in behind their high defensive line. However, in the second half their beautifully constructed pressing game caused Villa all kinds of problems, and they were clinical in attack.

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven has been outstanding this season alongside Cristian Romero, but the former Wolfsburg defender will miss out with a hamstring injury here. Romanian international Radu Dragusin is set to deputise.

Goals galore by the Thames

It's hard to see this London derby not having plenty of excitement and goals. Fulham have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in their last six Premier League matches, and if you go back further it's 14 of 17.

On the Tottenham side of things, 17 of their last 18 top-flight matches have featured three goals or more, and they have scored in every single Premier League match under Postecoglou.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and Heung-Min Son to have a shot on target at 2.186/5. The South Korean has hit the target at least once in nine of his last 12 Premier League appearances.

Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Son to have 1+ shots on target at 2.186/5 Bet here

Welsh winger to thrive

Having moved from Nottingham Forest in the summer, Welsh international Brennan Johnson is starting to show that his pace and quality can be a devastating combination in the Premier League.

He has delivered four goals and six assists in the top flight, and in his last six Premier League appearances alone he has produced three goals and three assists.

Against a Fulham side that gives up plenty of chances, Johnson can shine, so I'll back him to score or assist at 13/102.30 on the Sportsbook.