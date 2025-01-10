Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Back Liverpool v Accrington Stanley Bet Builder at 6/1 7.00

Back an upset at the King Power at 17/2 9.50

Go low on cards in Greater Manchester derby

Bets for EFL football and Europe's top leagues

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

FA Cup third round tips and predictions

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have won both of their previous FA Cup meetings with Bristol City, winning 1-0 in February 1973 (fourth round) and 1-0 again in February 2019 (fifth round). Bristol City have lost their last two home games against Wolves in all competitions, last losing more consecutively at home against the Old Gold between 1929 and 1965 (4)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Wolves win to nil @ SBK 7/2

Paul Higham: "As always the teamsheets are all important, but Nunez and Elliott seem relatively safe starters and are two players who could really stand out against League Two opposition. Nunez is 8/13 as an anytime scorer and Elliott 7/5 to also score anytime at Anfield, which I'd fancy whether he plays in Mo Salah's wide right position or even deeper in a midfielder three.

"Bradley could use another start as he returns from injury, and represents really good value at 1/1 for 1+ shot on target given his attacking nature from right-back. Adding a Bardley shot on target to our two goalscorers looks pretty good as a Bet Builder option."

Recommended Bet Back Nunez & Elliott to score, Bradley 1+ shot on target SBK 6/1

Stephen Tudor: "One of QPR's biggest problems for far too long has been the lack of a consistent finisher but two goals in two from Michael Frey bodes well. With the Swiss forward now recovered from a long-standing calf issue he could be a player to watch at the King Power.

"The Foxes don't need a cup game right now, and they certainly don't want to face an in-form Championship side in front of fans who are already starting to turn on Ruud Van Nistelrooy. All season long they have conceded every 40 minutes. That has become to every 32 minutes in their last five outings, all losses, as they desperately miss Mads Hermansen in goal."

Recommended Bet Back QPR to win and Frey to score anytime SBK 17/2

Dan Fitch: "Norwich might be able to provide sterner opposition for a Premier League opponent, with the Canaries unbeaten in four (W3 D1).

"Brighton are without a win in eight (D6 L2) and with both teams scoring in twelve of their last 13 matches, let's take a chance on Norwich double chance and both teams to score at 11/5."

Recommended Bet Back Norwich double chance against Brighton and both teams to score SBK 11/5

Andy Schooler: "Referee Josh Smith is averaging around four cards per game in 2024/25 - not the best for the bet but not the worst either - and a delve into his past shows he's produced under 2.5 cards in eight of his 13 domestic cup games.

"Two of those came earlier this season - Wolves v Burnley and Arsenal v Bolton (two Premier League v non-PL ties) both featuring just one card each. Sadly, Salford's discipline lets the bet down somewhat - they sit fourth in the League Two cards table - but that quality gap may work in our favour as they may well decide to sit off City in a low block rather than engaging on a regular basis."

Recommended Bet Under 2.5 cards SBK 23/20

EFL tips and predictions

Alan Dudman: "It wasn't a huge shock to see the Under 2.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 13/20 but backing the BTTS 'No' gives us a better option at 8/11 as Burton are not exactly a wrecking-ball of a scoring team and have won just one of their last 12 away league games (D5 L6), failing to score more than one goal in any of their last eight such matches.

"The Brewers are still fighting for survival as the bottom placed club and they've only netted 20 times in 24 games this term with just nine on the road all season. I wouldn't be surprised with a 0-0 here if you are looking for a Correct Score bet, and it's hard to get excited about either in front of goal with Albion down at the bottom with the lowest xG in the division at just 1.03."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click SBK 9/2

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Hoffenheim have bet the farm on sporting director Andi Schicker and coach Christian Ilzer replicating the magic that delivered the Austrian league and cup double at Sturm Graz. The early signs are mixed - TSG crashed out of the DFB Pokal thanks to a 3-0 defeat at Wolfsburg, and they have gone seven matches without a win in all competitions...

"I'll back Wolfsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.88. That gives us a half-win if the game is drawn, and a full payout in the event of an away victory. Wolfsburg have won four of their last seven away games in the league, while TSG have won just nine of their last 25 league games on home soil. The PreZero Arena is one of the least intimidating away trips in the division."

Recommended Bet Back Wolfsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.88

Dan Fitch: "Juve remain unbeaten in Serie A, which is quite a feat after 18 games, even if they have drawn far too many of them (W7 D11). The Old Lady have faced some tough fixtures since Christmas. They drew 2-2 at home with Fiorentina in the league and last weekend lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Supercoppa semi-final.

"Now comes a derby, but Torino are in poor form, with only one win in their last ten games (D4 L5) and their last home victory coming back in October. Juve should edge this, but it's hard to have any confidence in them, so stick to both teams to score at 6/5, which has landed in each of their last five matches in Serie A."

Recommended Bet Back both Torino and Juventus to score SBK 6/5

Jamie Kemp: "Both Espanyol and Leganes are among the lowest scorers in LaLiga this term, netting just 16 and 17 goals respectively. Over on the xG front, meanwhile, the picture is even bleaker. While Leganes have the lowest xG total in the division (12.8), Espanyol are the next-worst (16.1).

"Along with their attacking struggles, the anxiety in both corners about not losing this game isn't likely to help their fluidity of play on the scoring front. Of course, there's always that set pieces could be the decisive factor with that in mind, but both Espanyol (4) and Leganes (2.6) rank below the league average for xG from set plays."

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Espanyol and Leganes SBK 29/20

James Eastham: "With 48 hours to go before kick-off, Reims are favourites to win this game, while Nice are the underdogs. We feel the prices ought to be the other way round, making underrated Nice our strong selection on the match.

"At home to Rennes last weekend, Nice played some excellent football (3-2 win). The variety and quality of their attacking play stood out, and there were some lovely moments from former Tottenham Hotspur man Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, too."