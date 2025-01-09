Ligue 1 Tips: Back Nice and Strasbourg to enjoy away-day success

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

With 48 hours to go before kick-off, Reims are favourites to win this game, while Nice are the underdogs. We feel the prices ought to be the other way round, making underrated Nice our strong selection on the match.

At home to Rennes last weekend, Nice played some excellent football (3-2 win). The variety and quality of their attacking play stood out, and there were some lovely moments from former Tottenham Hotspur man Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, too.

Nice suffered more injuries and suspensions to first-team starters than any other Ligue 1 side during the first-half of the season, yet their highly-regarded manager Franck Haise has still managed to keep the team on track.

Heading into this weekend, the INEOS-owned club sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings. It is to Haise and his players' immense credit that Nice have lost only three of their opening 16 games of 2024-25, despite almost never being able to field their best starting line-up.

This is the type of game where Reims have struggled this season. They are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with a W5-D5-L6 record, and it is significant that the only five teams they have beaten - Le Havre, Montpellier, Nantes, St Etienne and Rennes - are all currently in the bottom six in the table. The minute Reims have faced anybody currently 12th or above, they have failed to win.

To make matters worse, Reims lost a key player this week when their Ivory Coast centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou left to join Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. For now, Joseph Okumu and Cedric Kipre will form the new centre-back pairing. We expect some teething problems, as the pair have hardly any experience of playing alongside one another.

Reims are 2.767/4 to win, while Nice are 2.89/5, and The Draw is 3.55. We would not talk anybody out of backing Nice to collect all three points, but we prefer supporting the visitors on the Draw No Bet market.

With our selection, you will get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Nice win.

Recommended Bet Back Nice Draw No Bet EXC 2.0

We are happy to oppose Toulouse this weekend as their chances of beating Strasbourg appear overrated.

Toulouse head into the weekend in fine form and are getting plenty of plaudits in the French media for their recent run of good results. Dig a little deeper, however, and all it not as it seems.

Les Violets may be W6-D0-L2 from their last eight matches, but they have had some helping hands along the way. The fixture list provided the first: three of their six most recent victories came against sides currently in the bottom six.

Red cards have played a role, too: in winning 1-0 at Lens last weekend, for example, Toulouse only really took control of the game after Lens had a player sent off.

It's not that Toulouse are too weak to win this weekend; more that their odds-on price of doing so looks too short. The hosts are 1.8910/11 to collect all three points, while Strasbourg are 4.77/2 , and The Draw is 3.8514/5.

Strasbourg are only two places and four points behind Toulouse in the Ligue 1 standings. We believe they have the same and arguably greater potential than Toulouse. It would be no surprise if Strasbourg finished the season alongside or above Toulouse in Ligue 1's final standings.

Liam Rosenior's visitors will be upbeat, too: last weekend they played some terrific football, coming from behind to beat Auxerre 3-1.

Our choice is to lay Toulouse on the Exchange. By doing so, you will make a profit if Strasbourg win, or if the game ends in a draw.