FA Cup Opta Stats Betting: Back 7/1 Accrington scorer at Liverpool and 11 more tips

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

The Opta Stat:

"Birmingham are unbeaten in their last 18 meetings with Lincoln in all competitions (W12 D6) since a 1-0 loss in April 1911, their longest unbeaten run against any opponent in their history. Lincoln City have progressed from just five of their 34 FA Cup third round ties in club history, but they have scored four goals in both of their FA Cup matches so far this season, having netted 4+ goals in just two of their previous 53 in the competition proper."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Birmingham to win & both teams to score at 5/23.50

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

The Opta Stat:

"Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 10 away games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W3 D7) and have already won 1-0 at the Riverside this season in the Championship. Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five FA Cup third round ties, including both of the last two. Blackburn have reached at least the fifth round of the FA Cup in both of the last two seasons."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Blackburn to qualify (inc extra time & pens) @ 21/10

Bristol City v Wolves

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have won both of their previous FA Cup meetings with Bristol City, winning 1-0 in February 1973 (fourth round) and 1-0 again in February 2019 (fifth round). Bristol City have lost their last two home games against Wolves in all competitions, last losing more consecutively at home against the Old Gold between 1929 and 1965 (4)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Wolves win to nil @ SBK 7/2

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

The Opta Stat:

"Tyler Walton has scored in both of Accrington Stanley's FA Cup ties so far this season, netting three goals in total. No player has ever scored in each of the first three rounds of the competition in a single campaign for the club."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Tyler Walton to score @ 7/18.00

Leicester v QPR

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester's Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored two goals in his last three appearances against QPR in all competitions, while his first ever FA Cup goal came against the Hoops for Fulham in January 2021."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Bobby De Cordova-Reid to score anytime @ 2/13.00

Chelsea v Morecambe

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea have progressed from 35 of their last 36 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, including each of the last 20 in a row since a 4-2 home defeat to Bradford City in January 2015. Morecambe have lost all three of their FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition by an aggregate score of 10-1."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Chelsea -3 on the handicap @ 8/111.73

Sunderland v Stoke

The Opta Stat:

"Sunderland haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 FA Cup matches, since a 0-0 draw with Burnley in January 2017. They've conceded exactly three goals in their last two games in the competition."

The Betfair Bet:

Both teams to score @ 20/231.87

Nottingham Forest v Luton

The Opta Stat:

"Nottingham Forest have failed to win any of their last six competitive games against Luton Town (D4 L2). Forest are winless across their last four against the Hatters at the City Ground (D2 L2)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back the 90-minute draw @ 4/15.00

Bournemouth v West Brom

The Opta Stat:

"West Brom's Karlan Grant has been involved in four goals in his last five starts in the FA Cup, scoring two and assisting two."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Karlan Grant to score or assist @ 9/43.25

Leeds v Harrogate Town

The Opta Stat:

"Leeds have progressed from four of their last five FA Cup ties against fellow Yorkshire sides, with their latest seeing the Whites beating Rotherham United 2-0 at Elland Road in January 2016. Harrogate Town have only ever reached the FA Cup third round once before in club history, losing 4-0 to Luton Town in January 2022. Leeds are unbeaten across their last five home FA Cup games."

The Betfair Bet:

Back a Leeds win to nil @ 8/111.73

Man City v Salford City

The Opta Stat:

"This is Salford City's third meeting with Premier League opposition in all competitions, previously losing 3-0 against Everton and 4-0 against Burnley. Man City have won their last 11 FA Cup third round matches by an aggregate score of 46-4. Since losing 1-0 to Wigan in the FA Cup fifth round in 2017-18, City have won their last 24 matches against sides from a lower division (across both League Cup and FA Cup) by an aggregate score of 88-12."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Man City -3 on the handicap @ SBK 7/5

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

The Opta Stat:

"Coventry's last four home games in the FA Cup have seen 25 goals scored, an average of just over six per game - 3-4 vs Wrexham, 6-2 vs Oxford United, 4-1 vs Sheffield Wednesday, 5-0 vs Maidstone United."