FA Cup Third Round Tips: Expect Magpies to fly past Bromley

Newcastle can win both halves against League Two side

Youngsters McAtee and Lankshear can get on scoresheet

Gunners will get back to winning ways against Manchester United

This will be Graham Potter's first game in charge of the Hammers and it may be too early in his reign to expect much change.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in seven at home (W4 D3) and have been scoring regularly at Villa Park. Back a home win and over 2.5 goals at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to beat West Ham and over 2.5 goals SBK 13/10

There are two things that are certain in this match. Liverpool will beat their League Two opponents and the pre-match build up on TV will involve the famous Ian Rush-inspired advert that promoted milk consumption.

With Federico Chiesa likely to start for the hosts, the Italian looks value to score at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Chiesa to score for Liverpool against Accrington SBK 1/1

Bournemouth are seventh in the Premier League and welcome a West Brom side that are sixth-placed promotion contenders.

The Baggies are not good travellers, having failed to win in their last six games on the road (D4 L2). With Bournemouth lacking in firepower after injuries, go for a home win and under 3.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to beat West Brom and under 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

A Championship side with an even worse away record are Luton, who have lost each of their last ten games when travelling.

This therefore looks likely to be a routine victory for in-form Forest, who are 1/12.00 to win half-time/full-time.

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest to beat Luton half-time/full-time SBK 1/1

Norwich might be able to provide sterner opposition for a Premier League opponent, with the Canaries unbeaten in four (W3 D1).

Brighton are without a win in eight (D6 L2) and with both teams scoring in twelve of their last 13 matches, let's take a chance on Norwich double chance and both teams to score at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Norwich double chance against Brighton and both teams to score SBK 11/5

Leeds host a local derby against League Two's Harrogate and though the promotion-chasing hosts are likely to rotate, memories of recent FA Cup disasters against Sutton, Newport and Crawley, should keep them motivated.

The visitors will be looking to keep it tight and with Leeds changing personnel, a home win and under 3.5 goals could land at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds to beat Harrogate and under 3.5 goals SBK 6/4

Another local derby on Saturday evening sees the Premier League champions Manchester City host League Two's Salford, who are owned by prominent members of Manchester United's famous Class of '92.

James McAtee is likely to start for the Citizens, with the Salford-born attacker priced at 6/42.50 to find the net.

Recommended Bet Back McAtee to score for Manchester City against Salford SBK 6/4

Ange Postecoglou hasn't had much chance to rotate players due to injuries of late, but this trip to non-league Tamworth gives him the perfect opportunity.

Will Lankshear scored his first goal for the club in the Europa League earlier this season and should be given another chance to impress. Lankshear is 1/12.00 to score.

Recommended Bet Back Lankshear to score for Tottenham against Tamworth SBK 1/1

Bromley are having a strong season in their first ever League Two campaign and they have been rewarded for their FA Cup success with a trip to Newcastle.

The Magpies have one foot in the EFL Cup final after their 2-0 win at Arsenal earlier this week and even if they rotate, should put out a strong side. Back Newcastle to win both halves at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle to win both halves against Bromley SBK 1/1

This is the main event of the FA Cup third round and Manchester United's performance against Liverpool last weekend, gives hope that they can make this match competitive.

Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle ended a 13-match unbeaten streak (W9 D4). They rarely lose at home, so back the Gunners to bounce back with a win and both teams to score at 13/53.60.