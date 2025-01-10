Liverpool v Accrington Stanley: Think outside the box with 9/1 Elliott at Anfield
Paul Higham is looking at the stats for his best bets on Liverpool's third round tie with Accrington Stanley, with a focus on Harvey Elliott having a big game at Anfield...
Harvey Elliott worth a look with 9/110.00 Sportsbook OddsBoost
Accrington Stanley, who are they?
To the delight of anyone who remembers that old milk advert from the TV, Accrington Stanley are making the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
The League Two side have struggled this season but have put back-to-back wins together to move up to 19th in the table and put them in good spirits as they prepare to face the Premier League leaders.
Arne Slot has had two dodgy performances in a week in the Man Utd draw and defeat at Spurs, and he's sure to make wholesale changes ahead of what is a crucial league game at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
The Reds, who are massive odds-on favourites at 1/251.04 regardless of what team they put out, have only lost one of their last 13 FA Cup third round ties, but 50/151.00 shots Stanley have also got a good recent record as they've progressed from their last four third round ties when they've made this stage.
Slot has a few youngsters he can play, some of the side that won last year's League Cup, but the likes of Darwin Nunez, Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott could start and Federico Chiesa is in line for some much-needed minutes.
So there's more than enough quality for Liverpool to stick a few goals away, but at the prices there's not too many attractive match options here - with preference instead for a Sportsbook OddsBoost on Liverpool dominating the corner count while an overmatched Accrington lead in fouls.
Back Elliott's shooting boots & 6/17.00 Bet Builder
As always the teamsheets are all important, but Nunez and Elliott seem relatively safe starters and are two players who could really stand out against League Two opposition.
Nunez is 8/131.61 as an anytime scorer and Elliott 7/52.40 to also score anytime at Anfield, which I'd fancy whether he plays in Mo Salah's wide right position or even deeper in a midfielder three.
Bradley could use another start as he returns from injury, and represents really good value at 1/12.00 for 1+ shot on target given his attacking nature from right-back. Adding a Bardley shot on target to our two goalscorers looks pretty good as a Bet Builder option.
And a fun one to finish is also involving Harvey Elliott, with the Sportsbook running a 9/110.00 OddsBoost on Elliott to score from outside the box.
Now, he doesn't score many, but from his three Premier League goals last season two of them came from outside the penalty area.
He's a regular shooter from outside the box, with 50 of his total of 85 shots last season coming from outside the penalty area, and Accrington will attempt to get as many men behind the ball as possible - prompting shots from range.
As far as 9/110.00 shots go this one's not too bad at all.
Now read Saturday's best stats bets for the FA Cup third round ties
Recommended bets
