La Liga Tips: Antoine Griezmann to drive Atletico triumph over Osasuna

Goals in short supply in Espanyol-Leganes

Valencia can frustrate Sevilla on the road

Rested Antoine Griezmann can be Atletico's catalyst

It's a basement battle at the Stage Front Stadium, where Espanyol - currently in the drop zone - welcome a Leganes side just three points above them in the table. And between both teams' respective situations, when factoring in their defensive playing styles, it's hard to see this game throwing up too many goals.

Leganes would inevitably be happy with a point in this one. After their shock victory away at Barcelona in December, Borja Jimenez's side have a bit more wiggle room and less necessity to pick up three points on the road here - simply preventing Espanyol from taking them would likely be a good return in their mind.

Indeed, that's not to say Leganes' natural game will differ much here. Whatever the scenario, whatever the opponent, the capital side are in the business of 'short results'. As their manager Borja Jimenez says himself, their best chance of competing in LaLiga is to keep games tight for as long as they possibly can, even if that means playing on the back foot for long spells.

Both Espanyol and Leganes are among the lowest scorers in LaLiga this term, netting just 16 and 17 goals respectively. Over on the xG front, meanwhile, the picture is even bleaker. While Leganes have the lowest xG total in the division (12.8), Espanyol are the next-worst (16.1).

Along with their attacking struggles, the anxiety in both corners about not losing this game isn't likely to help their fluidity of play on the scoring front. Of course, there's always that set pieces could be the decisive factor with that in mind, but both Espanyol (4) and Leganes (2.6) rank below the league average for xG from set plays.

All in all, all the signs point towards to this being a game short on attacking quality. And with that, I'll opt for under 1.5 goals scored on the evening.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Espanyol and Leganes SBK 29/20

In another fixture taking place at the bottom end of La Liga this weekend, we have two clubs who really ought to be playing for much more than merely securing their place in the division next season. Sevilla are in no man's land in 14th position, with work still to be done on that front, while Valencia are in much bigger trouble in 19th coming into Saturday's game.

Sevilla's form seriously needs to pick up if Garcia Pimienta is going to preserve his job security, but the main managerial story here is the arrival of Carlos Corberan, taking charge of his first away game with Valencia. He is the man tasked with keeping a giant of Spanish football in the top-flight between now and May.

In his first game, against Real Madrid no less, his Valencia side were minutes away from taking a precious point. Were it not for a costly giveaway by Dimitri Foulquier in his own half - which presented Jude Bellingham with a one-v-one for the winning goal - it would have been an impressive start for the new boss. There should be room for optimism there.

Of course, there's plenty of evidence that Corberan is a talented manager, especially in a pragmatic sense. The Spaniard uses lots of different systems and is constantly adapting to his opponent, both with pre-game ideas and in-game changes. And for that reason, I think this is going to be a difficult game for Sevilla - a team whose possession football is still not quite hitting the desired notes, who will be coming up against an organised block.

With Sevilla still missing their electric wide player Chidera Ejuke, who only recently returned to training following an injury, they'll again be without one of their best solutions against compact defences. Granted, Dodi Lukebakio has been in fine scoring form this season, but he usually thrives when there's more space available to attack. Corberan will be looking to ensure that isn't the case.

Sevilla have netted just eight goals in nine home games in La Liga this season, and I like Valencia's chances of frustrating here. I'll take them to win or draw on the night.

Recommended Bet Back Valencia to win or draw against Sevilla SBK 4/5

With Real Madrid out of domestic action owing to their involvement in the Spanish Super Cup, Atletico will have the chance to regain top spot in La Liga - a perch they occupied throughout the winter break (before Real Madrid played Valencia last Friday).

And, quite simply, you have to fancy them against anyone on home soil.

There are reports swirling that Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno is planning a switch to a back five for this game, despite having had plenty of success with their back four up to now. That alone tells you the type of challenge Moreno is expecting at the Metropolitano, where Atletico have been able to beat teams in a variety of ways this season.

Diego Simeone's side are the only unbeaten team on home soil in La Liga this term (W7 D2), while only Real Madrid (+15) have a better goal difference (+13) when playing in front of their own supporters. Their other big strength is their performance late in games, where Atletico have been quite simply the masters of the second half. If the league table were only comprised of second half minutes, they would be top of La Liga by a sizable eight points.

With that said, although I don't expect them to be able to hold out for a result here, opponents Osasuna are certainly no pushover. They've won more games (6) than they've lost (5) this term, which is a good sign for a side who weren't expected to do much more than stay in the league following Jagoba Arrasate's summer departure.

The problem for them, at least ahead of the weekend, is that the difference between their home and away form is pretty stark. Osasuna have won regularly on home soil (5 wins in 10), but only won once in eight on the road. Indeed, don't expect them to continue with a back-five when they get back to El Sadar, but it'd make sense to exert extra caution here.

After a lengthy break over the festive period, I'll go with Atletico to win and a refreshed Antoine Griezmann to score anytime.