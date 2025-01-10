Serie A Tips: Back wins for Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli this weekend

Atalanta can temporarily move top

Juve will condede in derby

Milan can build on Supercoppa triumph

Napoli will end weekend as league leaders

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Atalanta have the chance to move back to the top of Serie A when they travel to Udinese and put the pressure on the current leaders Napoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team have a game in hand on Napoli and are three points behind, but with a superior goal difference. They have lost some ground, having drawn away at Lazio in their last league outing and missing a fixture last weekend, when they were involved in the Suppercoppa Italiana, losing to Inter in the semi-final.

You have to go back to September for when Atalanta last went two games without a win. Ninth placed Udinese are in decent form, but not at home, where they are without a victory in four (D1 L3). With Atalanta conceding in each of their last four, let's go for an away win and both teams to score at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Udinese and both teams to score SBK 23/10

Saturday evening sees the Derby della Mole, as Torino play host to Juventus.

Juve remain unbeaten in Serie A, which is quite a feat after 18 games, even if they have drawn far too many of them (W7 D11). The Old Lady have faced some tough fixtures since Christmas. They drew 2-2 at home with Fiorentina in the league and last weekend lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Supercoppa semi-final.

Now comes a derby, but Torino are in poor form, with only one win in their last ten games (D4 L5) and their last home victory coming back in October. Juve should edge this, but it's hard to have any confidence in them, so stick to both teams to score at 6/52.20, which has landed in each of their last five matches in Serie A.

Recommended Bet Back both Torino and Juventus to score SBK 6/5

AC Milan return to league action against Cagliari following their thrilling Supercoppa victory.

The Rossoneri produced two comeback wins to give new manager Sergio Conceicao a dream start. Milan were a goal down against Juventus before scoring twice in the second-half to triumph 2-1 and then in the final, came back from being 2-0 down against their rivals Inter, to win 3-2, with Tammy Abraham's winner coming in the 93rd minute.

With silverware promptly secured, Conceicao's attention turns to improving the team's league position. Cagliari are 17th and have lost five of their last six games (W1). A Milan win and over 2.5 goals is 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Milan to beat Cagliari and over 2.5 goals SBK 5/6

Napoli will be aiming to end the weekend as the Serie A leaders, when they take on Verona on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side made the most of their title rivals being away in Saudi Arabia last weekend, with their 3-0 win at Fiorentina sending them back to the top of the table. It was Napoli's fourth successive victory and the first against any of the current top six this season.

Verona are up to 15th, having claimed a useful seven points from their last four fixtures (W2 D1 L1), which includes wins at Parma and Bologna. Napoli looks like a tougher test and with the hosts having won their last two games to nil, go for a repeat of that bet landing at 5/61.84.