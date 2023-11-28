Dave Tindall: "On first glance, Bukayo Saka's return of six goals in 22 games for club and country is a tad disappointing. But let's now add some filters. In his eight home matches for Arsenal, the 22-year-old has scored in five of them. And if we narrow that down to Champions League games at the Emirates, he's scored in two out of two.
"A Saka goal in an Arsenal win is worth a look in itself but I'm going to boost the price to 9/2 by adding in a Gunners clean sheet via a bet on Both Teams to Score 'No'.
"Before putting three past a poor Clermont side, Lens hadn't scored in their three previous away matches. That included their 1-0 loss at PSV earlier this month."
Back Arsenal to win, Bukayo Saka to Score and BTTS 'No' @ 9/2
Dan Fitch: "Inter need to keep pace with Sociedad and that may well mean claiming an away win at Benfica.
"They come into this match off the back of a valuable point in a top-of-the-table clash away at Juventus, in which Inter came from behind to draw 1-1 and remain as the Serie A leaders. That result extended their unbeaten run to ten games (W8 D2).
"Benfica are in the strange position of being on a ten match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga (W9 D1), whilst having lost all four of their Champions League matches and only scoring one goal. Given their poor form in this competition, it's strange to see them as slight favourites.
Back Inter to beat Benfica and Martinez to score @ 7/2
Jack Critchley: "Leeds United have won their last five home league games, last enjoying a longer home winning run at Elland Road between October and December 2019 under Marcelo Bielsa.
"Leeds weren't at their best on Friday night and they'll be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at Elland Road this season and have won five in a row here. They've scored eight times across their last three home encounters and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those fixtures.
"Swansea have a mixed record on their travels, but their away trips to top six sides have been very high-scoring affairs, most notably their 3-2 defeat to Ipswich recently."
Back Leeds & Over 2.5 goals @ 10/111.91
