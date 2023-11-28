</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/psg-vs-newcastle-utd-tips-back-hosts-to-bounce-back-from-tyneside-nightmare-on-tuesday-261123-164.html">PSG vs Newcastle Utd Tips: Back hosts to bounce back from Tyneside nightmare</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/manchester-city-vs-rb-leipzig-tips-city-can-edge-entertaining-encounter-261123-766.html">Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: City can edge entertaining encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-championship-1-271123-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-3-1-skeltons-snipe-worth-another-chance-281123-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Skelton's Snipe worth another chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-last-time-runner-up-to-go-one-better-at-sedgefield-281123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 11/4 last time runner-up at Sedgefield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-rabbitt-to-run-well-in-tuesday-segdefield-11-/-1-multiple-281123-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rabbitt to run well in Tuesday Sedgefield 11/1 multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-world-challenge-each-way-tips-picks-from-16-1-to-28-1-271123-719.html">Hero World Challenge Golf Each-Way Tips: Picks from 16/1 to 28/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-third-t20-tips-aussie-batters-can-go-well-271123-194.html">India v Australia Third T20 Tips: Aussie batters can go well</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-second-t20-tips-hosts-remain-strong-chance-chasing-241123-194.html">India v Australia Second T20 Tips: Hosts remain strong chance chasing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-first-t20-tips-new-look-hosts-underrated-in-a-chase-221123-194.html">India v Australia First T20 Tips: New-look hosts underrated in a chase</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-betting-and-next-tory-leader-betting-odds-and-analysis-131123-171.html">Cabinet Reshuffle: Could Cameron's return help rebrand the Tories again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wednesday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-28">28 November 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Wednesday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL", "name": "Wednesday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL", "description": "Get the bets for a big Wednesday night of football with Arsenal and Manchester United in Champions League action as well as tips for the EFL matches...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-28T20:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-28T20:45:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Get the bets for a big Wednesday night of football with Arsenal and Manchester United in Champions League action as well as tips for the EFL matches... No Turkish delight for Man U in [7/4] Bet Builder Saka to strike as Gunners beat Lens Martinez the key for Inter in Portugal Champions League Tips &amp; Predictions 20:00 - Galatasaray v Man Utd: Combine Gala and cards for 7/4 Bet Builder Lewis Jones: "A trip to Galatasaray remains one of the most intimidating tasks in European football. It's like playing in a cauldron. It's red hot. "And what happens when the atmosphere gets hot in a potentially make or break game? You head to the cards market, that's what, where we are greeted with some surprisingly generous odds on the over/under. "The line has been set at 4.5 cards with [Evens] available for the game to produce five or more. Both Galatasaray's home fixtures in the Group surpassed that line - and I'd expect it to once again. "The appointment of referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez adds further confidence behind this being a festival of cards. His overall average of 5.64 cards per 90 from 14 games this season is a strong enough argument when drawing down the basic data, but we also get the bonus of him being what I like to call a Pringles referee. Once he starts to pop, he can't stop. "He brandished 12 yellow cards when Barcelona met Atletico Madrid towards the end of last season in LaLiga and lost control when dishing out 13 yellows in a recent Euro 2016 qualifier between Albania and Poland." Back Galatasaray double chance &amp; over 4.5 cards @ 7/4 Bet now Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special 20:00 - Arsenal v Lens Tips: Get with 9/2 Saka Bet Builder Dave Tindall: "On first glance, Bukayo Saka's return of six goals in 22 games for club and country is a tad disappointing. But let's now add some filters. In his eight home matches for Arsenal, the 22-year-old has scored in five of them. And if we narrow that down to Champions League games at the Emirates, he's scored in two out of two. "A Saka goal in an Arsenal win is worth a look in itself but I'm going to boost the price to 9/2 by adding in a Gunners clean sheet via a bet on Both Teams to Score 'No'. "Before putting three past a poor Clermont side, Lens hadn't scored in their three previous away matches. That included their 1-0 loss at PSV earlier this month." Back Arsenal to win, Bukayo Saka to Score and BTTS 'No' @ 9/2 Bet nowxx 20:00 - Benfica v Inter: Back unlikely outsiders Inter at 7/2 Dan Fitch: "Inter need to keep pace with Sociedad and that may well mean claiming an away win at Benfica. "They come into this match off the back of a valuable point in a top-of-the-table clash away at Juventus, in which Inter came from behind to draw 1-1 and remain as the Serie A leaders. That result extended their unbeaten run to ten games (W8 D2). "Benfica are in the strange position of being on a ten match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga (W9 D1), whilst having lost all four of their Champions League matches and only scoring one goal. Given their poor form in this competition, it's strange to see them as slight favourites. Back Inter to beat Benfica and Martinez to score @ 7/2 Bet now EFL Tips &amp; Predictions 19:45 - Leeds v Swansea: Back overs as Whites to win Jack Critchley: "Leeds United have won their last five home league games, last enjoying a longer home winning run at Elland Road between October and December 2019 under Marcelo Bielsa. "Leeds weren't at their best on Friday night and they'll be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at Elland Road this season and have won five in a row here. They've scored eight times across their last three home encounters and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those fixtures. "Swansea have a mixed record on their travels, but their away trips to top six sides have been very high-scoring affairs, most notably their 3-2 defeat to Ipswich recently." Back Leeds &amp; Over 2.5 goals @ [10/11] Bet nowy Read Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 European four-fold across Wednesday &amp; Thursday", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can Man Utd's Onana keep out Galatasaray?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wednesday%20Football%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%20Betfair%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Champions%20League%20and%20EFL&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html&text=Wednesday%20Football%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%20Betfair%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Champions%20League%20and%20EFL" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the bets for a big Wednesday night of football with Arsenal and Manchester United in Champions League action as well as tips for the EFL matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>No Turkish delight for Man U in <b class="inline_odds" title="2.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.75</span></b> Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Saka to strike as Gunners beat Lens</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Martinez the key for Inter in Portugal</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Champions League Tips & Predictions</h2><h3></h3><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/galatasaray-v-man-utd-tips-combine-gala-and-cards-for-7-4-bet-builder-281123-664.html">20:00 - Galatasaray v Man Utd: Combine Gala and cards for 7/4 Bet Builder</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Lewis Jones: </strong>"A trip to Galatasaray remains one of the most intimidating tasks in European football. It's like playing in a cauldron. It's red hot.</p><p>"And what happens when the atmosphere gets hot in a potentially make or break game? You head to the cards market, that's what, where we are greeted with some surprisingly generous odds on the over/under.</p><p>"The line has been set at 4.5 cards with [Evens] available for the game to produce five or more. Both Galatasaray's home fixtures in the Group surpassed that line - and I'd expect it to once again.</p><p>"The appointment of referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez adds further confidence behind this being a festival of cards. His overall average of 5.64 cards per 90 from 14 games this season is a strong enough argument when drawing down the basic data, but we also get the bonus of him being what I like to call a Pringles referee. Once he starts to pop, he can't stop.</p><p>"He brandished 12 yellow cards when Barcelona met Atletico Madrid towards the end of last season in LaLiga and lost control when dishing out 13 yellows in a recent Euro 2016 qualifier between Albania and Poland."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Galatasaray double chance & over 4.5 cards @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13885373,6384543%26bsmId%3D924.382983791,924.385324194" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kIizVWHlHeg" title="Caked In Science | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 303" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Dave Tindall: "On first glance, Bukayo Saka's return of six goals in 22 games for club and country is a tad disappointing. But let's now add some filters. In his eight home matches for Arsenal, the 22-year-old has scored in five of them. And if we narrow that down to Champions League games at the Emirates, he's scored in two out of two.

"A Saka goal in an Arsenal win is worth a look in itself but I'm going to boost the price to 9/2 by adding in a Gunners clean sheet via a bet on Both Teams to Score 'No'.

"Before putting three past a poor Clermont side, Lens hadn't scored in their three previous away matches. That included their 1-0 loss at PSV earlier this month."

Back Arsenal to win, Bukayo Saka to Score and BTTS 'No' @ 9/2 Bet now xx

Dan Fitch: "Inter need to keep pace with Sociedad and that may well mean claiming an away win at Benfica.

"They come into this match off the back of a valuable point in a top-of-the-table clash away at Juventus, in which Inter came from behind to draw 1-1 and remain as the Serie A leaders. That result extended their unbeaten run to ten games (W8 D2).

"Benfica are in the strange position of being on a ten match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga (W9 D1), whilst having lost all four of their Champions League matches and only scoring one goal. Given their poor form in this competition, it's strange to see them as slight favourites.

Back Inter to beat Benfica and Martinez to score @ 7/2 Bet now

EFL Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Leeds United have won their last five home league games, last enjoying a longer home winning run at Elland Road between October and December 2019 under Marcelo Bielsa.

"Leeds weren't at their best on Friday night and they'll be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at Elland Road this season and have won five in a row here. They've scored eight times across their last three home encounters and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those fixtures.

"Swansea have a mixed record on their travels, but their away trips to top six sides have been very high-scoring affairs, most notably their 3-2 defeat to Ipswich recently."

Back Leeds & Over 2.5 goals @ 10/111.91 Bet nowy

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets! New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Football UEFA Champions League Wednesday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL