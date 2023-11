Back repeat of Real Madrid and Napoli result

Real Madrid have the opportunity to win Group C when they host Napoli.

The LaLiga giants have won all four of their games, which includes a thrilling 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture. Jude Bellingham scored a memorable goal that night and the England midfielder was back on target in the 3-0 win at Cadiz over the weekend, having returned to the team after injury.

Second placed Napoli also won at the weekend, enjoying a 2-1 victory at Atalanta in the first game under the leadership of Walter Mazzarri, since he returned to the club. A repeat of a Real Madrid win, both teams to score and Bellingham to score, pays out at just over 9/25.50.

Elsewhere in Group C, Braga can put the pressure on Napoli if they can beat Union Berlin.

Third in the table, the Portuguese club have three points and are four points behind the Italians. With their final game away at Napoli, it looks a tall order for Braga, but they do at least have a strong chance of securing a Europa League place.

When Union Berlin hosted, Braga walked away with a 3-2 win. The Germans have lost all four of their group games and are looking for a change in fortune under new manager Nenad Bjelica, having not won in 15 matches across all competitions (D2 L13). Given that atrocious form, odds of 11/102.11 for a Braga win look generous, even accounting for the possibility of a new manager bounce.

Real Sociedad are safely qualified and can take a step towards winning Group D, when they take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Spanish club are currently leading Inter on goal difference, having been unbeaten in their four games (W3 D1). For Salzburg it is a Europa League spot that's at stake. Third in the table, they are three points ahead of bottom placed Benfica.

Sociedad won 2-0 when these sides last met and we have to expect another victory. With Salzburg having scored in their away games at Benfica and Inter, let's got for a home win and both teams to score at 21/10.

Inter need to keep pace with Sociedad and that may well mean claiming an away win at Benfica.

They come into this match off the back of a valuable point in a top-of-the-table clash away at Juventus, in which Inter came from behind to draw 1-1 and remain as the Serie A leaders. That result extended their unbeaten run to ten games (W8 D2).

Benfica are in the strange position of being on a ten match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga (W9 D1), whilst having lost all four of their Champions League matches and only scoring one goal. Given their poor form in this competition, it's strange to see them as slight favourites. Back an Inter win and Lautaro Martinez to score at odds of 7/24.50.

