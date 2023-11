Back goals when Feyenoord host Atletico

Barca will win group with Porto victory

Young Boys have strong home record

It's all very tight in Group E, where only two points separate third placed Feyenoord from the leaders Atletico Madrid.

Feyenoord have claimed all of their six points at home, beating Celtic 2-0 and Lazio 3-1. On the road, they have lost 1-0 to Lazio and 3-2 against Atletico in the reverse fixture. If they can pick up more points on home soil, Arne Slot's side will go into their final game away at Celtic with some justifiable hopes of qualification.

Atletico have also been more effective at home. They have won their two matches at the Metropolitano Stadium, while claiming two useful away draws.

With Atletico unbeaten and Feyenoord having won their home games, it may be best to avoid the result. The last match between these sides saw plenty of goals, so let's combine both teams to score with over 2.5, at a price of 10/111.91.

The top two in Group H face off as Barcelona host Porto, with the sides level on points.

It is Barcelona that are on top thanks to the head-to-head points which came from their 1-0 win at Porto. Though Barca are now in pole position, their recent form has not been great. Xavi's team have only won two of their last five games (D1 L2), drawing 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Whatever happens in this match, Porto should progress to the last-16. They have beaten Antwerp home and away, while they won 3-1 at Shakhtar, who they will host in their final match.

Porto have lost a total of four games across all competitions this season. Three of those defeats were 1-0 losses, while one was 2-0. With Barcelona not at their best right now, odds of 3/14.00 for a home win and under 2.5 goals, looks like good value.

This game looks like it will essentially decide which of these two teams will progress to the Europa League from Group G.

Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda have both got a point each, from the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture. With RB Leipzig and Manchester City having qualified, it's now all about third place for these two, with Crvena Zvezda currently occupying that spot, by virtue of superior goal difference.

When it comes to domestic form, it is also Crvena Zvezda that are faring better, with the Serbians unbeaten in nine league and cup games (W8 D1). In contrast, Young Boys come into this one off the back of a 3-1 loss at Zurich.

That said, it is Young Boys that have home advantage and are the favourites. They are unbeaten at the Wankdorf Stadium in the Super League (P6 W5 D1). Let's go with a Young Boys win and both teams to score at 5/23.50.

