Arsenal v Lens

Wednesday November 29, 20:00

Top-notch Gunners on the brink

It's fun being an Arsenal fan right now. Whichever table you look at - whether at home or abroad - the Gunners are top of it.

In the Premier League they ended the weekend at the summit after following the 1-1 draw between previous 1-2, Manchester City and Liverpool, by scoring a last-gasp win at Bournemouth.

As for this tournament, they're four points clear in Group B after compiling three wins and a draw.

Back-to-back victories over Sevilla in Matchdays 4 and 5 put Mikel Arteta's men in total control and they can now secure a place in the knockout phase simply by avoiding defeat at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Lens eye double

The one blemish in Arsenal's qualification campaign so far came in the away leg against Lens, the French side running out 2-1 winners.

Gabriel Jesus put the visitors in front inside 15 minutes but strikes from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi condemned Arsenal to their first defeat of the season.

That gave Lens four points after two games following their opening 1-1 draw away to Sevilla but they've only advanced that total to five after two disappointing results against PSV Eindhoven.

Wahi was on target again in a 1-1 home draw before they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the second game in Eindhoven. With head-to-head form the first tiebreaker if teams finish level on points, Lens need to outperform PSV over the final two matches if they want to go through.

Arsenal too strong

Arsenal have won their first two Group B home games 4-0 (PSV) and 2-0 (Sevilla) so European nights have been rewarding for the Arsenal faithful.

That extends further back too as the Gunners have won five of their last six European ties at home, drawing the other.

Given that, it's no surprise to see Arsenal at just 3/101.30 to secure their place in the last 16 - and top spot in the group - with a victory. Lens are 9/110.00 to score an upset while The Draw, which would also send Arsenal through, is 4/15.00.

Lens are actually unbeaten in three Champions League matches against Arsenal although the relevance of their two meetings in 1998 is obviously dubious. For the record, Lens won the away leg 1-0 in a game that saw Ray Parlour sent off for "a wild kick at Cyril Rool's head"!

Back to the current Lens and since that win in the first leg they've managed three wins, four draws and a single defeat (to PSV) in all competitions.

Their very latest form shows two straight wins, the latest a 3-0 success away to second-bottom Clermont at the weekend.

Some context though surrounding the side sitting sixth in Ligue 1.

French sides have lost eight of the last nine away Champions League games in England, the only outlier PSG's victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Saka can star in Bet Builder

Bukayo Saka was forced to limp out of the first game against Lens and it's easy to imagine that it could have been a different story had he been fully fit and stayed on.

But I'm going to back the England attacker to make his mark on this one by finding the net.

On first glance, his return of six goals in 22 games for club and country is a tad disappointing.

But let's now add some filters. In his eight home matches for Arsenal, the 22-year-old has scored in five of them. And if we narrow that down to Champions League games at the Emirates, he's scored in two out of two.

A Saka goal in an Arsenal win is worth a look in itself but I'm going to boost the price to 9/25.50 by adding in a Gunners clean sheet via a bet on Both Teams to Score 'No'.

Before putting three past a poor Clermont side, Lens hadn't scored in their three previous away matches. That included their 1-0 loss at PSV earlier this month.

