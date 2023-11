Sevilla haven't won a game in the group yet but they can still sneak through if everything goes their way - but it all must start with a win over PSV.

The Europa League winners even have work to do just to finish third and get back into that competition - one which they've won seven times.

PSV could secure a first knockout spot since 2015 if they win in Spain and Lens lose as expected at Arsenal - but they've not won away in the Champions League group stages in their last 14 attempts.

The Dutch side have started incredible in the league though with 13 straight wins and with their first meeting ending 2-2 we could see another entertaining tie.

This looks a no-brainer, as it should do really with both teams to score coming in at 6/101.60 - with Sevilla scoring in every home game this season.

PSV haven't kept an away clean sheet in European competition in 10 games as well, so Sevilla should fancy finding the back of the net.

The Spanish side has seen both teams score in eight of the last 10, and PSV have been goal machines of late with an astonishing return in recent away games - even baring in ind the league they're playing in.

PSV have scored in nine of their 10 road trips this season - banging in at least three goals in seven of those so goals should not be a problem in Seville.

Former Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong scored against his old side in the first meeting from the penalty spot - and had plenty of other attempts with seven shots in total.

De Jong has hit the target in his last five and with Sevilla having defensive injuries then the visitors should get plenty of joy.

De Jong is 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target here and add to his tally of 21 for the season.

Young Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko actually leads the team in terms of shots on target in the Champions League this season.

The 20-year-old has had five shots on target at an average of 1.5 per 90 minutes so is pretty effective when he's on the pitch.

He comes into the game in flying form after a goal and assist in his last game, and with his recent form then 10/111.91 for 1+ shot on target looks good enough to us.