Coventry vs Plymouth Sky Blues to kick on The Opta Stat: "Plymouth Argyle haven't won any of their eight away league games this season (D3 L5), last starting a campaign with no wins in their first nine away games in 2020-21 in League One" Coventry's season has been hugely underwhelming so far. Despite creating chances and often dominating games, they have struggled to put together a sequence of results. Nevertheless, Saturday's 3-0 victory at the Den could potentially be a catalyst to kick on and start climbing the Championship table. Across the last five matches, the hosts have chalked up an XG of 9.3 and aren't short of attacking weapons. Plymouth were victorious at Home Park at the weekend and they have done all of their best work in front of their own fans. Away from home, the Devon outfit have struggled and with Steven Schumacher often indulging in a bit of mid-week tinkering with his XI, this could be yet another away defeat for the men in green. The Betfair Bet: Back Coventry to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 1.91



Watford vs Norwich Hornets to prevail in the televised tie The Opta Stat: "Watford have only lost four of their last 20 home league games (W9 D7) and won 5-0 against Rotherham last time out at Vicarage Road, their biggest home win since February 2021 (6-0 vs Bristol City)" Prior to their defeat at Leicester on Saturday, Watford's form had been excellent Valerien Ismael's shift in approach and his system tweaks have worked effectively and they've scored 14 times across their last six home matches. Norwich have now picked up back-to-back victories, yet the manner of their weekend win against QPR was fairly unconvincing. They could find it tough in Hertfordshire. The Betfair Bet: Back Watford to beat Norwich at 21/20 2.05



QPR vs Stoke A tight contest that could be shaded by the visitors The Opta Stat: "Stoke have lost just one of their last seven league visits to Queens Park Rangers (W2 D4) and have kept a clean sheet in their last three at Loftus Road" QPR are undoubtedly improving under Marti Cifuentes, yet they have found the net fairly infrequently. Despite looking tighter under the new regime, it's still incredibly tough to make a case for the Rs given their overall record in front of their own fans. Stoke tend to enjoy visiting this area of West London and although they were beaten by Blackburn at the weekend, it wasn't a horrendous performance. The Potters are still likely to keep it tight and they might just have enough talent going forward to edge this. The Betfair Bet: Back Stoke to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals at 21/20 2.05

Hull vs Rotherham Delap and Philogene to cause havoc for the Tigers The Opta Stat: "Rotherham have shipped 21 goals in their eight away Championship matches this season, the most by a side after eight away games at this level since Peterborough United in 2021-22 (22), while before that instance it was the Millers themselves in 2016-17 (25)" Hull came from two goals down to take a point home from Swansea at the weekend. The Tigers still probably aren't clinical enough at home, yet they do tend to run a fairly tight ship here. They have quality in their XI and the lively Philogene getting into promising positions and creating opportunities, they should be able to find a way past the questionable Millers defence. Liam Delap could be the man to finish them off and he will fancy his chance of adding to his tally of five goals against the division's most porous away rearguard. The Betfair Bet: Back Liam Delap Anytime Goalscorer at 9/5 2.80



Cardiff vs West Brom Both sides to notch in South Wales The Opta Stat: "Cardiff City have scored in each of their last 10 home league games, their longest run of scoring in home games since netting in 16 consecutively between April and December 2012" Cardiff will be buoyed by their late show against PNE at the weekend and having netted ten times across their last five outings, they will certainly ask questions of the WBA defence. The visitors have one of the best defensive records in the division, yet they are far more likely to be breached on their travels. They've shipped 2+ goals in 50% of their away matches this season. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Cardiff vs West Brom at 20/23 1.87



Middlesbrough vs Preston A rare high-scoring match at the Riverside The Opta Stat: "56% of Preston North End's away Championship goals this season have come via set pieces (two free kicks, two corners and a penalty), including Liam Lindsay's headed winner against Blackburn at Ewood Park in their last away game." Middlesbrough's home matches have been surprisingly controlled and low-scoring this season, but this game may potentially buck that trend. With issues with personnel in defence, Boro may be suceptible to PNE's set-piece threat. The visitors were beaten at the weekend after going down to ten men and although they are a little inconsistent on the road, their matches do tend to feature action at both ends. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Middlesbrough vs Preston at 8/11 1.73



Leeds vs Swansea Swansea to ship goals on the road again The Opta Stat: "Leeds United have won their last five home league games, last enjoying a longer home winning run at Elland Road between October and December 2019 under Marcelo Bielsa" Leeds weren't at their best on Friday night and they'll be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at Elland Road this season and have won five in a row here. They've scored eight times across their last three home encounters and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those fixtures. Swansea have a mixed record on their travels, but their away trips to top six sides have been very high-scoring affairs, most notably their 3-2 defeat to Ipswich recently. The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to Win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 1.91



Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester Foxes to ease to victory The Opta Stat: "Sheffield Wednesday have lost five of their eight home league games this season (W1 D2), losing 4-0 to Millwall last time at Hillsborough, their heaviest home league defeat since losing 5-0 to Blackburn in January 2020" Leicester made light work of a decent Watford outfit at the weekend and although this is away from home, they won't have too much to fear heading into this clash. Nevertheless, the Foxes haven't kept many clean sheets on their travels and could be susceptible to a (slightly) improving Sheffield Wednesday. Danny Ruhl's men are still conceding too many goals and there is a stark quality difference on show here. The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 1.84



Southampton vs Bristol City Another enthralling 90 minutes in Hampshire The Opta Stat: "Southampton are looking to win three consecutive home league games for the first time since November 2020 when they were in the Premier League" Southampton will be reeling after conceding a late equaliser to struggling Huddersfield at the weekend and this looks like the ideal opportunity to bounce back. The Saints have only failed to score once at home all season and there have been eight goals across their last three matches here. Liam Manning has already started to make an impact at Ashton Gate and he will be tasked with improving his side's away form. The Robins showed plenty of willingness going forward at the weekend and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get on the scoresheet here. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 7/10 1.70



Ipswich vs Millwall Another lively 90 minutes at Portman Road The Opta Stat: "Ipswich Town have won 15 of their last 16 home league games (L1), scoring 56 goals across those 16 games. They have, however, conceded 15 goals in their last seven at Portman Road" Ipswich have been involved in some crazy games at this venue. There have been 16 goals across their last three at Portman Road and it's hard to imagine their style changing anytime soon. Joe Edwards got off to the perfect start in charge of Millwall, but his side were sent crashing back down to earth at the weekend. The Lions look to be a lot more open under the new management. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 10/11 1.91



Blackburn vs Birmingham Improving Blues to take at least a point The Opta Stat: "Blackburn have lost four of their last five home league games (W1), including each of the last two. They haven't lost three in a row at Ewood Park since March 2019" Blackburn's away form has been sensational this season, however, they've seemingly struggled to recreate this at Ewood Park. They've lost five of their last seven at this venue and have kept just a single clean sheet so far. Birmingham are showing signs of life under Wayne Rooney and they picked up their first maximum under the new boss at the weekend. That may give them the confidence to kick on and take advantage of their hosts' home discomforts. The Betfair Bet: Back Birmingham to Win or Draw and Over 1.5 Goals at 11/8 2.38