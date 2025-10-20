Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and Championship

Arsenal backed to beat Atletico Madrid in 11/1 Bet Builder

The Stat

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances against Spanish opponents, courtesy of four separate braces. This is already the most times one player has scored 2+ goals against Spanish sides in the competition's history, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (3) and Kylian Mbappé (3).

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to Score 2+ Goals SBK 7/2

Opta: "The Gunners were not at their best in attack against Fulham on Saturday, but they found a way to get the job done, and under Arteta, they are no strangers to grinding out results. Similar things have often been said of Atletico under Simeone, with Los Colchoneros renowned for their defensive grit and mastery of the dark arts.

"This season, though, Atletico's defensive solidity seems to have escaped them at times. They have kept just two clean sheets, shipping 10 goals from 9.7 expected goals against (xGA) in LaLiga, showing their record is a fair reflection of the chances they have conceded. They have also let in four goals in their first two UCL games.

"In contrast, no team in Europe's top five leagues has kept as many clean sheets in all competitions this season as Arsenal (eight). The Gunners are one of only two sides - along with Inter - who have not yet conceded a goal in the 2025/26 Champions League. "

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal, Alvarez 2+ SOTs, Arsenal Over 5.5 Corners SBK 11/1

Paul Higham: "Jose Mourinho's doing a Premier League reunion tour, following a trip to former haunt Stamford Bridge, where they lost 1-0, with one up to Newcastle. Neither side is in great form and Mourinho would love to play spoiler with Benfica 4/1 outsiders, so the draw at 16/5 is a tempting option given they only lost to an own goal and largely nullified Chelsea.

"But St James' Park in full voice is on a different level so it's hard to think of anything other than a home win - but Jose will make them work for it."

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle win & under 2.5 goals SBK 3/1

Ste Tudor: "PSG's injury crisis is easing and though consecutive draws in Ligue 1 suggest they're not yet at full capacity they are still strongly fancied at the BayArena. Luis Enrique's men simply possess too much firepower for a Bayer side that has kept only two clean sheets in 2025/26, one against lowly opposition in a domestic cup.

"Focusing on where the goals may come from leads us to some obvious names, but the versatile Senny Mayulu is definitely worth noting, the precocious teen racking up decent shot-counts in recent weeks.

"Playing up front against Atalanta and Barcelona in the Champions League, in Ousmane Dembele's absence, Mayulu took on three attempts apiece, bagging an equaliser at Camp Nou. Against Strasbourg at the weekend he again registered three shots, and again scored. On that occasion he was deployed at right-back."

Recommended Bet Back Mayulu to have 1 or more shots on target in first half SBK 10/11

Championship tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Hull have been the masters of mayhem so far this season. The Tigers have been involved in several chaotic encounters, with their home matches averaging 3.4 goals and their games on the road rising to 3.6. Sergej Jakirovic's side know how to score goals, yet they struggle to defend, and they almost blew a 3-1 lead on Saturday at St. Andrews.

"Although their 1-0 victory over the Blades completely bucked the trend, they survived a missed penalty from the visitors and created more than enough chances to double their lead.

"Leicester drew 1-1 at the weekend to continue their unbeaten run. Although they've created far less havoc in their fixtures, BTTS has still landed in five of their last six, and they have also netted six times in their last three on the road. Marti Cifuentes' side have found a nice balance with Harry Winks looking comfortable at the base of midfield and Jacob Ramsey proving dangerous when bursting forward.

"The one Leicester haven't cracked is the starting striker. Julian Carranza is yet to convince in the second tier. Nevertheless, they still create chances and are likely to score goals in this one."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 9/10

Jack Critchley: "Portsmouth haven't been the easiest team to assess so far this season, losing the xG count regularly, yet managing to stay in matches and nick points from decent teams. In their most recent match at Fratton Park, they took the lead and kept high-flying Middlesbrough at arm's length. They've also beaten Preston here and took a point off Leicester at the weekend at the KP.

"John Mousinho's men have done this without several key players with injuries hitting the squad hard, particularly in central defence and up front. They are widely predicted to struggle in this encounter, yet they tend to thrive when they are written off and have been priced up as the underdog.

"Coventry faced one of their toughest games of the season so far against Blackburn. They withstood plenty of pressure and finally made the breakthrough in the second-half. It was far from a vintage performance from Frank Lampard's side and one of their weakest of the season, yet they managed to emerge with all three points. They may have to work hard on Tuesday night, and it may take them a while to cut through the stubborn hosts."

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

