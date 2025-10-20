Champions League Tips: Six midweek player prop bets including Mbappe and Fati shouts

7/4 2.75 shot shout as Napoli tested

Mbappe to once again floor Zebras

Fati to further improve ratio vs Spurs

Safe Sub is here for the 2025/26 season - read all about it!

Tuesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 5

PSG's injury crisis is easing and though consecutive draws in Ligue 1 suggest they're not yet at full capacity they are still strongly fancied at the BayArena. Luis Enrique's men simply possess too much firepower for a Bayer side that has kept only two clean sheets in 2025/26, one against lowly opposition in a domestic cup.

Focusing on where the goals may come from leads us to some obvious names, but the versatile Senny Mayulu is definitely worth noting, the precocious teen racking up decent shot-counts in recent weeks.

Playing up front against Atalanta and Barcelona in the Champions League, in Ousmane Dembele's absence, Mayulu took on three attempts apiece, bagging an equaliser at Camp Nou. Against Strasbourg at the weekend he again registered three shots, and again scored. On that occasion he was deployed at right-back.

Recommended Bet Back Mayulu to have 1 or more shots on target in first half SBK 10/11

Tuesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 6

PSV have endured a troublesome start to their continental campaign, losing to Union SG and drawing with Leverkusen, but Napoli have lost their last three away fixtures across all comps. Crucially too, Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund are both expected to feature, but both have niggles.



That's not to say a home win is anticipated but the Dutch side absolutely have the ways and means to make this an uncomfortable night in Eindhoven, especially with Ismael Saibari in blistering form.

The Moroccan international atypically failed to muster a single attempt last time out vs Go Ahead Eagles but prior to that registered 33 shots in seven outings.

Granted, going a man behind early doors versus Man City skews the stats somewhat but Napoli have faced 15.1 shots per 90 in the Champions League so far.

Recommended Bet Back Saibari to have 4 or more shots SBK 9/5

Tuesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

The Magpies hosting of the Eagles throws up a number of fascinating duels no more so than in midfield.

Last time out, at Stamford Bridge, all three of Benfica's engine-room picked up cautions, with Richard Rios on the right adding to a miserable evening by scoring an own-goal.

And it's Rios worth highlighting here, coming up against Joelinton who delights in bringing out the worst in opponents. The Brazilian drew two fouls in the first-half alone at the Amex this weekend.

The combative Rios has averaged 2.24 fouls per 90 this term and been booked in each of his last three starts.

Recommended Bet Back Rios to be booked SBK 15/8

Tuesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Haaland first goalscorer vs Everton came in at the weekend and with the Striking Viking opening the scoring in seven of the nine games in which he has converted it's tempting to go again. He is 11/4 to kick things off in Spain.

Elsewhere, Santiago Mourino has a challenging evening ahead of him, tasked with shackling Jeremy Doku who has averaged 4.2 dribbles per 90 to date. Mourino was sent off for two yellows at the Bernabeu earlier this month and committed four fouls at Tottenham in this competition.

His 2.26 fouls per 90 is the highest of any Villarreal player.

Recommended Bet Back Mourino to commit 3 or more fouls SBK 10/11



Wednesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 5

Kylian Mbappe has been insatiable this season, scoring one or multiple goals in ten of his 11 appearances. Notably, the French megastar has broken the deadlock in half of those ten fixtures.

Add to this a very decent record of five goal involvements in five against the Zebras and the visitors have a colossal task in keeping him quiet at the Bernabeu.

From a results perspective it doesn't help either that Igor Tudor's men head to Spain in sticky form, picking up just three points from 12 in Serie A and drawing both of their opening Champions League games.

Recommended Bet Back Mbappe first goalscorer SBK 3/1

Wednesday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

Spurs began their Premier League campaign with three clean sheets in four but that parsimony has since vanished. Aston Villa bagged two in North London on Sunday while Bodo/Glimt also scored a brace in Tottenham's last Champions League commitment.

This doesn't bode well ahead of a trip to the French Riviera with Les Rouge et Blanc prolific at home. To date in 2025/26, Adi Hutter's men have converted every 27.6 minutes at the Stade Louis II including two against Manchester City earlier this month.

Aiding these figures substantially is Ansu Fati, their summer loan signing who went into last weekend boasting the best goals-per-minute ratio of any striker across Europe's big five leagues.



A blank at Angers may have seen him lose top spot but the Spanish international has still fired a goal every 53 minutes this term.