Championship Tips for Midweek: Back goals when Leicester visit the MKM

Blackburn v Sheffield United - Blades' first stalemate of the season

Tuesday, 7:45pm, Live on Sky Sports+ App

There have been some dissenting voices at Ewood Park lately, with some fans calling for Val Ismael to be sacked following a run of four games without victory. The Lancastrians' performances haven't been particularly bad, and they gave leaders Coventry a few scares on Saturday afternoon, yet they've accumulated just a single point from a possible 12.

Rovers' issues have mainly been defensively, with their centre-backs prone to clangers. Missing chances has also been an issue, but the players are clearly still on the manager's side, for now.

Sheffield United picked up just their second victory of the season on Saturday. Chris Wilder's side edged past Watford, with the Hornets creating plenty of chances. The Blades still aren't convincing, with most of their matches having been decided by incredibly fine margins.

With this in mind, it's remarkable that they haven't drawn a single match so far this season. Their games tend to be tight, and they are defensively structured, unlike under Selles' tenure. Gus Hamer's absence isn't helping with creativity, and we could see another low-margin fixture on Tuesday night.

Derby v Norwich City - Underwhelming 90 minutes between a pair of strugglers Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Derby produced one of their worst performances of the season at the weekend as they were downed 1-0 by Gary Rowett's Oxford. Jacob Widell Zetterstrom produced an outstanding display and was the only Rams player to emerge with any credit. Derby failed to create anything of note with striker Carlton Morris taking just 34 touches of the ball, the least of any player on the pitch. Since losing 5-3 here to Coventry, the hosts have picked up just three points from a possible 12 and have drawn three of those games 1-1. Their matches have produced very little excitement. At the time of writing, Liam Manning remains in his post as Norwich boss with the pressure amplified by his side's tame defeat to Bristol City at the weekend. Things aren't clicking and the players look unhappy. There are signs that this marriage isn't working, and I cannot make a case for them taking three points here. If Manning loses his job before this fixture, I'd expect a positive reaction but, if not, this could be another turgid affair. Hull v Leicester - Value in backing goals at the MKM Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Hull have been the masters of mayhem so far this season. The Tigers have been involved in several chaotic encounters, with their home matches averaging 3.4 goals and their games on the road rising to 3.6. Sergej Jakirovic's side know how to score goals, yet they struggle to defend, and they almost blew a 3-1 lead on Saturday at St. Andrews. Although their 1-0 victory over the Blades completely bucked the trend, they survived a missed penalty from the visitors and created more than enough chances to double their lead. Leicester drew 1-1 at the weekend to continue their unbeaten run. Although they've created far less havoc in their fixtures, BTTS has still landed in five of their last six, and they have also netted six times in their last three on the road. Marti Cifuentes' side have found a nice balance with Harry Winks looking comfortable at the base of midfield and Jacob Ramsey proving dangerous when bursting forward. The one Leicester haven't cracked is the starting striker. Julian Carranza is yet to convince in the second tier. Nevertheless, they still create chances and are likely to score goals in this one.

Ipswich v Charlton - Tractor Boys to return to winning ways Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Ipswich's away form continues to be a source of frustration for their fans, although they can hold their heads up high following an energetic performance on Friday night. Kieran McKenna's side were unlucky to only score once, missing a penalty and squandering several chances, yet they were also sloppy at the back and were regularly overrun in midfield. At home, it's a completely different story with the Suffolk outfit winning each of their last three, scoring nine times in the process. This is a winnable-looking fixture for the hosts, who will be keen to preserve their unbeaten record at Portman Road. Charlton beat Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, securing back-to-back home victories. Nathan Jones' side will pick up the majority of their points in South London this season, and their record on the road remains patchy. They've netted three times in five away trips, with their only victory coming against a slow-starting Sheffield United. They are rarely thumped, but they may struggle to match Ipswich under the lights on Tuesday night.

Millwall v Stoke - Potters to take a point Tuesday, 19:45. Live on Sky Sports+ App Millwall picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over QPR. The Lions made a fast start, yet they struggled to contain the R's after the break and were fairly lucky to hold onto all three points. They were outshot 20-5, created just 0.9 xG from open play and lost Massimo Luongo to an excruciating ACL injury. They did beat WBA here in their last outing at The Den, yet they've lost three of their five matches here and failed to score in all of them. Stoke have kept things tight and professional so far and once again, they came out on the right side of a narrow margin on Saturday. They've lost just two of 10 so far, and have conceded just three times in their last six Championship games. They've already been to the Riverside and St Mary's and left with a point, and they won't be fazed by a visit to Bermondsey on Tuesday night. They allowed Wrexham just 0.59 xG at the weekend and are unlikely to be giving much away here.

Portsmouth v Coventry - Pompey to frustrate the leaders Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Portsmouth haven't been the easiest team to assess so far this season, losing the xG count regularly, yet managing to stay in matches and nick points from decent teams. In their most recent match at Fratton Park, they took the lead and kept high-flying Middlesbrough at arm's length. They've also beaten Preston here and took a point off Leicester at the weekend at the KP. John Mousinho's men have done this without several key players with injuries hitting the squad hard, particularly in central defence and up front. They are widely predicted to struggle in this encounter, yet they tend to thrive when they are written off and have been priced up as the underdog. Coventry faced one of their toughest games of the season so far against Blackburn. They withstood plenty of pressure and finally made the breakthrough in the second-half. It was far from a vintage performance from Frank Lampard's side and one of their weakest of the season, yet they managed to emerge with all three points. They may have to work hard on Tuesday night, and it may take them a while to cut through the stubborn hosts.

Preston v Birmingham - PNE to bask in home advantage Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Preston were defeated at the weekend despite winning the xG count and taking 17 shots. That was just PNE's second defeat of the season, both of which have come away from home. At Deepdale, the hosts have been extremely effective, keeping clean sheets against Charlton, Ipswich and Bristol City, and almost beating Middlesbrough. Paul Heckingbottom has been flexible with his formation, moving between systems, although finding a frequent goalscorer is essential. Milutin Osmajic is the club's top goalscorer with three, yet with his FA hearing looming, PNE will need to find goals from elsehere. Birmingham were involved in a kamikaze contest on Saturday afternoon, losing to Hull at St. Andrews. Blues fans weren't expecting their side to be sat 17th at this stage of the season and this has put manager Chris Davies in the spotlight. This is the first of back-to-back away games for the West Midlands outfit and having taken just four points on the road so far, the travelling supporters will not be feeling confident ahead of this tough midweek trip. There is undoubtedly plenty of individual talent within the squad, yet Davies is struggling for cohesion.

Bristol City v Southampton - Tight encounter at Ashton Gate Tuesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Football Bristol City fans were delighted to get one over on their former manager Liam Manning at the weekend. It was also the Robins' first success since 13 September, providing a much-needed filip for Gerhard Struber. There are still plenty of injuries including McNally, Pring, Knight, Bird, Williams and Stokes, all of whom remain on the sidelines. Struber has previously spoken about his reluctance to rotate, but with the fixtures coming thick and fast, he may have to manage his squad carefully over the next seven days. Southampton have a much bigger squad at this disposal, although most fans agree that Will Still hasn't been able to make the most of their talents. Saints supporters are becoming a little frustrated by the number of stalemates, watching their side create opportunities, dominate possession, yet finding themselves unable to turns draws into wins. They rarely draw a blank and ended Saturday's goalless draw with an xG of 3.10. They are unlikely to misfire in front of the TV cameras on Tuesday night. This could be a good opportunity, facing a side who have fitness concerns.