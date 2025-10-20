Villarreal v Manchester City: Three stats-based bets including 7/2 Haaland punt

Guardiola undefeated against Villarreal

Haaland has four braces against Spanish opponents

Pepe is creating plenty of chances for hosts

Villarreal v Manchester City

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Solid start for City, not so for Villarreal

Manchester City will look to solidify their place in the top eight of the Champions League table when they travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently eighth in the table following a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-2 draw at Monaco, and the good news is - as you can see from the stats below - that both the City boss and their star striker have excellent records against Spanish opposition.

The Citizens moved up to second in the table after a 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend and they go into Matchday 3 of the Champions League on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.

Villarreal have already lost to English opponents in this season's Champions League, losing 1-0 at Tottenham in Matchday 1 before earning a 2-2 draw with Juventus. The Spanish outfit currently sit third in La Liga following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

The Stat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has never lost against Villarreal in his managerial career, facing them on eight occasions (W5 D3). The only Spanish opponents he has faced more times without suffering defeat are Athletic Club (14) and Valencia (10).

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Man City HT/Man City FT SBK 13/8

The Stat

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances against Spanish opponents, courtesy of four separate braces. This is already the most times one player has scored 2+ goals against Spanish sides in the competition's history, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (3) and Kylian Mbappé (3).

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to Score 2+ Goals SBK 7/2

The Stat

Nicolas Pépé has created seven chances in two appearances for Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this season, twice as many as any other player for the Yellow Submarine (3 - Ilias Akhomach). Overall, he is one of only six players to have created 5+ chances from open play and completed 5+ dribbles in the competition so far this term (five each).

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Nicolas Pepe to register an Anytime Assist SBK 4/1

