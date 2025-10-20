UEFA Champions League

Villarreal v Manchester City: Three stats-based bets including 7/2 Haaland punt

Villarreal v Man City tips
Man City face a trip to Villarreal on Tuesday night

Manchester City have a tricky-looking away test in the Champions League on Tuesday night but both Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland have excellent records against Spanish opposition. Mike Norman highlights three stats-based bets for the game...

  • Guardiola undefeated against Villarreal

  • Haaland has four braces against Spanish opponents

  • Pepe is creating plenty of chances for hosts

Villarreal v Manchester City
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports

Solid start for City, not so for Villarreal

Manchester City will look to solidify their place in the top eight of the Champions League table when they travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently eighth in the table following a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-2 draw at Monaco, and the good news is - as you can see from the stats below - that both the City boss and their star striker have excellent records against Spanish opposition.

The Citizens moved up to second in the table after a 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend and they go into Matchday 3 of the Champions League on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.

Villarreal have already lost to English opponents in this season's Champions League, losing 1-0 at Tottenham in Matchday 1 before earning a 2-2 draw with Juventus. The Spanish outfit currently sit third in La Liga following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

Bet #1 - Guardiola to maintain excellent record

The Stat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has never lost against Villarreal in his managerial career, facing them on eight occasions (W5 D3). The only Spanish opponents he has faced more times without suffering defeat are Athletic Club (14) and Valencia (10).

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Man City HT/Man City FT

SBK13/8

Bet #2 - Haaland just loves a brace against Spanish opponents

The Stat

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances against Spanish opponents, courtesy of four separate braces. This is already the most times one player has scored 2+ goals against Spanish sides in the competition's history, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (3) and Kylian Mbappé (3).

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Erling Haaland to Score 2+ Goals

SBK7/2

Bet #3 - If the hosts score then Pepe can be involved

The Stat

Nicolas Pépé has created seven chances in two appearances for Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this season, twice as many as any other player for the Yellow Submarine (3 - Ilias Akhomach). Overall, he is one of only six players to have created 5+ chances from open play and completed 5+ dribbles in the competition so far this term (five each).

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Nicolas Pepe to register an Anytime Assist

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

