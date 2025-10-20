Villarreal v Manchester City: Three stats-based bets including 7/2 Haaland punt
Manchester City have a tricky-looking away test in the Champions League on Tuesday night but both Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland have excellent records against Spanish opposition. Mike Norman highlights three stats-based bets for the game...
-
Guardiola undefeated against Villarreal
-
Haaland has four braces against Spanish opponents
-
Pepe is creating plenty of chances for hosts
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Villarreal v Manchester City
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
Solid start for City, not so for Villarreal
Manchester City will look to solidify their place in the top eight of the Champions League table when they travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday night.
Pep Guardiola's side are currently eighth in the table following a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-2 draw at Monaco, and the good news is - as you can see from the stats below - that both the City boss and their star striker have excellent records against Spanish opposition.
The Citizens moved up to second in the table after a 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend and they go into Matchday 3 of the Champions League on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.
Villarreal have already lost to English opponents in this season's Champions League, losing 1-0 at Tottenham in Matchday 1 before earning a 2-2 draw with Juventus. The Spanish outfit currently sit third in La Liga following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Real Betis.
Bet #1 - Guardiola to maintain excellent record
The Stat
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has never lost against Villarreal in his managerial career, facing them on eight occasions (W5 D3). The only Spanish opponents he has faced more times without suffering defeat are Athletic Club (14) and Valencia (10).
The Bet
Bet #2 - Haaland just loves a brace against Spanish opponents
The Stat
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances against Spanish opponents, courtesy of four separate braces. This is already the most times one player has scored 2+ goals against Spanish sides in the competition's history, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (3) and Kylian Mbappé (3).
The Bet
Bet #3 - If the hosts score then Pepe can be involved
The Stat
Nicolas Pépé has created seven chances in two appearances for Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this season, twice as many as any other player for the Yellow Submarine (3 - Ilias Akhomach). Overall, he is one of only six players to have created 5+ chances from open play and completed 5+ dribbles in the competition so far this term (five each).
The Bet
Now read more Champions League tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
West Ham v Brentford: Back 12/5 goals bet in London derby with star man Bowen shining
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Champions League Tips: Six midweek player prop bets including Mbappe and Fati shouts
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Inter a must at 2/1 & back a 4/1 Bet Builder at the Emirates
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips for Midweek: Back goals when Leicester visit the MKM
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Man Utd: Back Salah and Fernandes in 7/1 Bet Builder