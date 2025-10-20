Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Inter a must at 2/1 & back a 4/1 Bet Builder at the Emirates

Get [4/1[ on Gunners to be too good for Atletico

A narrow loss to champions PSG last time out for Barcelona, but they're 2/111.18 to bounce right back against Olympiacos, who have one point an zero goals so far after an opening home draw against Pafos and defeat at Arsenal.

Hansi Flick's side have lost just twice in 13 home games in the group phase, scoring at least twice in 11 of those, and with the Greek side's struggling attack there shouldn't be too many problems even with the hosts having a lengthy injury list.

So a win to nil is the order of the day, but we'll throw in cards too as 11 of the last 12 European games Olympiacos have played in have had four or more yellows.

Almaty have lost 5-0 and 4-1 while Pafos also lost 5-1 last time, but their 0-0 draw at Olympiacos will give them confidence of getting something from the trip to Kazakhstan - where they have previously won against Astana.

The Cypriots generally travel well, with Pafos losing just two of nine European road trips, and with Almaty having injury problems up front I'll back an away win, but with not too many goals. Six of Pafos' eight Champions League games this season have had under 2,5 goals, and this tie is on a similar level to some of their qualifying rounds.

Things are going perfectly for Arsenal, top of the Premier League and two from two in the Champions League - with clean sheets and set pieces the focus for Mikel Arteta, not to mention some of their 'streetwise' tactics there's almost a hitn of Atletico Madrid about them.

There's also a bit of Deigo Simeone in the way Arteta is constantly bouncing around outside his technical area, and with Simeone returning from the ban served for going nuts at the crowd at Anfield, that could be just an interesting a contest on the sidelines.

So we just have to back booking, but not so much with goals as Arsenal have kept 11 clean sheets in their 13 consecutive European group stage wins at the Emirates.

Dortmund have scored four in both Champions League games so far, following up that crazy 4-4 draw at Juventus with a 4-1 win over Bilbao, and after a frustrating defeat to Bayern expect them to hit back by sticking a few mor goals past struggling Copenhagen - who lost to Qarabag but did draw to Leverkusen here in matchday one.

I'm happy to back a typical Dortmund display here though, and more than happy to back goals - as five of Dortmund's last six European games saw both teams score, as did five of Copenhagen's last seven home games in all competitions.

Two draws so far for 4/15.00 Leverkusen, against PSV and Copenhagen, doesn't bode well for the visit of the champions, who have won 12 of their last 14 in the competition.

Luis Enrique's men have drawn two French league games since beatig Barcelona though so there may be a hint of possible joy for Bayer - who have lost just one of 18 European group games.

The hosts have focused on defence most recently, with eight of their last 12 going under 2.5 goals, but PSG present plenty of problems as an away side and I expect them to win at 8/131.61 in more of a grind than a spectacle.

For the best bet though we'll take on a player prop, and back Bradley Barcola for a couple of hsots on target, as he's managed in his last two and in four of six with his importance growing with injuries elsewhere.

Jose Mourinho's doing a Premier League reunion tour, following a trip to former haunt Stamford Bridge, where they lost 1-0, with one up to Newcastle.

Neither side is in great form and Mourinho would love to play spoiler with Benfica 4/15.00 outsiders, so the draw at 16/54.20 is a tempting option given they only lost to an own goal and largely nullified Chelsea.

But St James' Park in full voice is on a different level so it's hard to think of anything other than a home win - but Jose will make them work for it.

Napoli aren't great away from home, losing their last three Champions League road trips, so they could be rather uneasy 5/42.25 favourites has PSV not lost their home opener agains Union SG.

Peter Bosz' side did end a three-game winless home run at the weekend, while Napoli lost their third away game in a row at Torino, so there's hardly confidence flowing from either side really.

This looks a decent pick for a draw.

Newcastle strolled to a 4-0 win here last time out, and while Inter may not score as many the chances are it will be a similar result for the 4/61.67 favourites.

As Christian Chivu's side have won six on the spin, four with clean sheets including both Champions League games - making it 10 clean sheets from 11 group matches in the competition.

Drawn one, lost one for Villarreal so far, while 8/111.73 Man City head to Spain in fine form but having conceded a late equaliser last time out in Monaco to draw 2-2.

And Villarreal drew with Juventus here last time so perhaps the 3/14.00 is not out of the question, but Pep Guardiola teams usually learn from their mistakes and if they get ahead you'd expect them to see it out this time.

Villarreal are unbeaten at home this season with 2+ goals in eight of their last nine home games overall, but with Erling Haaland in this form it'll be hard to keep that record intact.