Tips for all four Champions League quarter-finals

Haaland backed as City host Bayern on Tuesday

Bet Builder for Real Madrid v Chelsea on Wednesday

Man City 1.695/7 v Bayern Munich 5.59/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

20:00

Tom Victor says: "City manager Pep Guardiola is going up against his former employers, looking to match his best ever run with the Bavarian side.

"Guardiola's Bayern lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2014 semis, eventual winners Barcelona in the 2015 semis, and - in a shock twist - eventual runners-up Atlético Madrid in the 2016 semis.

"Guardiola isn't the only individual going up against familiar faces, of course. Leroy Sané became City's record sale when he moved to the Allianz Arena in 2020 (the record is now held by 2022 departure Raheem Sterling) and João Cancelo will be taking on his parent club after moving on loan to Bayern in January.

"The men in the dugout could prove crucial to the victor of the tie. Guardiola is the only manager with 30 or more Champions League knockout games to boast a win rate above 50%, but has yet to win a final with his current club.

"That is in part due to Thomas Tuchel - taking charge of his first Champions League game as Bayern manager after replacing Julian Nagelsmann - who led Chelsea to victory over the Manchester club in the 2021 final."

Back City to win, Haaland to score & under 2.5 goals 9.4

Alex Keble says: "The long history of the rivalry between Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola is defined by unexpected twists and tweaks, by a version of speed chess that is almost always decided not by the initial strategies but the in-game changes made by both of these expert tacticians. Nevertheless we can predict the overall winner: Tuchel's Bayern.

"At Chelsea, he was able to beat Man City three times in a row by playing in a defensive shape and, cleverly finding ways to minimise Guardiola's key players, hit on the break.

"It seems highly likely, then, that he will be able to do this with a vastly superior team at Bayern, who can sit off Man City and force Guardiola into more confused tinkering."

Back Bayern @ 7/2

The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in six appearances for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - the joint-fewest games needed for a player to reach double figures in the competition for a specific club, along with Sébastien Haller for Ajax (6). He's also scored five goals in seven career appearances against Bayern Munich.

"Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, has been directly involved in more goals than any other Bayern Munich player in the UEFA Champions League this season (6 - two goals and four assists)."

Back Haaland to score anytime & Groetzka to score or assist @ 8/1

Benfica 2.285/4 v Inter 3.711/4, the Draw 3.3512/5

20:00

Jamie Pacheco says: "There's absolutely nothing wrong with simply backing Benfica at 2.2 to win the game.

"That loss to Porto on Friday was just their first home defeat of the season across 20 matches in three competitions. They drew 1-1 with PSG and across their other four home matches in the Champions League (including a qualifier) they won 4-1, 3-0, 2-0, 4-3 and 5-1.

"But if you're going the Benfica win route, it's surely preferable to go with them winning in a match with over 2.5 goals in it.

"They're more than capable of getting three by themselves if they get going, and have a bad habit of conceding in matches they're bossing. Before that loss to Porto, they'd won their two previous home games 5-1. So, Benfica to win with over 2.5 goals in the game at 11/4 it is."

Back Benfica and over 2.5 goals 11/4

Andy Schooler says: "Benfica have quietly gone about their business in this season's Champions League and they are still not really being talked about despite landing a good quarter-final draw.

"They are slight favourites to progress to the last four but to do so will likely need a win in this game, one for which they are 5/4 shots.

"They've really tested opponents at the Estadio da Luz this season, beating Maccabi Haifa, Juventus and Club Brugge and drawing with PSG.

"Their shot numbers have been impressive and they've managed at least six shots on target in three of the four, only failing against the Israelis on matchday one."

Back Benfica 6+ shots on target and Barella & Dumfries 1+ foul each @ 5.01

Opta Stat: "Rafa has scored five goals in eight appearances for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this season, having only netted twice in 22 games in the competition prior to the current campaign."

Back Rafa to score anytime @ 16/5

Real Madrid 1.784/5 v Chelsea 5.39/2, the Draw 3.953/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Paul Higham says: "Real Madrid are 8/11 favourites for victory in Spain, with the draw priced up at 11/4 and Chelsea a whopping 4/1 for the away victory. The Blues winning just one competitive away game in their last 13 tells its own story.

"But as well as Real's European pedigree, a big reason for Chelsea's odds lies in their inability to find the back of the net, having drawn a blank in their last three games and only mustering 13 away goals in the Premier League all season.

"Contrast that with Madrid having scored in their last 30 home Champions League knockout ties and you can see what Chelsea are up against."

Back Madrid win to nil @ 9/5

Opta Stat: ""Along with six goals and three assists in eight appearances in the competition this season, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has completed more dribbles (32) and made more progressive carries (102) than any other winger or forward in the UEFA Champions League this term.

"Indeed, Each of teammate Karim Benzema's last 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid have been scored against English clubs (in order: x4 Chelsea, x3 Manchester City, x3 Liverpool) - this is already the longest run of consecutive goals by a player coming against clubs from a single nation. All 10 of those goals have been scored during the knockout rounds."

Back Benzema to score assisted by Vinicius Jr @ 9/2

Milan 2.8415/8 v Napoli 2.8615/8, the Draw 3.39/4

20:00

Kevin Hatchard says: "Given that Napoli are sixteen points clear at the top of Serie A and that they have cut through Champions League opponents like a hot knife through butter, it would be ludicrous to suggest they are a one-man team.

"However, there is no doubt that the potential absence of Nigerian powerhouse Victor Osimhen presents a serious problem for coach Luciano Spalletti.

"Serie A's top scorer picked up an injury on international duty, and hasn't featured since, and at time of writing it was unclear what role he would be able to play in this game.

"Osimhen has delivered 21 goals in Serie A, and a further four in the Champions League, and his partnership with Georgian winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (12 goals and 10 assists in Serie A) has been one of the best in the sport this season."

Back Milan/Draw (double chance), Leao to have 1+ shots on target & Over 7.5 corners @ 3.14

Alex Keble says: "Napoli, 22 points above AC Milan in Serie A and runaway leaders in Italy, were heavy favourites for this Champions League tie until a stunning 4-0 win for Stefano Pioli's side in Naples a week ago.

T"he only sensible way to preview this game is to assume Milan will look to pull the same trick, with Napoli unlikely to fully work out how to rejig their system in time.

"Napoli generally go man-to-man when pressing in open play, and Piolo has become one of the first to work out how to expose this unusual tracking style by going for a hybrid formation."