9/2 winner on Saturday paves the way for midweek success

Southampton goal denies us 10/1 Bet Builder win

Haaland (who else) in 8/1 City Bet Builder

Italian giants to cancel each other out?

Benzema x Vinicius to assist one another is 33/1

Benfica v Internazionale Ignore Mario, Ramos The Opta Stat: "Rafa has scored five goals in eight appearances for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this season, having only netted twice in 22 games in the competition prior to the current campaign." The Betfair Bet: Baxk Rafa to score anytime @ 16/5



Manchester City v Bayern Munich Big players on the big stage The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in six appearances for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - the joint-fewest games needed for a player to reach double figures in the competition for a specific club, along with Sébastien Haller for Ajax (6). He's also scored five goals in seven career appearances against Bayern Munich. Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, has been directly involved in more goals than any other Bayern Munich player in the UEFA Champions League this season (6 - two goals and four assists). The Betfair Bet: Back Haaland to score anytime & Groetzka to score or assist @ 8/1



Real Madrid v Chelsea Big Ben Chimes Again The Opta Stat: "Along with six goals and three assists in eight appearances in the competition this season, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has completed more dribbles (32) and made more progressive carries (102) than any other winger or forward in the UEFA Champions League this term. Indeed, Each of teammate Karim Benzema's last 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid have been scored against English clubs (in order: x4 Chelsea, x3 Manchester City, x3 Liverpool) - this is already the longest run of consecutive goals by a player coming against clubs from a single nation. All 10 of those goals have been scored during the knockout rounds." The Betfair Bet: Back Benzema to score a goal assisted by Vinicius Jr @ 9/2



AC Milan v Napoli Raining goals in Milan? The Opta Stat: "Napoli are the top scorers in this season's UEFA Champions League with 25 goals, while only FC Bayern München (8) have won more matches in the competition this term (7). Their average of 3.1 goals per game is currently the fifth-best in a single campaign, after Bayern in 2019-20 (3.9), PSG in 2017-18 (3.4), Real Madrid in 2013-14 (3.2) and Liverpool in 2017-18 (3.2). However, Milan have stopped the opposition from scoring in each of their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League. They last recorded five or more consecutive clean sheets in Europe during the 2004-05 campaign, when they eventually finished as runners-up to Liverpool. The Betfair Bet: Back the first leg draw @ 11/5



Listen to Football... Only Bettor - Champions League Special