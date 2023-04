3 successful bets last week; one goal away from two more

Toney has history but Newcastle won't lose in 9/2 double

Man City could run riot at Southampton at 10/1

Liverpool & Arsenal serve up 10/1 Bet Builder

Manchester United v Everton Follow the twice before pattern The Opta Stat: "Everton have scored in each of their last nine Premier League games against Man Utd. They've never scored in 10 consecutive league games against the Red Devils, while it's also Man Utd's longest current run without a clean sheet against a Premier League opponent. However, Manchester United have won both of their meetings with Everton in all competitions this season, winning 2-1 in the Premier League and 3-1 in the FA Cup." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to win & BTTS @ 23/10



Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Villa flying out the traps The Opta Stat: "Each of the last six meetings between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in all competitions has seen at least one goal scored in the opening 20 minutes. Indeed, 11 of the 23 goals scored in these games has been scored in this time. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have scored both a league high total (9) and share (39% - 9/23) of their Premier League home goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season. They've opened the scoring in this timeframe in four of their last five at Villa Park." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa to lead at 20 mins @ 13/5



Brentford v Newcastle United Toney's consolation The Opta Stat: "Only Erling Haaland (12) has scored more Premier League goals on Saturdays this season than Brentford striker Ivan Toney (10), whilst the Englisman scored Brentford's goal in their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle in the reverse fixture. However, Newcastle are unbeaten in all 15 of their Saturday 3pm Premier League games under Eddie Howe (W9 D6), a run which started with a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November 2021. The Magpies have played more such games without losing (8 - W4 D4) than any other side this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Toney to score but Newcastle double chance @ 9/2



Fulham v West Ham United Derby day in West London The Opta Stat: "Fulham have lost their last two matches in all competitions despite having opened the scoring, losing 3-1 against Man Utd in the FA Cup and 2-1 against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira, meanwhile, has created 58 chances in the Premier League this season, already the fifth highest total for a Fulham player on record in a single campaign (since 2003-04). Following his goal against Bournemouth last time out, he's looking to score in consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time since February 2017 in LaLiga with Granada." The Betfair Bet: Back Pereira to score or assist & BTTS @ just over 5/2



Leicester City v Bournemouth Foxes now or never moment? The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine Premier League away games, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Wolves in February. That victory was also their only clean sheet in their last 24 on the road in the top-flight (W3 D2 L19 - 61 goals conceded). Indeed, Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been involved in eight goals in 13 league appearances against Bournemouth (7 goals, 1 assist), with six of these (5 goals, 1 assist) coming in six games at the King Power Stadium." The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to win, Vardy to score & BTTS @ 4/1



Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Seagulls soaring The Opta Stat: "Brighton have scored more goals in Saturday 3pm games than any other Premier League side this season, netting 28 in their 14 such matches. Meanwhile, Spurs average two goals conceded per game in this kick-off slot this season, shipping 16 goals in eight games." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to score over 1.5 goals @ 11/8



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea Sterling on the money The Opta Stat: "Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Kevin De Bruyne (9) is the only visiting player who has been directly involved in more league goals at Molineux than Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (5 - three goals and two assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Raheem Sterling to score or assist @ 7/5



Southampton v Manchester City City bully basement boys The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League matches against teams starting the day bottom of the table, a run stretching back to March 2016. They haven't conceded a goal in a game against a team starting bottom in any of their last 14 such matches - Connor Wickham scored the last such goal for Sunderland in April 2014. Bottom placed sides have played 21 hours and seven minutes of football against City since then without finding the net. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne registered his 99th Premier League assist in Man City's 4-1 win over Liverpool. He is looking to become the fifth player to assist 100+ goals, along with Ryan Giggs (162), Cesc Fàbregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103) and Frank Lampard (102)." The Betfair Bet: Back KDB assist, BTTS - No & Over 3.5 City Goals @ 10/1



Leeds United v Crystal Palace Javi-t-your way Roy The Opta Stat: "Leeds have won their last seven home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions, a run stretching back to the 2006-07 season. The only side Leeds are on a longer current home winning run against are Bournemouth (eight wins in a row). Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, has lost five of his six Premier League matches against Leeds United (83%), his highest losing percentage against a team he's faced more than once in the competition. All three of his trips to Elland Road have been defeats without scoring, with Blackburn in 1997-98 (0-4), 1998-99 (0-1) and Crystal Palace in 2020-21 (0-2). The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to win @ 21/20