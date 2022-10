Bournemouth v Leicester City Maddison to shine again The Opta Stat: "James Maddison has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals in 24 appearances during 2022 (12 goals, 7 assists), a figure only three players can better and only one Englishman (Harry Kane, 29). He has also scored six Premier League goals from outside the box this calendar year, the most by a player in a year since 2017, when three players had 6+ - Harry Kane (8), Philippe Coutinho (7) and Kevin De Bruyne (6)." The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to have 1+ shot on target in each half @ 5.5 9/2



Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers Potter's home spell to get off to winning start The Opta Stat: "This will be Graham Potter's first Premier League home match in charge of Chelsea; none of the last 14 managers to take charge of the Blues in the competition have lost their first home game (W10 D4) since Graham Rix and Ray Wilkins did so in joint-caretaker charge against Leicester in September 2000. Indeed, Wolves haven't scored more than once in any of their last 11 Premier League games, since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in May. Wolves are the lowest scorers of any Premier League side this season (3), and are the only side yet to score after half-time so far." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - No, on the Betfair Exchange @ 1.72 8/11



Manchester City v Southampton Records are made to be broken The Opta Stat: "Man City's 29 goals after eight games is the joint-most at this stage of a Premier League campaign, level with their own record from 2017-18. Overall, in the Premier League they've scored 6+ goals in 21 different matches - including twice this season - two more than any other side, despite not featuring in five seasons. Star striker Erling Haaland meanwhile, has scored 14 goals in eight Premier League games, netting a hattrick in each of his last three appearances at the Etihad. It's just one goal fewer than the Citizens' top league scorer netted last season (Kevin De Bruyne, 15)." The Betfair Bet: Combine Haaland to score & Man City (-2) @ 2.4 7/5



Newcastle United v Brentford Goals, goals, and more goals The Opta Stat: "The five league meetings between Newcastle and Brentford at St James' Park have seen 24 goals scored at an average of 4.8 per game. All of these games have been in a different decade (1930s, 1940s, 1990s, 2010s, 2020s)." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS No Draw @ 2.63 13/8



Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur Kane taunts Seagulls The Opta Stat: "This will be Roberto De Zerbi's first home game in charge of Brighton. He faced Spurs boss Antonio Conte four times during his time in Serie A, but never ended on the winning side against him (D1 L3). Indeed, Conte's man striker Harry Kane became the first ever player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League in their defeat against Arsenal last time out. Kane has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games against Brighton, including three in four at the Amex Stadium." The Betfair Bet: Back Kane to score and Spurs to win in a 4.0 3/1 double

Crystal Palace v Leeds United Leeds & London do not mix The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have scored the first goal in four of their last six Premier League games, conceding first in one, and the other finishing 0-0. The Eagles won the only game in which they conceded first in this run, while they've not won away of the four games in which they've opened the scoring (D2 L2). Leeds, on the other hand, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League games in London (W3 D1 L12), with that coming via a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in April last season." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ 1.74 8/11



West Ham United v Fulham Hammers' bragging rights "Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their 21 away top-flight matches against West Ham United, shipping 49 goals in those other 20 games. The only Cottagers goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on the road in the top-flight against the Hammers was Edwin van der Sar in a 2-0 win in November 2001." Back West Ham (-1) @ 3.0 2/1



Arsenal v Liverpool Firmino to outshine Jesus? The Opta Stat: "Arsenal are on a run of 13 consecutive Premier League matches without a clean sheet against Liverpool, conceding 39 goals in those games (3 per game on AVG). Liverpool, though, have conceded the first goal in nine of their last 11 Premier League games, but have only gone on to lose one of those (1-2 vs Manchester United in August). Striker Roberto Firmino has five goals in six Premier League games this season, with the Brazilian also scoring more Premier League goals against Arsenal (9) than he has versus any other opponent." The Betfair Bet: Back Firmino to score anytime & Both teams to net 2+ goals @ 7.6 13/2



Everton v Manchester United Sticky start for Red Devils The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have conceded a league-high share 71% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (10/14). Indeed, their 10 goals conceded before half-time is three more than Everton have conceded in total, with the Toffees having the best defensive record in the competition this term (7 goals conceded)." The Befair Bet: Back Everton 1-0 anytime scoreline @ 2.3 5/4