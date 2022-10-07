</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Brighton v Tottenham: Entertainment expected at The Amex
Mark O'Haire
07 October 2022
3:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-07">07 October 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Brighton v Tottenham: Entertainment expected at The Amex", "name": "Brighton v Tottenham: Entertainment expected at The Amex", "description": " Brighton rank fourth on Expected Points (xP) Spurs have seen BTTS pay-out in 6/8 league encounters De Zerbi's preferred style suits a goals-based approach ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-07T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-07T09:02:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto De Zerbi.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Brighton rank fourth on Expected Points (xP) Spurs have seen BTTS pay-out in 6/8 league encounters De Zerbi's preferred style suits a goals-based approach Brighton impress at Anfield Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi's debut with a hugely entertaining and battling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead, catching the Reds cold with the Belgium thumping home after just four minutes and adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later. Liverpool began their fightback before half-time, grabbing a goal to half the deficit, and the Merseysiders were level nine minutes after the break. There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry home side continued to come forward and the Reds duly grabbed their third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Roberto Firmino. But Trossard had the final say in a breathless encounter as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure a precious point for the Seagulls in a match the visitors could have won 6-3, but equally could also have lost by the same scoreline. De Zerbi had promised entertaining but risky football and the Italian chief was pleased with what he saw at Anfield. He said: "A crazy game. Of course, the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score and if we had won the game, I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here." Tottenham yet to hit top gear Tottenham were unable to bounce back from last weekend's humbling North London defeat when they returned to action in midweek. Spurs were held to a goalless draw in their Champions League contest away at Eintracht Frankfurt wit head coach Antonio Conte calling for his side to be more clinical in front of goal as they bid to get back to winning ways. Conte was largely pleased to see his team creating chances; the capital club put in a relatively encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing. Harry Kane was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before swiping a shot wide in the first half, while Ivan Perisic saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break. But the hosts also had chances, with Hugo Lloris needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff's volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position. Speaking post-match, Conte said: "It was a good match. We played with great intensity. I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. In football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances and we did that." Albion appeal as underdogs Brighton and Tottenham have been well-matched over the past three Premier League campaigns with the two teams trading victories across head-to-head meetings each season (W3-D0-L3). Since arriving back in the top-flight at the beginning of 2017/18, the Seagulls have posted W2-D1-L2 when welcoming Spurs to the south coast, losing 2-0 here last term. Brighton [2.90] sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League standings and their lofty position is no fluke with Albion also ranking fourth on Expected Points (xP). The Seagulls (W4-D2-L1) have earned seven points from nine at The Amex, yet the hosts have tended to do their best long-term work on the road, returning just W7-D8-L7 here since the start of last season. Tottenham [2.68] are rated sixth on xP following eight EPL matchdays, and there's a sense that Spurs are yet to come close to top gear. The visitors have endured a testing week and look a little too short to support here considering they've picked up a solitary success - at Nottingham Forest - on their travels across all competitions in 2022/23 (W1-D3-L2). [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954188"] Entertainment expected at The Amex There's plenty of scope to support Brighton in Saturday evening's encounter, although I'm happy to leave the Seasiders alone considering its still very early days of Roberto de Zerbi's stewardship. Instead, the opportunity to support Both Teams To Score holds plenty of appeal at [1.76] quotes based on how Brighton may approach this clash under the Italian. The former Sassuolo boss will favour a bold, attack-minded strategy and a well-rested Brighton side should relish the opportunity to put Tottenham under pressure. A repeat of the thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool looks unlikely, but with both teams scoring in six of Spurs' eight Premier League encounters already, a repeat looks well within range here.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto%20De%20Zerbi.jpg", "height": 1440, "width": 2560 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto De Zerbi.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto De Zerbi.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto De Zerbi.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto De Zerbi.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Roberto De Zerbi - Brighton"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Roberto De Zerbi favours a bold, attack-minded strategy </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 8 Oct, 17:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur", "description" : "Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 08 October 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-10-08 17:30", "endDate": "2022-10-08 17:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Amex Stadium", "address" : "Amex Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brighton and Hove Albion", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Tottenham Hotspur", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642226 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.203642226 ","entry_title":"Brighton v Tottenham: Entertainment expected at The Amex"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642226%20%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Brighton%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Entertainment%20expected%20at%20The%20Amex&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-tottenham-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-amex-051022-766.html&text=Brighton%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Entertainment%20expected%20at%20The%20Amex" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Brighton rank fourth on Expected Points (xP)</li> <li>Spurs have seen BTTS pay-out in 6/8 league encounters</li> <li>De Zerbi's preferred style suits a goals-based approach</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><h2><strong>Brighton impress at Anfield</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Leandro Trossard </strong>scored a hat-trick as <strong>Brighton</strong> marked new coach <strong>Roberto de Zerbi</strong>'s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead, catching the Reds cold with the Belgium thumping home after just four minutes and adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later.</p><p>Liverpool began their fightback before half-time, grabbing a goal to half the deficit, and the Merseysiders were level nine minutes after the break. There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry home side continued to come forward and the Reds duly grabbed their third when <strong>Adam Webster</strong> turned into his own net under pressure from Roberto Firmino.</p><p>But Trossard had the final say in a breathless encounter as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure a precious point for the Seagulls in a match the visitors could have won 6-3, but equally could also have lost by the same scoreline.</p><blockquote> <p>De Zerbi had promised entertaining but risky football and the Italian chief was pleased with what he saw at Anfield. He said: "A crazy game. Of course, the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score and if we had won the game, I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here."</p> </blockquote><p></p><h2><strong>Tottenham yet to hit top gear</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> were unable to bounce back from last weekend's humbling North London defeat when they returned to action in midweek. Spurs were held to a goalless draw in their Champions League contest away at Eintracht Frankfurt wit head coach <strong>Antonio Conte </strong>calling for his side to be more clinical in front of goal as they bid to get back to winning ways.</p><p>Conte was largely pleased to see his team creating chances; the capital club put in a relatively encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing. <strong>Harry Kane</strong> was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before swiping a shot wide in the first half, while <strong>Ivan Perisic</strong> saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break.</p><p>But the hosts also had chances, with <strong>Hugo Lloris</strong> needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff's volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position.</p><blockquote> <p>Speaking post-match, Conte said: "It was a good match. We played with great intensity. I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. In football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances and we did that."</p> </blockquote><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642227">Albion appeal as underdogs</a></h2><p></p><p>Brighton and Tottenham have been well-matched over the past three Premier League campaigns with the two teams trading victories across head-to-head meetings each season (W3-D0-L3). Since arriving back in the top-flight at the beginning of 2017/18, the Seagulls have posted W2-D1-L2 when welcoming Spurs to the south coast, losing 2-0 here last term.</p><p><strong>Brighton</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.90</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League standings and their lofty position is no fluke with Albion also ranking fourth on Expected Points (xP). The Seagulls (W4-D2-L1) have earned seven points from nine at The Amex, yet the hosts have tended to do their best long-term work on the road, returning just W7-D8-L7 here since the start of last season.</p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> are rated sixth on xP following eight EPL matchdays, and there's a sense that Spurs are yet to come close to top gear. The visitors have endured a testing week and look a little too short to support here considering they've picked up a solitary success - at Nottingham Forest - on their travels across all competitions in 2022/23 (W1-D3-L2).</p><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_7_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0053C5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M60.7,59.9c0,0,16.5-18.2,54.3-18.2s54.3,18.2,54.3,18.2l3.3,55.1l3,107H54.4L58,102.6L60.7,59.9z"></path> </defs> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;fill:#FFFFFF;"></use> <clippath id="SVGID_00000057853016435244471950000012847457948800289166_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000006675026435763132640000009885953457826387370_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000180362106501172512860000000997107282771107720_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <g> <path id="_x33__00000161629915458358326320000000725864078191353472_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000174567269483788221900000008443007130438917053_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4 c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000145047169545562357180000014079544319755850884_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M55.8,45.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_00000166676623011809312450000016078606200181209222_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_00000129190305757521493760000012010280745095932034_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <rect x="113.3" y="35.4" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="3.4" height="186.3"></rect> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M169,59.6c-0.5-0.5-1.6-1.5-3.4-2.9v165.1h3.4V59.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M65,56.2c-1.5,1.2-2.6,2.1-3.4,2.8v162.8H65V56.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brighton and Hove Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Marseille</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Saturday 08 October, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954188">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642226">Entertainment expected at The Amex</a></h2><p></p><p>There's plenty of scope to support Brighton in Saturday evening's encounter, although I'm happy to leave the Seasiders alone considering its still very early days of Roberto de Zerbi's stewardship. Instead, the opportunity to support <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642226">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> holds plenty of appeal at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> quotes based on how Brighton may approach this clash under the Italian.</p><p>The former Sassuolo boss will favour a bold, attack-minded strategy and a well-rested Brighton side should relish the opportunity to put Tottenham under pressure. A repeat of the thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool looks unlikely, but with both teams scoring in six of Spurs' eight Premier League encounters already, a repeat looks well within range here.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 21 pts<p>Returned: 22.63 pts</p><p>P/L: +1.63 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> 