Brighton impress at Anfield

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi's debut with a hugely entertaining and battling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead, catching the Reds cold with the Belgium thumping home after just four minutes and adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later.

Liverpool began their fightback before half-time, grabbing a goal to half the deficit, and the Merseysiders were level nine minutes after the break. There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry home side continued to come forward and the Reds duly grabbed their third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Roberto Firmino.

But Trossard had the final say in a breathless encounter as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure a precious point for the Seagulls in a match the visitors could have won 6-3, but equally could also have lost by the same scoreline.

De Zerbi had promised entertaining but risky football and the Italian chief was pleased with what he saw at Anfield. He said: "A crazy game. Of course, the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score and if we had won the game, I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here."

Tottenham yet to hit top gear

Tottenham were unable to bounce back from last weekend's humbling North London defeat when they returned to action in midweek. Spurs were held to a goalless draw in their Champions League contest away at Eintracht Frankfurt wit head coach Antonio Conte calling for his side to be more clinical in front of goal as they bid to get back to winning ways.

Conte was largely pleased to see his team creating chances; the capital club put in a relatively encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing. Harry Kane was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before swiping a shot wide in the first half, while Ivan Perisic saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break.

But the hosts also had chances, with Hugo Lloris needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff's volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position.

Speaking post-match, Conte said: "It was a good match. We played with great intensity. I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. In football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances and we did that."

Brighton and Tottenham have been well-matched over the past three Premier League campaigns with the two teams trading victories across head-to-head meetings each season (W3-D0-L3). Since arriving back in the top-flight at the beginning of 2017/18, the Seagulls have posted W2-D1-L2 when welcoming Spurs to the south coast, losing 2-0 here last term.

Brighton 2.9015/8 sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League standings and their lofty position is no fluke with Albion also ranking fourth on Expected Points (xP). The Seagulls (W4-D2-L1) have earned seven points from nine at The Amex, yet the hosts have tended to do their best long-term work on the road, returning just W7-D8-L7 here since the start of last season.

Tottenham 2.6813/8 are rated sixth on xP following eight EPL matchdays, and there's a sense that Spurs are yet to come close to top gear. The visitors have endured a testing week and look a little too short to support here considering they've picked up a solitary success - at Nottingham Forest - on their travels across all competitions in 2022/23 (W1-D3-L2).

There's plenty of scope to support Brighton in Saturday evening's encounter, although I'm happy to leave the Seasiders alone considering its still very early days of Roberto de Zerbi's stewardship. Instead, the opportunity to support Both Teams To Score holds plenty of appeal at 1.768/11 quotes based on how Brighton may approach this clash under the Italian.

The former Sassuolo boss will favour a bold, attack-minded strategy and a well-rested Brighton side should relish the opportunity to put Tottenham under pressure. A repeat of the thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool looks unlikely, but with both teams scoring in six of Spurs' eight Premier League encounters already, a repeat looks well within range here.