Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur More than just bragging rights The Opta Stat: "Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, but they have won their last six in a row at the Emirates. Indeed, Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, their second-longest scoring streak against the Gunners, after a run of 24 between 1955 and 1967. Tottenham also remain one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (W5 D2), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side so far (18)." The Betfair Bet: Back both sides to score 2+ goals @ 4.8 4/1



Bournemouth v Brentford Phil foots the Bill The Opta Stat: "Since the start of 2020-21, Philip Billing has been directly involved in 34 league goals for Bournemouth (20 goals, 14 assists), only Dominic Solanke (61) has more for the Cherries in that time. The Dane is looking to score more than twice in a Premier League season for the first time." The Betfair Bet: Back Phillip Billing to score or assist @ 3.1 85/40



Crystal Palace v Chelsea Vieira draws his wand The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% - 18/44). The Eagles, however, have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season." The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw in Potter's first Chelsea match @ 3.5 5/2



Fulham v Newcastle United WILL.I.AN The Opta Stat: "Fulham's Willian has been directly involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last three Premier League home starts against Newcastle (all for Chelsea). The Brazilian is the only player in the Fulham squad to net more than once against the Magpies in the competition (3). Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier League games (D5 L1) since their 2-0 victory in their opening match this season against Nottingham Forest; their longest run without a win since November 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Willian to score or assist & Fulham to avoid defeat @ 4.0 3/1



Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Tough opening for De Zerbi The Opta Stat: "This will be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi's first ever Premier League game in charge; each of the previous five managers whose first game came against Liverpool at Anfield have lost - David Pleat in

August 1995 (0-1), Chris Hutchings in August 2000 (0-1), Ronald Koeman in August 2014 (1-2), Daniel Farke in August 2019 (1-4) and Marcelo Bielsa in September 2020 (3-4). Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), though in the 11 games in which they've conceded, they've conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ 1.98 1/1



Southampton v Everton Saints to march on in The Opta Stat: "Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last game at St Mary's against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories there for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0. However, Southampton have conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side this season (6), each of which has come in the last six fixtures in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton to win & BTTS @ 4.2 16/5



West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Timid Wolves face blunt Hammers The Opta Stat: "West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - No, at the London Stadium @ 1.9 10/11



Manchester City v Manchester United Ten Hag's not so welcome to Manchester The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals in both the first half (10) and second half (13) of games this season than Manchester United have in total (8). Meanwhile, the Red Devils have conceded a league-high share 75% of their goals in the opening 45 minutes this term (6/8). Coming into this weekend's games, Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25). Furthermore, the Belgian midfielder has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 starts in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win both halves & KDB to assist anytime @ 4.8 4/1



Leeds United v Aston Villa Colombian magic The Opta Stat: "Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra has scored in each of his first three starts for the club in all competitions and could become only the second player in the club's history to score in his first four starts, after Charlie Keetley in 1928. Indeed, across club and country, the Colombian has netted in four appearances in a row, scoring three times in two matches for his country over the international break." The Betfair Bet: Back Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ 4.2 16/5