Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8 class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-28">28 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8", "name": "Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8", "description": " MD7s offical reccomended bet of the week lands a 3/1 Bet Builder Betfair's Stats guru Alex Boyes runs through the pre-match Opta stats to aid your Premier L...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-28T12:44:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-28T13:54:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " MD7s offical reccomended bet of the week lands a 3/1 Bet Builder Betfair's Stats guru Alex Boyes runs through the pre-match Opta stats to aid your Premier League betting ahead of the weekend's action James Maddison's nod to Gareth Southgate Kevin De Bruyne to settle the Manchester derby Numbers suggest goals in the top of the table North London derby Get £2 free Bet Builder this weekend on any Premier League match Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur More than just bragging rights The Opta Stat: "Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, but they have won their last six in a row at the Emirates. Indeed, Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, their second-longest scoring streak against the Gunners, after a run of 24 between 1955 and 1967. Tottenham also remain one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (W5 D2), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side so far (18)." The Betfair Bet: Back both sides to score 2+ goals @ [4.8] Bournemouth v Brentford Phil foots the Bill The Opta Stat: "Since the start of 2020-21, Philip Billing has been directly involved in 34 league goals for Bournemouth (20 goals, 14 assists), only Dominic Solanke (61) has more for the Cherries in that time. The Dane is looking to score more than twice in a Premier League season for the first time." The Betfair Bet: Back Phillip Billing to score or assist @ [3.1] Crystal Palace v Chelsea Vieira draws his wand The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% - 18/44). The Eagles, however, have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season." The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw in Potter's first Chelsea match @ [3.5] Fulham v Newcastle United WILL.I.AN The Opta Stat: "Fulham's Willian has been directly involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last three Premier League home starts against Newcastle (all for Chelsea). The Brazilian is the only player in the Fulham squad to net more than once against the Magpies in the competition (3). Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier League games (D5 L1) since their 2-0 victory in their opening match this season against Nottingham Forest; their longest run without a win since November 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Willian to score or assist &amp; Fulham to avoid defeat @ [4.0] Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion Tough opening for De Zerbi The Opta Stat: "This will be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi's first ever Premier League game in charge; each of the previous five managers whose first game came against Liverpool at Anfield have lost - David Pleat in August 1995 (0-1), Chris Hutchings in August 2000 (0-1), Ronald Koeman in August 2014 (1-2), Daniel Farke in August 2019 (1-4) and Marcelo Bielsa in September 2020 (3-4). Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), though in the 11 games in which they've conceded, they've conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ [1.98] Southampton v Everton Saints to march on in The Opta Stat: "Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last game at St Mary's against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories there for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0. However, Southampton have conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side this season (6), each of which has come in the last six fixtures in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton to win &amp; BTTS @ [4.2] West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Timid Wolves face blunt Hammers The Opta Stat: "West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - No, at the London Stadium @ [1.9] Manchester City v Manchester United Ten Hag's not so welcome to Manchester The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals in both the first half (10) and second half (13) of games this season than Manchester United have in total (8). Meanwhile, the Red Devils have conceded a league-high share 75% of their goals in the opening 45 minutes this term (6/8). Coming into this weekend's games, Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25). Furthermore, the Belgian midfielder has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 starts in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win both halves &amp; KDB to assist anytime @ [4.8] Leeds United v Aston Villa Colombian magic The Opta Stat: "Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra has scored in each of his first three starts for the club in all competitions and could become only the second player in the club's history to score in his first four starts, after Charlie Keetley in 1928. Indeed, across club and country, the Colombian has netted in four appearances in a row, scoring three times in two matches for his country over the international break." The Betfair Bet: Back Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ [4.2] Leicester City v Nottingham Forest Are you watching Gareth Southgate? The Opta Stat: "Leicester's James Maddison has been directly involved in 11 goals (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10 Premier League games, while at the King Power Stadium he has registered seven goals and six assists in his last 14 games in the competition. No side have conceded more goals from set pieces (excluding pens) than Leicester and Nottingham Forest (both five) in the Premier League this season, while all five conceded by Forest have been via corners, a league-high in 2022-23. Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
More than just bragging rights
The Opta Stat: "Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, but they have won their last six in a row at the Emirates. Indeed, Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, their second-longest scoring streak against the Gunners, after a run of 24 between 1955 and 1967. Tottenham also remain one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (W5 D2), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side so far (18)."
The Betfair Bet: Back both sides to score 2+ goals @ [4.8]
Bournemouth v Brentford
Phil foots the Bill
The Opta Stat: "Since the start of 2020-21, Philip Billing has been directly involved in 34 league goals for Bournemouth (20 goals, 14 assists), only Dominic Solanke (61) has more for the Cherries in that time. The Dane is looking to score more than twice in a Premier League season for the first time."
The Betfair Bet: Back Phillip Billing to score or assist @ [3.1]
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Vieira draws his wand
The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% - 18/44). The Eagles, however, have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season."
The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw in Potter's first Chelsea match @ [3.5]
Fulham v Newcastle United
WILL.I.AN
The Opta Stat: "Fulham's Willian has been directly involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last three Premier League home starts against Newcastle (all for Chelsea). The Brazilian is the only player in the Fulham squad to net more than once against the Magpies in the competition (3). Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier League games (D5 L1) since their 2-0 victory in their opening match this season against Nottingham Forest; their longest run without a win since November 2021."
The Betfair Bet: Back Willian to score or assist & Fulham to avoid defeat @ [4.0]
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Tough opening for De Zerbi
The Opta Stat: "This will be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi's first ever Premier League game in charge; each of the previous five managers whose first game came against Liverpool at Anfield have lost - David Pleat in August 1995 (0-1), Chris Hutchings in August 2000 (0-1), Ronald Koeman in August 2014 (1-2), Daniel Farke in August 2019 (1-4) and Marcelo Bielsa in September 2020 (3-4). Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), though in the 11 games in which they've conceded, they've conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six."
The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ [1.98]
Southampton v Everton
Saints to march on in
The Opta Stat: "Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last game at St Mary's against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories there for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0. However, Southampton have conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side this season (6), each of which has come in the last six fixtures in the competition."
The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton to win & BTTS @ [4.2]
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Timid Wolves face blunt Hammers
The Opta Stat: "West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time."
The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - No, at the London Stadium @ [1.9]
Manchester City v Manchester United
Ten Hag's not so welcome to Manchester
The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals in both the first half (10) and second half (13) of games this season than Manchester United have in total (8). Meanwhile, the Red Devils have conceded a league-high share 75% of their goals in the opening 45 minutes this term (6/8). Coming into this weekend's games, Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25). Furthermore, the Belgian midfielder has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 starts in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win both halves & KDB to assist anytime @ [4.8]
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Colombian magic
The Opta Stat: "Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra has scored in each of his first three starts for the club in all competitions and could become only the second player in the club's history to score in his first four starts, after Charlie Keetley in 1928. Indeed, across club and country, the Colombian has netted in four appearances in a row, scoring three times in two matches for his country over the international break."
The Betfair Bet: Back Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ [4.2]
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Are you watching Gareth Southgate?
The Opta Stat: "Leicester's James Maddison has been directly involved in 11 goals (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10 Premier League games, while at the King Power Stadium he has registered seven goals and six assists in his last 14 games in the competition. No side have conceded more goals from set pieces (excluding pens) than Leicester and Nottingham Forest (both five) in the Premier League this season, while all five conceded by Forest have been via corners, a league-high in 2022-23.
The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to both score & assist @ [9.0] Indeed, Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, their second-longest scoring streak against the Gunners, after a run of 24 between 1955 and 1967. Tottenham also remain one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (W5 D2), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side so far (18)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham/31733652">Back both sides to score 2+ goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Bournemouth v Brentford</h3> <h4>Phil foots the Bill</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Since the start of 2020-21, Philip Billing has been directly involved in 34 league goals for Bournemouth (20 goals, 14 assists), only Dominic Solanke (61) has more for the Cherries in that time. The Dane is looking to score more than twice in a Premier League season for the first time."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-brentford/31735837">Back Phillip Billing to score or assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Crystal Palace v Chelsea</h3> <h4>Vieira draws his wand</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Patrick%20Vieira,%20Palace%20boss.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Patrick Vieira, Palace boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/Patrick%20Vieira,%20Palace%20boss-thumb-1280x720-163585.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% - 18/44). The Eagles, however, have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-chelsea/31733659">Back The Draw in Potter's first Chelsea match @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Fulham v Newcastle United</h3> <h4>WILL.I.AN</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Fulham's Willian has been directly involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last three Premier League home starts against Newcastle (all for Chelsea). The Brazilian is the only player in the Fulham squad to net more than once against the Magpies in the competition (3). Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier League games (D5 L1) since their 2-0 victory in their opening match this season against Nottingham Forest; their longest run without a win since November 2021."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-newcastle/31735836">Back Willian to score or assist & Fulham to avoid defeat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion</h3> <h4>Tough opening for De Zerbi</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"This will be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi's first ever Premier League game in charge; each of the previous five managers whose first game came against Liverpool at Anfield have lost - David Pleat in <br>August 1995 (0-1), Chris Hutchings in August 2000 (0-1), Ronald Koeman in August 2014 (1-2), Daniel Farke in August 2019 (1-4) and Marcelo Bielsa in September 2020 (3-4). Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), though in the 11 games in which they've conceded, they've conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203213908">Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Southampton v Everton</h3> <h4>Saints to march on in</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ralph%20Hasenhuttl%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Ralph Hasenhuttl 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2019/05/Ralph%20Hasenhuttl%201280-thumb-1280x720-79123.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Southampton recorded their first home league win of the season in their last game at St Mary's against Chelsea (2-1), and could record successive league victories there for the first time since February, when they beat both Everton and Norwich 2-0. However, Southampton have conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side this season (6), each of which has come in the last six fixtures in the competition."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-everton/31733657">Back Southampton to win & BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers</h3> <h4>Timid Wolves face blunt Hammers</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-wolves/31733769">Back BTTS - No, at the London Stadium @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Manchester City v Manchester United</h3> <h4>Ten Hag's not so welcome to Manchester</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals in both the first half (10) and second half (13) of games this season than Manchester United have in total (8). Meanwhile, the Red Devils have conceded a league-high share 75% of their goals in the opening 45 minutes this term (6/8). Coming into this weekend's games, Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25). Furthermore, the Belgian midfielder has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 starts in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-man-utd/31733655">Back Man City to win both halves & KDB to assist anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Leeds United v Aston Villa</h3> <h4>Colombian magic</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leeds%20United%20Team.600x400.jpg"><img alt="Leeds United Team.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/Leeds%20United%20Team-thumb-1280x853-162034.600x400.jpg" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra has scored in each of his first three starts for the club in all competitions and could become only the second player in the club's history to score in his first four starts, after Charlie Keetley in 1928. Indeed, across club and country, the Colombian has netted in four appearances in a row, scoring three times in two matches for his country over the international break."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-aston-villa/31733656">Back Luis Sinisterra to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Leicester City v Nottingham Forest</h3> <h4>Are you watching Gareth Southgate?</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Leicester's James Maddison has been directly involved in 11 goals (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10 Premier League games, while at the King Power Stadium he has registered seven goals and six assists in his last 14 games in the competition. No side have conceded more goals from set pieces (excluding pens) than Leicester and Nottingham Forest (both five) in the Premier League this season, while all five conceded by Forest have been via corners, a league-high in 2022-23.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-aston-villa/31733656">Back James Maddison to both score & assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Official P/L </h2> <p>Staked: 1 pts<p>Returned: 4.0 pts</p><p>P/L: +3.0 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 10 Get 2 </h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold">£2 Free Bet<span> </span></b><span>when you place a £10 worth of</span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><span> </span>Accas or Bet Builders</b><span> on Football this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2270922FB">T&Cs apply.</a></span></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham/31733652">Back both Arsenal & Spurs to score 2+ goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509","entry_title":"Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%3A%20Opta%20stats%20number%20crunch%20MD8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html&text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%3A%20Opta%20stats%20number%20crunch%20MD8" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-liking-the-look-of-leeds-280922-829.html">Premier League Predictions: Liking the look of Leeds</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GettyImages-1412046120.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/GettyImages-1412046120.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-my-big-manchester-united-moments-210922-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: My big Manchester United moments</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Patrice Evra Preview.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Patrice%20Evra%20Preview.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-england-can-win-world-cup-210922-1183.html">Patrice More Football class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a 