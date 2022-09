Aston Villa v Southampton Ings to haunt former employers The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored four goals in the last three Premier League meetings between the Villans and Southampton at Villa Park, with just one of those coming for his current club. Indeed, despite playing less than half the minutes available so far in the Premier League this season (253), Ings has had more shots (8) and more touches in the opposition box (20) than any other Aston Villa player." The Betfair Bet: Back Ings to have 2+ shots on target & to score anytime @ 4.2 16/5



Read Mark O'Haire's match preview here!

Nottingham Forest v Fulham Mitro's on fire, your defence is terrified The Opta Stat: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored six goals in Fulham's opening six Premier League matches this season, netting in the last four in a row. No player has scored in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the Cottagers, though Nottingham Forest are the only side to have faced 100+ shots in the Premier League this season (104), while they've also faced the most shots on target (42) and have the highest expected goals against tally this term (12)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score & Fulham to have 5+ shots on target @ 3.8 14/5

Read Stephen Tudor's Friday/Saturday tipsheet piece here!

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City De Bruyne's De Man The Opta Stat: "Against no side has Man City's Kevin De Bruyne scored more Premier League goals than he has against Wolves (5), with four of those strikes coming in a 5-1 win in this exact fixture last season. Teammate Erling Haaland meanwhile has scored in all three of his Premier League away games - no player has ever scored in their first four appearances on the road in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to score & Haaland to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ 5.5 9/2



Read Paul Higham's match preview here!

Newcastle United v Bournemouth Tight affair at St James' The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side so far. They've also had a league-low 12 efforts on target. Meanwhile only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36). However, the Magpies have conceded just six goals, with their 17% of shots on target faced going in, the lowest percentage in the division." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win & under 2.5 goals @ 3.5 5/2

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City Spurs' use of the Kane The Opta Stat: "Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014, only Arsenal vs Liverpool (64) has seen more goals in the Premier League than Leicester against Tottenham (63 - 3.9 per game on avg). Indeed, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester in all competitions than he has against any other side in his senior career (19), 17 of which have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer netting more against a specific opponent (20 vs Leeds)." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to win, Kane to score & over 3.5 goals in a 4.0 3/1 Bet Builder

Bet Builder

Brentford v Arsenal Bees gunning for Arsenal The Opta Stat: "Brentford have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal (L1), including a 2-0 victory in this exact fixture last term. In fact, the Bees have lost just one of their last 17 home league London derbies (W13 D3), going down 1-0 against Chelsea in October last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford to avoid defeat @ 1.91 10/11