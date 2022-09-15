</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-15">15 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Predictions: Opta Stats Number Crunch MD7", "name": "Premier League Predictions: Opta Stats Number Crunch MD7", "description": " Betfair's Stats guru Alex Boyes runs you through the pre-match Opta stats to aid your Premier League betting ahead of the weekend's action As patterns of th...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-15T11:29:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-15T14:09:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Betfair's Stats guru Alex Boyes runs you through the pre-match Opta stats to aid your Premier League betting ahead of the weekend's action As patterns of the new season begin to emerge through six games, all Betfair Bets are driven by the data MD6 column had a 50% hit rate - a profitable week You can get £2 free Bet Builder this weekend on any Premier League match. Aston Villa v Southampton Ings to haunt former employers The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored four goals in the last three Premier League meetings between the Villans and Southampton at Villa Park, with just one of those coming for his current club. Indeed, despite playing less than half the minutes available so far in the Premier League this season (253), Ings has had more shots (8) and more touches in the opposition box (20) than any other Aston Villa player." The Betfair Bet: Back Ings to have 2+ shots on target &amp; to score anytime @ [4.2] Read Mark O'Haire's match preview here! Nottingham Forest v Fulham Mitro's on fire, your defence is terrified The Opta Stat: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored six goals in Fulham's opening six Premier League matches this season, netting in the last four in a row. No player has scored in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the Cottagers, though Nottingham Forest are the only side to have faced 100+ shots in the Premier League this season (104), while they've also faced the most shots on target (42) and have the highest expected goals against tally this term (12)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score &amp; Fulham to have 5+ shots on target @ [3.8] Read Stephen Tudor's Friday/Saturday tipsheet piece here! Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City De Bruyne's De Man The Opta Stat: "Against no side has Man City's Kevin De Bruyne scored more Premier League goals than he has against Wolves (5), with four of those strikes coming in a 5-1 win in this exact fixture last season. Teammate Erling Haaland meanwhile has scored in all three of his Premier League away games - no player has ever scored in their first four appearances on the road in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to score &amp; Haaland to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ [5.5] Read Paul Higham's match preview here! Newcastle United v Bournemouth Tight affair at St James' The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side so far. They've also had a league-low 12 efforts on target. Meanwhile only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36). However, the Magpies have conceded just six goals, with their 17% of shots on target faced going in, the lowest percentage in the division." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win &amp; under 2.5 goals @ [3.5] Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City Spurs' use of the Kane The Opta Stat: "Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014, only Arsenal vs Liverpool (64) has seen more goals in the Premier League than Leicester against Tottenham (63 - 3.9 per game on avg). Indeed, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester in all competitions than he has against any other side in his senior career (19), 17 of which have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer netting more against a specific opponent (20 vs Leeds)." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to win, Kane to score &amp; over 3.5 goals in a [4.0] Bet Builder Brentford v Arsenal Bees gunning for Arsenal The Opta Stat: "Brentford have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal (L1), including a 2-0 victory in this exact fixture last term. In fact, the Bees have lost just one of their last 17 home league London derbies (W13 D3), going down 1-0 against Chelsea in October last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford to avoid defeat @ [1.91] Everton v West Ham United No Pickford, potential problem The Opta Stat: "West Ham have won both of their last two Premier League away games against Everton, each by a 1-0 scoreline. They've never won three consecutive trips to Goodison Park in their league history. However, no side has scored fewer Premier League goals than West Ham this season (3), with the Hammers the only side yet to score before half-time in the competition this term." The Betfair Bet: Back 0-0 correct half-time score @ [2.75] ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alexander Boyes" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Belgian netted four times at Molineux last season</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509","entry_title":"Premier League Predictions: Opta Stats Number Crunch MD7"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%3A%20Opta%20Stats%20Number%20Crunch%20MD7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md7-1-150922-1171.html&text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%3A%20Opta%20Stats%20Number%20Crunch%20MD7" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Betfair's Stats guru Alex Boyes runs you through the pre-match Opta stats to aid your Premier League betting ahead of the weekend's action</li> <li>As patterns of the new season begin to emerge through six games, all Betfair Bets are driven by the data</li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md6-010922-1171.html"><u>MD6 column had a 50% hit rate - a profitable week</u></a></li> <li>You can get <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2FREE160922">£2 free Bet Builder</a></span> this weekend on any Premier League match.</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Aston Villa v Southampton</h3> <h4>Ings to haunt former employers</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored four goals in the last three Premier League meetings between the Villans and Southampton at Villa Park, with just one of those coming for his current club. Indeed, despite playing less than half the minutes available so far in the Premier League this season (253), Ings has had more shots (8) and more touches in the opposition box (20) than any other Aston Villa player."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-southampton/31716653">Back Ings to have 2+ shots on target & to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-southampton-tips-friday-night-fun-from-villa-park-140922-766.html">Read Mark O'Haire's match preview here!</a></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Fulham</h3> <h4>Mitro's on fire, your defence is terrified</h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Aleksandar%20Mitrovic.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Aleksandar Mitrovic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/07/Aleksandar%20Mitrovic-thumb-1280x720-160879.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored six goals in Fulham's opening six Premier League matches this season, netting in the last four in a row. No player has scored in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the Cottagers, though Nottingham Forest are the only side to have faced 100+ shots in the Premier League this season (104), while they've also faced the most shots on target (42) and have the highest expected goals against tally this term (12)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-fulham/31717672">Back Mitrovic to score & Fulham to have 5+ shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></a></li> </ul> </div><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-friday-and-saturdays-top-flight-showdowns-140922-718.html">Read Stephen Tudor's Friday/Saturday tipsheet piece here!</a></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City</h3> <h4>De Bruyne's De Man</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Against no side has Man City's Kevin De Bruyne scored more Premier League goals than he has against Wolves (5), with four of those strikes coming in a 5-1 win in this exact fixture last season. Teammate Erling Haaland meanwhile has scored in all three of his Premier League away games - no player has ever scored in their first four appearances on the road in the competition."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">Back De Bruyne to score & Haaland to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves-v-man-city-tips-back-a-city-clean-sheet-at-molineux-140922-1063.html">Read Paul Higham's match preview here!</a></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Newcastle United v Bournemouth</h3> <h4>Tight affair at St James'</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle.600x338.jpg"><img alt="1280 Eddie Howe Newcastle.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/04/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle-thumb-1280x720-154123.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Bournemouth have had just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 fewer than any other side so far. They've also had a league-low 12 efforts on target. Meanwhile only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36). However, the Magpies have conceded just six goals, with their 17% of shots on target faced going in, the lowest percentage in the division."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-bournemouth/31717597">Back Newcastle to win & under 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City</h3> <h4>Spurs' use of the Kane</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014, only Arsenal vs Liverpool (64) has seen more goals in the Premier League than Leicester against Tottenham (63 - 3.9 per game on avg). Indeed, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester in all competitions than he has against any other side in his senior career (19), 17 of which have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer netting more against a specific opponent (20 vs Leeds)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-leicester/31716643">Back Spurs to win, Kane to score & over 3.5 goals in a <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> Bet Builder</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brentford v Arsenal</h3> <h4>Bees gunning for Arsenal</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/a31a9d142258930caeac25b7a08ffaa2e5634519.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thomas Frank 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/08/a31a9d142258930caeac25b7a08ffaa2e5634519-thumb-1280x720-135151.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Brentford have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal (L1), including a 2-0 victory in this exact fixture last term. In fact, the Bees have lost just one of their last 17 home league London derbies (W13 D3), going down 1-0 against Chelsea in October last season."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-arsenal/31716636">Back Brentford to avoid defeat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Everton v West Ham United</h3> <h4>No Pickford, potential problem</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"West Ham have won both of their last two Premier League away games against Everton, each by a 1-0 scoreline. They've never won three consecutive trips to Goodison Park in their league history. <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Football... Only Bettor - Listen here</h2> 