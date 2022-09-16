</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-17">17 September 2022</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham doesn't think Wolves will have anywhere near enough firepower to trouble Man City in Molineux's Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Can Costa arrival boost Wolves? It's been a tough old run for Wolves, who beat Southampton last time out to earn their first Premier League win since April 2 - that's 13 games ago! Bruno Lage has had something of a decent break since - their game against Liverpool was postponed and they've signed Diego Costa to add some much-needed firepower going into a game against the champions. You wouldn't have thought Costa would be in good enough shape for 90 minutes, but he'll likely play some part and Lage will hope Wolves can keep themselves in the game as they've been pretty tight at the back so far. Wolves had the sign over City a couple of seasons ago, winning both games in the 2019-20 season, but City have dominated since then, winning the last four by an aggregate of 13-3. The hosts have it all to do. City still are unbeaten away run City have drawn two of their last four league games and both of those have been away from home, although in two different styles as Newcastle really took them on while Villa tried more of a stifling approach. Pep Guardiola's side largely dominated both of those games though and they're still unbeaten on the road in 21 league games - dating back to their 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening day of last season. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-manchester-city/954175"] City won this fixture 5-1 last season with Kevin De Bruyne scoring four, and now they have Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland looking to become the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games. Super Boost! Erling Haaland to have 2+ shots on target - was (4/9) NOW - EVS Against a Wolves side that are the stingiest in the league in defence this season, City may have to work hard on Saturday lunchtime to get the breakthrough. Can't count on goals at Molineux It's the same old story in the match odds with City massive favourites and Wolves a big price at around [9.0] for what would be a huge upset victory. Given the last two City away games have finished all square then a few people will feel there's some juice in the [5.5] on a draw here. On current form though that's most likely mean Wolves having to get a 0-0 as they've only scored three goals in six games, and even though they've only conceded four times Man City are a different animal to anything they've faced. City have been banging in goals for fun, scoring 20 from an xG of just 13.9 suggests their finishing has been outstanding - with their shot conversion rate of a league-leading 19.6% telling the same story. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-manchester-city/954175"] Bookies still fancy goals with over 2.5 weighing in at just [1.5] - with City's love of an early goal possibly blowing the game open. Given Wolves' recent problems finding the net, both teams to score 'no' at [1.9] catches the eye and a Man City win to nil at [2.2] might be the pick of the match result markets. De Bruyne vital for Bet Builder options Thanks to his four-goal haul here last season, Wolves are De Bruyne's favourite opposition to score against in the league - and he's [2.63] to bag another at Molineux. He's often the man for a breakthrough and even if Wolves can keep this tight then the brilliant Belgian often finds a way through. With Betfair offering a free £2 Bet Builder for any Premier League match this weekend, I'd be going for De Bruyne to score in a Man City win to nil for a decent free bet to back. Back Man City to win to nil &amp; Kevin De Bruyne to score with Bet Builder. 5.2 City's usual suspects will be dangerous but it's a guess the line-up job again with Guardiola, while for Wolves the main, arguably only, danger this season has been Daniel Podence. Podence is [6.5] to score anytime here having scored two of Wolves' pitiful three league goals so far, and his pace and direct running could cause problems - as Newcastle and Villa both did at times. If you believe in the football gods making the storylines, then new Wolves signing Diego Costa is [4.5] to score if he makes his debut. href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">Back Man City to beat Wolves to nil at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Can Costa arrival boost Wolves?</h2><p></p><p>It's been a tough old run for <strong>Wolves</strong>, who beat Southampton last time out to earn their first Premier League win since April 2 - that's 13 games ago!</p><p><strong>Bruno Lage</strong> has had something of a decent break since - their game against Liverpool was postponed and they've <strong>signed Diego Costa</strong> to add some much-needed firepower going into a game against the champions.</p><p><img alt="Bruno Lage, Wolves.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1164019e012319bc612ff271db39a7c2fffc6362.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>You wouldn't have thought Costa would be in good enough shape for 90 minutes, but he'll likely play some part and Lage will <strong>hope Wolves can keep themselves in the game</strong> as they've been pretty tight at the back so far.</p><p>Wolves had the sign over City a couple of seasons ago, winning both games in the 2019-20 season, but City have dominated since then, <strong>winning the last four by an aggregate of 13-3.</strong> The hosts have it all to do.</p><h2>City still are unbeaten away run</h2><p></p><p><strong>City have drawn two of their last four league games</strong> and both of those have been away from home, although in two different styles as Newcastle really took them on while Villa tried more of a stifling approach.</p><p><strong>Pep Guardiola's side</strong> largely dominated both of those games though and they're still <strong>unbeaten on the road in 21 league games</strong> - dating back to their 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening day of last season.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <polyline style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="12.6,94.9 35,106.3 31.8,113.5 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="217.4,94.9 195,106.3 198.2,113.5 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline points="55.5,191.1 67.3,192.8 66.5,222.2 54.4,222 54.8,203.5 "></polyline> <polyline points="174.4,191.1 162.6,192.8 163.4,222.2 175.4,222 175.1,203.5 "></polyline> <g id="Colour_Group_111_"> <path id="Right_19_" d="M180.2,38.5c-24.5-10.6-33.4-14.5-36.6-15.9l0.4-0.9c3.2,1.4,12.1,5.2,36.6,15.9L180.2,38.5z"></path> <rect id="Left_19_" x="47.9" y="29.6" transform="matrix(0.9177 -0.3973 0.3973 0.9177 -6.3701 29.4521)" width="39.9" height="1"></rect> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="9.1,102.5 22.9,74.2 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Wolverhampton Wanderers</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sevilla</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City</strong> Saturday 17 September, 12:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-manchester-city/954175">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>City won this fixture 5-1 last season with <strong>Kevin De Bruyne scoring four</strong>, and now they have Norwegian goal machine <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> looking to become the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Super Boost! Erling Haaland to have 2+ shots on target - was (4/9) NOW -</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SUPERBOOST170922" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">EVS</a></div><p>Against a Wolves side that are <strong>the stingiest in the league</strong> in defence this season, City may have to work hard on Saturday lunchtime to get the breakthrough.</p><h2>Can't count on goals at Molineux</h2><p></p><p>It's the same old story in the match odds with City massive favourites and <strong>Wolves a big price at around</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> for what would be a huge upset victory.</p><p>Given <strong>the last two City away games have finished all square</strong> then a few people will feel there's some juice in the <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">on a draw</a> here.</p><p>On current form though that's most likely mean Wolves having to get a 0-0 as <strong>they've only scored three goals in six games</strong>, and even though they've only conceded four times Man City are a different animal to anything they've faced.</p><p>City have been banging in goals for fun, <strong>scoring 20 from an xG of just 13.9 suggests their finishing has been outstanding</strong> - with their shot conversion rate of a league-leading 19.6% telling the same story.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #fbbc15; width: 22.222222222222%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #fbbc15; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">10</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #fbbc15; width: 29.411764705882%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">24</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City</strong> Saturday 17 September, 12:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-manchester-city/954175">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Bookies still fancy goals with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">over 2.5 weighing in</a> at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> - with City's love of an early goal possibly blowing the game open.</p><p>Given Wolves' recent problems finding the net, <strong>both teams to score 'no'</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> catches the eye and a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">Man City win to nil</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> might be the pick of the match result markets.</p><h2>De Bruyne vital for Bet Builder options</h2><p></p><p>Thanks to his four-goal haul here last season, <strong>Wolves are De Bruyne's favourite opposition</strong> to score against in the league - and he's <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">to bag another</a> at Molineux.</p><p>He's often the man for a breakthrough and even if Wolves can keep this tight then <strong>the brilliant Belgian often finds a way</strong> through.</p><p>With <strong>Betfair</strong> offering a free <strong>£2 Bet Builder</strong> <strong>for any</strong> <strong>Premier League</strong> <strong>match</strong> this weekend, I'd be going for De Bruyne to score in a Man City win to nil for a decent free bet to back.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man City to win to nil & Kevin De Bruyne to score with Bet Builder.</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.2</a></div><p>City's usual suspects will be dangerous but it's a guess the line-up job again with Guardiola, while for Wolves the main, arguably only, danger this season has been <strong>Daniel Podence.</strong></p><p>Podence is <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">to score anytime</a> here having <strong>scored two of Wolves' pitiful three league goals</strong> so far, and his pace and direct running could cause problems - as Newcastle and Villa both did at times.</p><p>If you believe in the football gods making the storylines, then <strong>new Wolves signing Diego Costa</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31716862">to score</a> if he makes his debut.</p><p>That'd be some story but perhaps pulling at straws for a game you just have to believe <strong>City will win</strong> with something in hand.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Football... <h2>Football... Only Bettor - Listen here</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="300" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1344304303&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true"></iframe> Only Bettor | Episode 205" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Ings Can Only Get Better | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 205</a></div>
