Can Costa arrival boost Wolves?

It's been a tough old run for Wolves, who beat Southampton last time out to earn their first Premier League win since April 2 - that's 13 games ago!

Bruno Lage has had something of a decent break since - their game against Liverpool was postponed and they've signed Diego Costa to add some much-needed firepower going into a game against the champions.

You wouldn't have thought Costa would be in good enough shape for 90 minutes, but he'll likely play some part and Lage will hope Wolves can keep themselves in the game as they've been pretty tight at the back so far.

Wolves had the sign over City a couple of seasons ago, winning both games in the 2019-20 season, but City have dominated since then, winning the last four by an aggregate of 13-3. The hosts have it all to do.

City still are unbeaten away run

City have drawn two of their last four league games and both of those have been away from home, although in two different styles as Newcastle really took them on while Villa tried more of a stifling approach.

Pep Guardiola's side largely dominated both of those games though and they're still unbeaten on the road in 21 league games - dating back to their 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening day of last season.

City won this fixture 5-1 last season with Kevin De Bruyne scoring four, and now they have Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland looking to become the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games.

Against a Wolves side that are the stingiest in the league in defence this season, City may have to work hard on Saturday lunchtime to get the breakthrough.

Can't count on goals at Molineux

It's the same old story in the match odds with City massive favourites and Wolves a big price at around 9.08/1 for what would be a huge upset victory.

Given the last two City away games have finished all square then a few people will feel there's some juice in the 5.59/2 on a draw here.

On current form though that's most likely mean Wolves having to get a 0-0 as they've only scored three goals in six games, and even though they've only conceded four times Man City are a different animal to anything they've faced.

City have been banging in goals for fun, scoring 20 from an xG of just 13.9 suggests their finishing has been outstanding - with their shot conversion rate of a league-leading 19.6% telling the same story.

Bookies still fancy goals with over 2.5 weighing in at just 1.51/2 - with City's love of an early goal possibly blowing the game open.

Given Wolves' recent problems finding the net, both teams to score 'no' at 1.910/11 catches the eye and a Man City win to nil at 2.26/5 might be the pick of the match result markets.

De Bruyne vital for Bet Builder options

Thanks to his four-goal haul here last season, Wolves are De Bruyne's favourite opposition to score against in the league - and he's 2.6313/8 to bag another at Molineux.

He's often the man for a breakthrough and even if Wolves can keep this tight then the brilliant Belgian often finds a way through.

City's usual suspects will be dangerous but it's a guess the line-up job again with Guardiola, while for Wolves the main, arguably only, danger this season has been Daniel Podence.

Podence is 6.511/2 to score anytime here having scored two of Wolves' pitiful three league goals so far, and his pace and direct running could cause problems - as Newcastle and Villa both did at times.

If you believe in the football gods making the storylines, then new Wolves signing Diego Costa is 4.57/2 to score if he makes his debut.

That'd be some story but perhaps pulling at straws for a game you just have to believe City will win with something in hand.