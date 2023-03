Scoop 9/2 on Man City v Liverpool with the trends

Manchester City v Liverpool Will the pattern remain? The Opta Stat: "Manchester City and Liverpool have each scored 2+ goals in four of the last six meetings between the sides, and in each of the last three at the Etihad. Indeed, they faced once already in Manchester this season, with City winning 3-2 in a League Cup encounter." The Betfair Bet: Back both sides to score 2 or more goals @ 9/2



Arsenal v Leeds United Gunners too strong The Opta Stat: "Since a 0-0 draw in their first Premier League away game against Arsenal in February 1993, Leeds haven't drawn or kept a clean sheet in any of their subsequent 13 league visits to the Gunners (W3 L10), shipping 31 goals in total. Indeed, Arsenal have won their last six Premier League games, their joint-longest such run under Mikel Arteta. They last won seven in a row between August and October 2018 under Unai Emery." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win, Arsenal most corners & Leeds most cards @ 8/5



Bournemouth v Fulham Phillip fits the bill The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is one of just two Premier League players to have applied 150+ pressures in each of the defensive third (178), middle third (315) and attacking third (157) of the pitch this season, along with Jordan Ayew. Indeed, Billing is also enjoying his best ever scoring season in the top-flight (6), and netted the winner in their last home match v Liverpool." The Betfair Bet: Back Phillip Billing to score or be shown a card @ 11/10



Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford This fixure could hit the spot The Opta Stat: "Including penalties, Brentford have scored a league-high 19 goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season, while Brighton have shipped a league-high proportion of their goals from set piece situations (45% - 14/31). Indeed, no side has scored more penalties than Brentford this term (6), while only Bournemouth (6) have conceded more from the spot than Brighton (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back a penalty to be awarded @ 6/4



Crystal Palace v Leicester City Poor Old Roy The Opta Stat: "Having kept a clean sheet in five of their six Premier League games before the World Cup break, Leicester are the only side without a clean sheet since the resumption of the competition, conceding 22 goals in their 12 games. On the other hand, no side has scored fewer Premier League goals this season than Crystal Palace (22). Indeed, Leicester have netted more first half goals (24) than the Eagles have in total, with the Foxes netting the highest share of their Premier League goals before half time this season (63%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to win & BTTS @ just over 9/2



Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers Styles make fights.. The Opta Stat: "No Premier League side has scored fewer goals than either Nottingham Forest or Wolves so far this season (22 each). Forest have had fewer shots on target than anyone else in the division this term (83 - 3.1 per game), while Wolves have the lowest shot conversion rate of any side (6.9% - 22 goals from 319 attempts)." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 goals @ 9/5



Chelsea v Aston Villa Watkins Wonderland The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has either scored (8) or assisted (3) in 11 of his last 15 Premier League games for Aston Villa, although he's only made more appearances against Leeds (6) than he has against Chelsea (5) without scoring in the competition. He's also committed five fouls in his last six games, whilst managing 14 shots on target in his last eight games." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to have 1+ shots on target & commit 1+ fouls @ 8/5



West Ham United v Southampton Benrahma Bonanza The Opta Stat: "Saïd Benrahma has more Premier League goal involvements than any other West Ham player this season (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists). The Algerian is looking to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time since December 2021, when one of those matches was at home to Southampton. He also scored and had 10 shots (5 on target) against Villa last time out." The Betfair Bet: Back Benrahma to score & have 2+ shots on target @ 4/1



Newcastle United v Manchester United Mission: Target the men in form The Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in his eight Premier League starts against Newcastle (4 goals, 3 assists) - only against Arsenal and Leicester (9 each) has he been involved in more. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, including three in his last two. He could become just the third Swedish player to score in 3+ consecutive Premier League appearances after Freddie Ljungberg (5 in April 2002), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (two runs of three in 2016)." The Betfair Bet: Back both Rashford and Isak to score anytime @ 8/1