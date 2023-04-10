There's absolutely nothing wrong with simply backing Benfica at 2.26/5 to win the game.
That loss to Porto on Friday was just their first home defeat of the season across 20 matches in three competitions. They drew 1-1 with PSG and across their other four home matches in the Champions League (including a qualifier) they won 4-1, 3-0, 2-0, 4-3 and 5-1.
But if you're going the Benfica win route, it's surely preferable to go with them winning in a match with over 2.5 goals in it.
They're more than capable of getting three by themselves if they get going, and have a bad habit of conceding in matches they're bossing. Before that loss to Porto, they'd won their two previous home games 5-1.
So, Benfica to win with over 2.5 goals in the game at 11/4 it is.
Benfica to win and over 2.5 goals
Inter are 3.814/5 to inflict what would be just Benfica's second home loss of the campaign, while the stalemate is 3.412/5.
The 'to score' and 'to score or assist' markets look interesting ones, especially with Benfica expected to score at least a couple here.
Goncalo Ramos is evens to score or assist but tends to do more of the former. He has three goals in this competition and just the one assist, to go with 17 goals in the league and just the two assists. So in his case, the 7/4 that he scores makes more appeal.
The case of Joao Mario is a slightly different one. Despite the fact he's matched Ramos' 17 league goals from midfield, has six assists to Ramos' two, to go with six Champions League goals and two assists, he's a considerably bigger than Ramos at 7/5 in the 'score or assist' market.
A lot of those goals were penalties but then again, it's hardly surprising that such a good attacking side keep racking up spot-kicks and Mario has been pretty ruthless when it comes to taking them.
It's 12/5 he scores but we prefer keeping both bases covered, albeit at the shorter price.
Also of interest in this market is left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.
Now in his seventh season at the club, this has arguably been his best, unsurprising given the freedom he's been allowed to get forward at any opportunity, which plays to hi strengths.
He's racked up four goals across all competitions, two of which were in this competition and provided a further three assists in Europe. So the 11/4 is certainly worth a second look.
It's hard to get away from the fact this match should have plenty of goals, meaning the 5/6 that a goal will be scored in both halves, looks decent.
Adding that Joao Mario to score or assist bet to the equation, means the double comes to 3.51.
Joao Mario to score or assist (7/5) and a goal in both halves (5/6)
You can get a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or Bet Builders this season. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.
1pt Back Benfica to win + over 2.5 goals @ 11/4
1pt Back Joao Mario to score or assist + a goal to be scored in both halves @ 3.51