Man City v Bayern Munich: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in CL quarter-final quarter-final</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tom-victor/">Tom Victor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-10">10 April 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Man City v Bayern Munich: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in CL quarter-final", "name": "Man City v Bayern Munich: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in CL quarter-final", "description": "The two favourites for the Champions League face off in Manchester with Pep Guardiola's team looking to draw first blood", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-bayern-munich-champions-league-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-in-quarter-final-090423-1015.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-bayern-munich-champions-league-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-in-quarter-final-090423-1015.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-10T17:35:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-10T17:19:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The two favourites for the Champions League face off in Manchester with Pep Guardiola's team looking to draw first blood Guardiola managing against former club Tuchel beat Pep in 2021 final in Porto Haaland back in the reckoning Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders After a busy weekend which impacted their respective title charges, Manchester City and Bayern Munich get down to the serious business of their Champions League quarter-final first leg. City are playing catch-up in their quest to retain the Premier League title, but they kept the pressure on league leaders Arsenal after beating Southampton during the last round of fixtures. Bayern, meanwhile, went into their trip to Freiburg with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and Matthijs de Ligt's winner ensured they remain out in front. These two sides are the favourites for the 2022-23 Champions League according to Opta's model, with City holding a 25.1% chance of going all the way for the first time and Bayern's chances of repeating their 2020 success sitting at 21.8%. That means Man City are 7/4 to win the whole thing, with Bayern Munich currently priced at 7/2 - second favourites alongside Napoli. Only one will reach the final four, though, and Tuesday's game at the Etihad Stadium offers a chance for one of the sides to gain an early advantage. Time for reunions City manager Pep Guardiola is going up against his former employers, looking to match his best ever run with the Bavarian side. Guardiola's Bayern lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2014 semis, eventual winners Barcelona in the 2015 semis, and - in a shock twist - eventual runners-up Atlético Madrid in the 2016 semis. Guardiola isn't the only individual going up against familiar faces, of course. Leroy Sané became City's record sale when he moved to the Allianz Arena in 2020 (the record is now held by 2022 departure Raheem Sterling) and João Cancelo will be taking on his parent club after moving on loan to Bayern in January. Bet 5 Get 5: If you bet £5 on Bet Builders on Manchester City v Bayern Munich and other selected football matches this season, you will be rewarded with a £5 free bet from Betfair. The men in the dugout could prove crucial to the victor of the tie. Guardiola is the only manager with 30 or more Champions League knockout games to boast a win rate above 50%, but has yet to win a final with his current club. That is in part due to Thomas Tuchel - taking charge of his first Champions League game as Bayern manager after replacing Julian Nagelsmann - who led Chelsea to victory over the Manchester club in the 2021 final. Football... Only Bettor - Champions League Fine margins It is natural for this to be a tough game to call. Both sides rarely lose in any competition, and both can turn to encouraging patterns against opponents from the rivals' country. City have won their last 10 Champions League home games against German sides, including a victory over Borussia Dortmund in this season's group stages and a crushing win at home to RB Leipzig in the round of 16. Bayern, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four trips to England, scoring 15 times across victories at Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea and drawing 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield. The last German side to win at the Etihad in this competition might not surprise you - it was Bayern, back when Guardiola was their manager in the 2013-14 group stages, with goals from Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and Arjen Robben helping deliver a 3-1 win. Müller could feature on Tuesday, and can do so knowing a victory would see him bring up 100 wins in the Champions League. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas have achieved the feat before. Manchester City v Bayern Munich prediction Man City are 3/4 to win the first leg, with Bayern available to back 7/2. The last six encounters between these sides have seen them trade victories - three each - though this is the first time they will meet outside a group stage scenario. Guardiola was in the Bayern dugout for four of those six games, with City the only side to take points off his team in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 group stages. Opta's model gives City a 54.9% chance of progressing, with only Inter Milan v Benfica considered a closer two-legged contest. If City are to make it through, it would require top scorer Erling Haaland to achieve a career first - the Norwegian has five goals in seven games against Bayern, but is yet to beat them. Haaland could hold the key either way as he returns from the injury which kept him out of action in the March international break. The former Borussia Dortmund man is tied with current Dortmund star Sébastien Haller as the fastest player to bring up 10 Champions League goals for one club, having reached the total in six games. This game is a Bet 5 Get 5 game for bet builders, and we have our eye on a bet builder involving City's leading man. The home side to win with Haaland to score any time and under 2.5 goals can be backed at 9.34. Back Man City to win, Haaland to score &amp; Under 2.5 goals @ 9.34 Manchester City and Bayern Munich get down to the serious business of their Champions League quarter-final first leg.</p><p>City are playing catch-up in their quest to retain the Premier League title, but they kept the pressure on league leaders Arsenal after <strong>beating Southampton during the last round of fixtures</strong>.</p><p>Bayern, meanwhile, went into their trip to Freiburg with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and Matthijs de Ligt's winner ensured they remain out in front.</p><p>These two sides are <strong>the favourites for the 2022-23 Champions League</strong> according to Opta's model, with City holding a 25.1% chance of going all the way for the first time and Bayern's chances of repeating their 2020 success sitting at 21.8%.</p><p>That means <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">Man City are 7/4 to win the whole thing</a>, with Bayern Munich currently priced at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228?action=showOutrights">7/2</a> - second favourites alongside Napoli.</p><p>Only one will reach the final four, though, and Tuesday's game at the Etihad Stadium offers a chance for one of the sides to gain an early advantage.</p><h2>Time for reunions</h2><p></p><p>City manager Pep Guardiola is going up against his former employers, looking to <strong>match his best ever run</strong> with the Bavarian side.</p><p>Guardiola's Bayern lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2014 semis, eventual winners Barcelona in the 2015 semis, and - in a shock twist - eventual runners-up Atlético Madrid in the 2016 semis.</p><p>Guardiola isn't the only individual going up against familiar faces, of course.</p><p>Leroy Sané became City's record sale when he moved to the Allianz Arena in 2020 (the record is now held by 2022 departure Raheem Sterling) and <strong>João Cancelo will be taking on his parent club</strong> after moving on loan to Bayern in January.</p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Bet 5 Get 5: </strong>If you bet £5 on </span><strong>Bet Builders</strong><span> on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-bayern-munich/32194067" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Manchester City v Bayern Munich</a> and other selected football matches this season, you will be rewarded with a </span><strong>£5 free bet from Betfair</strong><span>.</span></p> </blockquote><p>The men in the dugout could prove crucial to the victor of the tie. Guardiola is the only manager with 30 or more Champions League knockout games to <strong>boast a win rate above 50%</strong>, but has yet to win a final with his current club.</p><p>That is in part due to Thomas Tuchel - taking charge of his first Champions League game as Bayern manager after replacing Julian Nagelsmann - who <strong>led Chelsea to victory</strong> over the Manchester club in the 2021 final.</p><hr><h2>Football... Only Bettor - Champions League</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i5LqnBwiT-s" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Fine margins

It is natural for this to be a tough game to call. Both sides rarely lose in any competition, and both can turn to encouraging patterns against opponents from the rivals' country.

City have won their last 10 Champions League home games against German sides, including a victory over Borussia Dortmund in this season's group stages and a crushing win at home to RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

Bayern, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four trips to England, scoring 15 times across victories at Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea and drawing 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield.

The last German side to win at the Etihad in this competition might not surprise you - it was Bayern, back when Guardiola was their manager in the 2013-14 group stages, with goals from Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and Arjen Robben helping deliver a 3-1 win.

Müller could feature on Tuesday, and can do so knowing a victory would see him bring up 100 wins in the Champions League. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas have achieved the feat before.

Manchester City v Bayern Munich prediction

Man City are 3/4 to win the first leg, with Bayern available to back 7/2.

The last six encounters between these sides have seen them trade victories - three each - though this is the first time they will meet outside a group stage scenario.

Guardiola was in the Bayern dugout for four of those six games, with City the only side to take points off his team in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 group stages.

Opta's model gives City a 54.9% chance of progressing, with only Inter Milan v Benfica considered a closer two-legged contest.

If City are to make it through, it would require top scorer Erling Haaland to achieve a career first - the Norwegian has five goals in seven games against Bayern, but is yet to beat them.

Haaland could hold the key either way as he returns from the injury which kept him out of action in the March international break.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is tied with current Dortmund star Sébastien Haller as the fastest player to bring up 10 Champions League goals for one club, having reached the total in six games.

This game is a Bet 5 Get 5 game for bet builders, and we have our eye on a bet builder involving City's leading man. The home side to win with Haaland to score any time and under 2.5 goals can be backed at 9.34.

Back Man City to win, Haaland to score & Under 2.5 goals @ 9.34

Tom's P/L for the 2022/23 Champions League Staked: 3.00pts Returned: 2.12pts P/L: -0.88pts

