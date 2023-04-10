It is natural for this to be a tough game to call. Both sides rarely lose in any competition, and both can turn to encouraging patterns against opponents from the rivals' country.
City have won their last 10 Champions League home games against German sides, including a victory over Borussia Dortmund in this season's group stages and a crushing win at home to RB Leipzig in the round of 16.
Bayern, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four trips to England, scoring 15 times across victories at Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea and drawing 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield.
The last German side to win at the Etihad in this competition might not surprise you - it was Bayern, back when Guardiola was their manager in the 2013-14 group stages, with goals from Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and Arjen Robben helping deliver a 3-1 win.
Müller could feature on Tuesday, and can do so knowing a victory would see him bring up 100 wins in the Champions League. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas have achieved the feat before.
Man City are 3/4 to win the first leg, with Bayern available to back 7/2.
The last six encounters between these sides have seen them trade victories - three each - though this is the first time they will meet outside a group stage scenario.
Guardiola was in the Bayern dugout for four of those six games, with City the only side to take points off his team in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 group stages.
Opta's model gives City a 54.9% chance of progressing, with only Inter Milan v Benfica considered a closer two-legged contest.
If City are to make it through, it would require top scorer Erling Haaland to achieve a career first - the Norwegian has five goals in seven games against Bayern, but is yet to beat them.
Haaland could hold the key either way as he returns from the injury which kept him out of action in the March international break.
The former Borussia Dortmund man is tied with current Dortmund star Sébastien Haller as the fastest player to bring up 10 Champions League goals for one club, having reached the total in six games.
