Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the start of England's new era under Thomas Tuchel

Bellingham and Kane backed in England Bet Builder at 14/1 15.00

Tuchel's reign to start with early goal at 17/10 2.70

Bets for more Friday night World Cup qualifiers

England v Albania tips and predictions

Paul Higham: "Kane has scored 17 in 14 World Cup qualifiers - only Robert Lewandoswki and Cristiano Ronaldo have more since he made his debut - while Kane had scored four goals and had two assists in two games against Albania.

"He's got 43 goal involvements in 37 games for Bayern and Tuchel, who coached him while leading the Bundesliga giants, will surely build his team around supplying Kane with the bullets to fire them to the World Cup. Back Kane to score 2+ goals at 3/1.

"And let's stick with Kane for a Bet Builder for Wembley but also add in Jude Bellingham as well - who we'll add as a 17/10 anytime goalscorer to build on his recent run of five goals and five assists in his last 15 England appearances. Instead of the 8/13 on Kane to score we'll add Kane to have 2+ shots on target at [4/6] for his part, along with Kane to be fouled 2+ times which is 8/13.

"Bellingham is also a good bet at 8/13 to be fouled 2+ times as that's landed in his last four internationals - in fact he's been fouled 3+ times in that stretch but in our Bet Builder we'll play it a bit safer to hopefully land the spoils."

Recommended Bet Back Bellingham goal, Kane 2+ shots on target & Kane/Bellingham fouled 2+ times SBK 14/1

Stephen Tudor: "Marcus Rashford's only full 90 minutes to date for Aston Villa saw him terrorise Club Brugge in the Champions League, assisting for a goal, executing three key passes and committing to seven dribble attempts.

"Set to be stationed on the left, Rashford will come up against Ivan Balliu who has struggled for game-time at Rayo Vallecano. The Villa man will be desperately hoping to add to his 17-goal international haul, last scoring versus Italy in the autumn of 2023. Of those 17, nine were converted in the first-half, four of them inside 15 minutes."

Recommended Bet Back England at 20 minutes SBK 17/10

Stephen Tudor: "Bellingham has failed to score or trouble the keeper in four of his last five England outings. In two of them he didn't post a single attempt on goal either.

"Foden, by comparison, has taken on three SOT in his last five appearances for his country. And if the Sniper's aim is true, we can expect more of the same at Wembley against a stoic but inferior Albania."

Recommended Bet Back Foden to have more SOT than Bellingham SBK 6/5

More Friday international football tips and predictions

Dan Fitch: "After being relegated from a tough League A group in the Nations League, which followed an unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign against elite opposition, Poland have the chance to rebuild their form.

"Lithuania lost all six of their games in League C, yet they did manage to score in both defeats to Romania. Going back into 2023 the visitors scored against the likes of Hungary and Serbia, so getting a goal against a Polish side that have conceded regularly over the last year is not beyond them. A home win and both teams to score is 27/10."

Recommended Bet Back Poland to beat Lithuania and both teams to score SBK 27/10

Andy Schooler: "From a statistical viewpoint, the figures which stand out for me concern fouls. Uruguay have committed the most fouls in the CONMEBOL section so far, while Argentina are the most-fouled side. I'm immediately drawn to Uruguayans in the fouls market and I'll happily side with Nahitan Nandez to commit 2+.

"He's managed this is seven of his last 10 internationals and is Uruguay's joint-top fouler in this competition so far, alongside the suspended Manuel Ugarte. If he starts at right-back, as he usually does for his country, Nandez will likely have Alvarez to deal with down his side."

Recommended Bet Back Nandez to commit 2+ fouls, De Paul to be fouled 2+ times, Fernandez to be fouled 1+ time & Uruguay most cards SBK 7/2

Spanish football tips and predictions

Tobias Gourlay: "There's a single game in the Segunda Division tonight and we like the odds-against price on both teams to get on the score sheet. Hosts Burgos are W5-D1-L2 at home recently, with two matches against top-half outfits like Almeria finishing 2-1 and 1-2. Both teams have now scored in 3/4 when they've hosted top-half teams.

"Seventh-placed Almeria come into this game as favourites. However, they've notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips so far this season. Both teams have netted in 12/16 of those games and we'll take the nice price on that outcome this evening."