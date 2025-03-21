World Cup 2026

Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the start of England's new era under Thomas Tuchel

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Harry Kane playing for England
Get the best bets from the Friday football cheat sheet

A new England era begins on Friday night so get the best bets for Albania's trip to Wembley plus more of the night's World Cup qualifiers...

  • Bellingham and Kane backed in England Bet Builder at 14/115.00

  • Tuchel's reign to start with early goal at 17/102.70

  • Bets for more Friday night World Cup qualifiers

England v Albania tips and predictions

19:45 - England v Albania: Back 14/1 Kane and Bellingham Bet Builder

Paul Higham: "Kane has scored 17 in 14 World Cup qualifiers - only Robert Lewandoswki and Cristiano Ronaldo have more since he made his debut - while Kane had scored four goals and had two assists in two games against Albania.

"He's got 43 goal involvements in 37 games for Bayern and Tuchel, who coached him while leading the Bundesliga giants, will surely build his team around supplying Kane with the bullets to fire them to the World Cup. Back Kane to score 2+ goals at 3/1.

"And let's stick with Kane for a Bet Builder for Wembley but also add in Jude Bellingham as well - who we'll add as a 17/10 anytime goalscorer to build on his recent run of five goals and five assists in his last 15 England appearances. Instead of the 8/13 on Kane to score we'll add Kane to have 2+ shots on target at [4/6] for his part, along with Kane to be fouled 2+ times which is 8/13.

"Bellingham is also a good bet at 8/13 to be fouled 2+ times as that's landed in his last four internationals - in fact he's been fouled 3+ times in that stretch but in our Bet Builder we'll play it a bit safer to hopefully land the spoils."

Recommended Bet

Back Bellingham goal, Kane 2+ shots on target & Kane/Bellingham fouled 2+ times

SBK14/1

England v Albania: Back early goal for Tuchel's men

Stephen Tudor: "Marcus Rashford's only full 90 minutes to date for Aston Villa saw him terrorise Club Brugge in the Champions League, assisting for a goal, executing three key passes and committing to seven dribble attempts.

"Set to be stationed on the left, Rashford will come up against Ivan Balliu who has struggled for game-time at Rayo Vallecano. The Villa man will be desperately hoping to add to his 17-goal international haul, last scoring versus Italy in the autumn of 2023. Of those 17, nine were converted in the first-half, four of them inside 15 minutes."

Recommended Bet

Back England at 20 minutes

SBK17/10

England v Albania: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back 6/5 Foden to outfire Bellingham

Stephen Tudor: "Bellingham has failed to score or trouble the keeper in four of his last five England outings. In two of them he didn't post a single attempt on goal either.

"Foden, by comparison, has taken on three SOT in his last five appearances for his country. And if the Sniper's aim is true, we can expect more of the same at Wembley against a stoic but inferior Albania."

Recommended Bet

Back Foden to have more SOT than Bellingham

SBK6/5

More Friday international football tips and predictions

19:45 - Poland v Lithuania: How to back the hosts at 27/10

Dan Fitch: "After being relegated from a tough League A group in the Nations League, which followed an unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign against elite opposition, Poland have the chance to rebuild their form.

"Lithuania lost all six of their games in League C, yet they did manage to score in both defeats to Romania. Going back into 2023 the visitors scored against the likes of Hungary and Serbia, so getting a goal against a Polish side that have conceded regularly over the last year is not beyond them. A home win and both teams to score is 27/10."

Recommended Bet

Back Poland to beat Lithuania and both teams to score

SBK27/10

23:30 - Uruguay v Argentina: Back 7/2 Bet Builder

Andy Schooler: "From a statistical viewpoint, the figures which stand out for me concern fouls. Uruguay have committed the most fouls in the CONMEBOL section so far, while Argentina are the most-fouled side. I'm immediately drawn to Uruguayans in the fouls market and I'll happily side with Nahitan Nandez to commit 2+.

"He's managed this is seven of his last 10 internationals and is Uruguay's joint-top fouler in this competition so far, alongside the suspended Manuel Ugarte. If he starts at right-back, as he usually does for his country, Nandez will likely have Alvarez to deal with down his side."

Recommended Bet

Back Nandez to commit 2+ fouls, De Paul to be fouled 2+ times, Fernandez to be fouled 1+ time & Uruguay most cards

SBK7/2

Spanish football tips and predictions

19:30 - Burgos v Almeria: Back goals for both teams

Tobias Gourlay: "There's a single game in the Segunda Division tonight and we like the odds-against price on both teams to get on the score sheet. Hosts Burgos are W5-D1-L2 at home recently, with two matches against top-half outfits like Almeria finishing 2-1 and 1-2. Both teams have now scored in 3/4 when they've hosted top-half teams.

"Seventh-placed Almeria come into this game as favourites. However, they've notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips so far this season. Both teams have netted in 12/16 of those games and we'll take the nice price on that outcome this evening." 

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score in Burgos v Almeria

EXC2.16

Now read more football previews and get our experts' tips

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman