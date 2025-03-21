England v Albania: Back a winning start for Tuchel plus 14/1 Kane & Bellingham Bet Builder
Paul Higham fancies a handicap bet on Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of England, with a 14/115.00 Bet Builder or his two star men to consider for Wembley...
-
Thomas Tuchel era should start with comfortable Wembley win
-
Back a 14/115.00 Bet Builder on Kane & Bellingham
-
Back England -2 on the handicap at 13/102.30
England v Albania
Friday 21 March, 19:45 kick-off
Live on ITV
The Thomas Tuchel era starts at Wembley with what should be a regular World Cup qualifying victory over Albania, as the German looks to steer the Three Lions to the 2026 finals in North America with the minimum of fuss.
Gareth Southgate made short work of qualifying campaigns and in European World Cup qualifiers they've got the current longest unbeaten run in the competition as England are unbeaten in their past 31 World Cup qualifying matches.
New England managers have a habit of winning their first games in charge too, with the last 10 permanent managers getting off to a winning start since Bobby Robson drew in 1982 against Denmark.
And given England have won all six games against Albania and conceded just one goal you can see why England are 1/91.11 to get the Tuchel era off to a winning start and the visitors 19/120.00 to cause the mother of all upsets.
Albania did qualify for last year's Euros and now start their bid for a first ever World Cup finals - but the omens aren't good against a side 61 places above them in the FIFA rankings as they've never beaten a side in the top 10 in the rankings.
They also concede plenty of goals to better opposition, allowing in an average of 2.5 goals per game over the last 10 games against top 20 sides, and with their lack of goals against both England in their recent form it's set up for a decwent margin of victory for the hosts.
Tuchel may make a few eyebrow raising selections, but with the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham certain starters then the goal three will be there - it should be a decent debut for the new manager.
Back Kane for a brace & big Bellingham Bet Builder
Tuchel's team selection should be interesting with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford all battling for a starting place, so backing a lot of player props is a risk.
Surely Bellingham and Kane will be involved though and the captain and record goalscorer Kane has to be backed to thrive given his flying form for Bayern Munich this season.
31 appearances for Bayern München this season 26 9 114 4.3 54 2 36 1.4 617 23.2 5 0 9 0.3 21 0.8
Harry Kane
Goals
Assists
Shots
Shots per 90
Shots on Target
Shots on Target per 90
Chances Created
Chances Created per 90
Passes
Passes per 90
Yellow Cards
Red Cards
Fouls
Fouls per 90
Fouls Won
Fouls Won per 90
31 appearances for Bayern München this season
26
9
114
4.3
54
2
36
1.4
617
23.2
5
0
9
0.3
21
0.8
Kane has scored 17 in 14 World Cup qualifiers - only Robert Lewandoswki and Cristiano Ronaldo have more since he made his debut - while Kane had scored four goals and had two assists in two games against Albania.
He's got 43 goal involvements in 37 games for Bayern and Tuchel, who coached him while leading the Bundesliga giants, will surely build his team around supplying Kane with the bullets to fire them to the World Cup.
Back Kane to score 2+ goals at 3/14.00.
And let's stick with Kane for a Bet Builder for Wembley but also add in Jude Bellingham as well - who we'll add as a 17/102.70 anytime goalscorer to build on his recent run of five goals and five assists in his last 15 England appearances.
Instead of the 8/131.61 on Kane to score we'll add Kane to have 2+ shots on target at [4/6] for his part, along with Kane to be fouled 2+ times which is 8/131.61.
Bellingham is also a good bet at 8/131.61 to be fouled 2+ times as that's landed in his last four internationals - in fact he's been fouled 3+ times in that stretch but in our Bet Builder we'll play it a bit safer to hopefully land the spoils.
Now read all of our Nations League and World Cup qualifying previews & best bets from our experts
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16