England v Albania: Back a winning start for Tuchel plus 14/1 Kane & Bellingham Bet Builder

Thomas Tuchel era should start with comfortable Wembley win

England v Albania

Friday 21 March, 19:45 kick-off

Live on ITV

The Thomas Tuchel era starts at Wembley with what should be a regular World Cup qualifying victory over Albania, as the German looks to steer the Three Lions to the 2026 finals in North America with the minimum of fuss.

Gareth Southgate made short work of qualifying campaigns and in European World Cup qualifiers they've got the current longest unbeaten run in the competition as England are unbeaten in their past 31 World Cup qualifying matches.

New England managers have a habit of winning their first games in charge too, with the last 10 permanent managers getting off to a winning start since Bobby Robson drew in 1982 against Denmark.

And given England have won all six games against Albania and conceded just one goal you can see why England are 1/91.11 to get the Tuchel era off to a winning start and the visitors 19/120.00 to cause the mother of all upsets.

Albania did qualify for last year's Euros and now start their bid for a first ever World Cup finals - but the omens aren't good against a side 61 places above them in the FIFA rankings as they've never beaten a side in the top 10 in the rankings.

They also concede plenty of goals to better opposition, allowing in an average of 2.5 goals per game over the last 10 games against top 20 sides, and with their lack of goals against both England in their recent form it's set up for a decwent margin of victory for the hosts.

Tuchel may make a few eyebrow raising selections, but with the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham certain starters then the goal three will be there - it should be a decent debut for the new manager.

Back Kane for a brace & big Bellingham Bet Builder

Tuchel's team selection should be interesting with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford all battling for a starting place, so backing a lot of player props is a risk.

Surely Bellingham and Kane will be involved though and the captain and record goalscorer Kane has to be backed to thrive given his flying form for Bayern Munich this season.

Harry Kane 31 appearances for Bayern München this season Goals 26 Assists 9 Shots 114 Shots per 90 4.3 Shots on Target 54 Shots on Target per 90 2 Chances Created 36 Chances Created per 90 1.4 Passes 617 Passes per 90 23.2 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Fouls 9 Fouls per 90 0.3 Fouls Won 21 Fouls Won per 90 0.8 Powered by

Kane has scored 17 in 14 World Cup qualifiers - only Robert Lewandoswki and Cristiano Ronaldo have more since he made his debut - while Kane had scored four goals and had two assists in two games against Albania.

He's got 43 goal involvements in 37 games for Bayern and Tuchel, who coached him while leading the Bundesliga giants, will surely build his team around supplying Kane with the bullets to fire them to the World Cup.

Back Kane to score 2+ goals at 3/14.00.

And let's stick with Kane for a Bet Builder for Wembley but also add in Jude Bellingham as well - who we'll add as a 17/102.70 anytime goalscorer to build on his recent run of five goals and five assists in his last 15 England appearances.

Instead of the 8/131.61 on Kane to score we'll add Kane to have 2+ shots on target at [4/6] for his part, along with Kane to be fouled 2+ times which is 8/131.61.

Bellingham is also a good bet at 8/131.61 to be fouled 2+ times as that's landed in his last four internationals - in fact he's been fouled 3+ times in that stretch but in our Bet Builder we'll play it a bit safer to hopefully land the spoils.