World Cup Qualifier Tips: Polish win can be backed at 27/10
Dan Fitch is backing Poland to concede in victory, as he brings you tips for all six of Friday's European World Cup qualifiers...
-
England face defensively sound opposition
-
Bosnia can bounce back
-
Poles will concede
Cyprus v San Marino - Visitors have confidence
Friday, 17:00
It's not often that you can say San Marino are on an unbeaten run. They are currently undefeated in two games, having drawn with Gibraltar and won away at Liechtenstein.
Their Group J opponents Cyprus are likely to be too strong, as evidenced by the 4-1 friendly win when these nations met last year. Yet it's worth taking a chance on a confident San Marino getting on the scoresheet again, with a Cyprus win and both teams to score available at 11/53.20.
Andorra v Latvia - Hosts can keep it tight
Friday, 19:45
This is another example of European minnows where one nation is a little up the pecking order than another. Latvia don't win very often, but they twice beat the Faroe Islands last year.
Andorra defeated San Marino and showed that they are no pushovers with draws against South Africa and Malta. A Latvia win and under 2.5 goals is 5/23.50.
England v Albania - Albanians have sound defensive record
Friday, 19:45
Live on ITV1
Thomas Tuchel's England reign begins with this home friendly against Albania. Anything other than a comprehensive victory will probably be criticised, but the visitors are a difficult team to break down.
The only side that scored three goals against Albania last year were Chile, with Italy and Croatia scoring twice at Euro 2024 and Spain beating them 1-0. Take a chance on any England win being limited to under 2.5 goals at 2/13.00.
Romania v Bosnia - Teams more even than form suggests
Friday, 19:45
Over in Group H, Romania and Bosnia are contenders alongside the top seeds Austria. It's Romania that would seem to be in the better form, with the hosts unbeaten in home games since 2022 (P11 W7 D4 L0).
Yet it's worth remembering that these sides were playing at very different levels in the Nations League last year. Bosnia were out of their depth in League A, whereas Romania were playing at a level beneath themselves in League C. The hosts are overrated and the draw could land at 5/23.50.
Malta v Finland - Minnows can get on scoresheet
Friday, 19:45
Finland lost all six of their Nations League games in League B against some tough opposition. It's been a while since they've gone into a game as big favourites, but when they have over the past couple of years, in fixtures against the likes of Estonia and San Marino, they have conceded in victory.
Malta are unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and also drew 2-2 at home with Slovenia last year. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 11/102.11.
Poland v Lithuania - Leaky Poland will concede in victory
Friday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Prime
After being relegated from a tough League A group in the Nations League, which followed an unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign against elite opposition, Poland have the chance to rebuild their form.
Lithuania lost all six of their games in League C, yet they did manage to score in both defeats to Romania. Going back into 2023 the visitors scored against the likes of Hungary and Serbia, so getting a goal against a Polish side that have conceded regularly over the last year is not beyond them. A home win and both teams to score is 27/103.70.
Now read England v Albania: Back a winning start for Tuchel plus 14/1 Kane & Bellingham Bet Builder
Recommended bets
Back Cyprus to beat San Marino and both teams to score @ 11/53.20
Back Latvia to beat Andorra and under 2.5 goals @ 5/23.50
Back England to beat Albania and under 2.5 goals @ 2/13.00
Back Romania and Bosnia to draw @ 5/23.50
Back Malta and Finland to both score @ 11/102.11
Back Poland to beat Lithuania and both teams to score @ 27/103.70
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16