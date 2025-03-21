World Cup Qualifier Tips: Polish win can be backed at 27/10

England face defensively sound opposition

Bosnia can bounce back

Poles will concede

Cyprus v San Marino - Visitors have confidence

Friday, 17:00

It's not often that you can say San Marino are on an unbeaten run. They are currently undefeated in two games, having drawn with Gibraltar and won away at Liechtenstein.

Their Group J opponents Cyprus are likely to be too strong, as evidenced by the 4-1 friendly win when these nations met last year. Yet it's worth taking a chance on a confident San Marino getting on the scoresheet again, with a Cyprus win and both teams to score available at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Cyprus to beat San Marino and both teams to score SBK 11/5

Andorra v Latvia - Hosts can keep it tight

Friday, 19:45

This is another example of European minnows where one nation is a little up the pecking order than another. Latvia don't win very often, but they twice beat the Faroe Islands last year.

Andorra defeated San Marino and showed that they are no pushovers with draws against South Africa and Malta. A Latvia win and under 2.5 goals is 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Latvia to beat Andorra and under 2.5 goals SBK 5/2

England v Albania - Albanians have sound defensive record

Friday, 19:45

Live on ITV1

Thomas Tuchel's England reign begins with this home friendly against Albania. Anything other than a comprehensive victory will probably be criticised, but the visitors are a difficult team to break down.

The only side that scored three goals against Albania last year were Chile, with Italy and Croatia scoring twice at Euro 2024 and Spain beating them 1-0. Take a chance on any England win being limited to under 2.5 goals at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back England to beat Albania and under 2.5 goals SBK 2/1

Romania v Bosnia - Teams more even than form suggests

Friday, 19:45

Over in Group H, Romania and Bosnia are contenders alongside the top seeds Austria. It's Romania that would seem to be in the better form, with the hosts unbeaten in home games since 2022 (P11 W7 D4 L0).

Yet it's worth remembering that these sides were playing at very different levels in the Nations League last year. Bosnia were out of their depth in League A, whereas Romania were playing at a level beneath themselves in League C. The hosts are overrated and the draw could land at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Romania and Bosnia to draw SBK 5/2

Malta v Finland - Minnows can get on scoresheet

Friday, 19:45

Finland lost all six of their Nations League games in League B against some tough opposition. It's been a while since they've gone into a game as big favourites, but when they have over the past couple of years, in fixtures against the likes of Estonia and San Marino, they have conceded in victory.

Malta are unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and also drew 2-2 at home with Slovenia last year. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Malta and Finland to both score SBK 11/10

Poland v Lithuania - Leaky Poland will concede in victory

Friday, 19:45

Live on Amazon Prime

After being relegated from a tough League A group in the Nations League, which followed an unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign against elite opposition, Poland have the chance to rebuild their form.

Lithuania lost all six of their games in League C, yet they did manage to score in both defeats to Romania. Going back into 2023 the visitors scored against the likes of Hungary and Serbia, so getting a goal against a Polish side that have conceded regularly over the last year is not beyond them. A home win and both teams to score is 27/103.70.