Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Burgos

Spain football fans and flags
Burgos and Almeria take centre stage in Spain tonight

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Spain's Segunda Division and hoping to catch some goals tonight

  • Burgos netted in 10/15 at home

  • BTTS in 12/16 Almeria away games

  • Back BTTS

Burgos v Almeria
Friday 19:30 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)

In Rotterdam last night, Spain took an early lead but failed to hold on. They drew 2-2 to leave us empty handed after our win bet.

We've come to Spain itself today. There's a single game in the Segunda Division tonight and we like the odds-against price on both teams to get on the score sheet...

Hosts Burgos are W5-D1-L2 at home recently, with two matches against top-half outfits like Almeria finishing 2-1 and 1-2. Both teams have now scored in 3/4 when they've hosted top-half teams.

Seventh-placed Almeria come into this game as favourites. However, they've notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips so far this season. Both teams have netted in 12/16 of those games and we'll take the nice price on that outcome this evening. 

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score in Burgos v Almeria

EXC2.16

Now read our World Cup qualifier tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman