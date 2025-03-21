Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Burgos
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Spain's Segunda Division and hoping to catch some goals tonight
-
Burgos netted in 10/15 at home
-
BTTS in 12/16 Almeria away games
-
Back BTTS
Burgos v Almeria
Friday 19:30 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)
In Rotterdam last night, Spain took an early lead but failed to hold on. They drew 2-2 to leave us empty handed after our win bet.
We've come to Spain itself today. There's a single game in the Segunda Division tonight and we like the odds-against price on both teams to get on the score sheet...
Hosts Burgos are W5-D1-L2 at home recently, with two matches against top-half outfits like Almeria finishing 2-1 and 1-2. Both teams have now scored in 3/4 when they've hosted top-half teams.
Seventh-placed Almeria come into this game as favourites. However, they've notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips so far this season. Both teams have netted in 12/16 of those games and we'll take the nice price on that outcome this evening.
Now read our World Cup qualifier tips here!
Recommended bets
