Football Bet of the Day: Back Spain to inflict pain on Dutch

Dutch have struggled against strong oppo

Spain won 11/13 outside Spain

Back Spain to win



Netherlands v Spain

Thursday 19:45

In Casablanca yesterday, Madagascar beat CAR 4-1 to take down our bet on both teams not to score.

We're on the continent today as Netherlands face Spain in the first leg of their Nations League playoff. While Spain breezed through their group to reach this stage, the Dutch managed just a couple of wins from their six outings. We're backing the European champions to take an advantage back home with them for the second leg...

Since a goalless draw in Serbia last September, Spain have won five straight in the Nations League, including away wins at Switzerland and Denmark. Since a shock 2-0 defeat in Scotland a couple of years ago, the Spanish are W11-D2-L0 playing outside Spain in Euro qualifiers, the Euros and the Nations League.

For tonight's game, La Roja boss Luis de la Fuente has his first-choice frontline available - Yamal, Morata, Williams - and they can trouble a Dutch side that has been hit harder by injuries. Lynchpin midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and flying fullback Denzel Dumfries are among the latest withdrawals from Ronald Koeman's squad.

The Dutch have not often beaten strong opposition recently. They drew with France and lost to England at last summer's Euros. In qualifying for that tournament, they lost twice to the French. In the group stage of this competition, they drew and lost to Germany. At an odds-against price, we'll take Spain - who have been playing at a higher level than any of the above - to beat them tonight.