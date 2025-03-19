Football Bet of the Day: Don't expect a classic in Casablanca

CAR failed to score in 6/7 anywhere

Madagascar blanked in 7/10 on foreign soil

Back 'No' in BTTS



Central African Republic v Madagascar

Wednesday 16:00

In Rotherham last night, Wycombe beat their hosts 3-2 to land our BTTS bet.

From Yorkshire to the heart of Africa... Central African Republic host Madagascar in the opening round of the continent's World Cup qualifiers. The visitors are slight favourites, but our focus is on a long-running trend from their away games.

Excluding a 1-2 friendly defeat in Mauritania, both teams have not scored in 18 consecutive Madagascar games on foreign soil going back to September 2021. That includes a 2-0 win for the CAR in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifer in 2023.

Today's hosts don't tend to be free and easy with goals either. Both teams failed to score in 9/12 CAR games of 2024. For the Wild Beasts' first outing of 2025, we're backing 'No' in the BTTS market.