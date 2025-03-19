Football Bet of the Day: Don't expect a classic in Casablanca
Tobias Gourlay fancies at least one of Central African Republic and Madagascar to hold firm in their World Cup qualifying clash
CAR failed to score in 6/7 anywhere
Madagascar blanked in 7/10 on foreign soil
Back 'No' in BTTS
Central African Republic v Madagascar
Wednesday 16:00
In Rotherham last night, Wycombe beat their hosts 3-2 to land our BTTS bet.
From Yorkshire to the heart of Africa... Central African Republic host Madagascar in the opening round of the continent's World Cup qualifiers. The visitors are slight favourites, but our focus is on a long-running trend from their away games.
Excluding a 1-2 friendly defeat in Mauritania, both teams have not scored in 18 consecutive Madagascar games on foreign soil going back to September 2021. That includes a 2-0 win for the CAR in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifer in 2023.
Today's hosts don't tend to be free and easy with goals either. Both teams failed to score in 9/12 CAR games of 2024. For the Wild Beasts' first outing of 2025, we're backing 'No' in the BTTS market.
Now read our England v Albania match preview here!
Recommended bets
