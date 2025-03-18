Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals at New York Stadium

Rotherham manager Steve Evans
Steve Evans has seen Rotherham concede regularly at home

Defences could be ground down as the Millers host the Chairboys in League One tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Hosts netted in 7/8 at home

  • High-flying visitors conceded in 15/18

  • Back BTTS

Rotherham v Wycombe
Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

In Serbia yesterday, Novi Pazar beat Zeleznicar Pancevo 3-1 to give Kev a sixth winner in eight days. He's set the bar high as we kick off in League One...

Fourteenth-placed Rotherham host third-placed Wycombe and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet of this one too.

Mid-table Rotherham have a robust W9-D4-L5 home record this season. Recently, Steve Evans' men have scored in 7/8 while conceding in 7/8. Six of those eight outings have delivered on BTTS bets.

Mike Dodds' Wycombe are W9-D6-L3 on the road this term. However, the promotion chasers have conceded at least once in 15/18 of those games. They've netted themselves in 17/18 - only table-topping Birmingham have shut them out. With BTTS landing in 14/18, that's our bet on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC1.96

Now read more of Tuesday's football tips here!

Tobias Gourlay

