Football Bet of the Day: Back goals at New York Stadium

Rotherham v Wycombe

Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

In Serbia yesterday, Novi Pazar beat Zeleznicar Pancevo 3-1 to give Kev a sixth winner in eight days. He's set the bar high as we kick off in League One...

Fourteenth-placed Rotherham host third-placed Wycombe and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet of this one too.

Mid-table Rotherham have a robust W9-D4-L5 home record this season. Recently, Steve Evans' men have scored in 7/8 while conceding in 7/8. Six of those eight outings have delivered on BTTS bets.

Mike Dodds' Wycombe are W9-D6-L3 on the road this term. However, the promotion chasers have conceded at least once in 15/18 of those games. They've netted themselves in 17/18 - only table-topping Birmingham have shut them out. With BTTS landing in 14/18, that's our bet on this one.