Football Bet of the Day: Sparky Serbian showdown on the cards
After a run of five winners from seven selections and four points of profit collected, Kevin Hatchard's staying on for one more day, and we're off to Serbia.
-
Both teams currently in the bottom half and leaking goals
-
BTTS has landed in 12 of Novi Pazar's last 17 league matches
-
BTTS fairly priced at 1.845/6 on the Exchange
Novi Pazar v Zeleznicar
Monday 17 March, 18:00
Racing Santander raced to victory yesterday, beating Tenerife 2-1 with two goals in the last 11 minutes to net our fifth winner of the week. We're having a lot of fun, so we'll stay on for one more day and head to Serbia. We'll be checking out a game between Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar in the Serbian Premier League, and I fancy both teams to strike.
Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar are locked together on 35 points, and are in the relegation section of the league. Novi Pazar finished sixth last term, but have struggled a little more this time around. Interestingly for our purposes, both teams have scored in 12 of their last 17 league games, and at home it's seven of the last ten that have seen a BTTS bet land.
Zeleznicar Pancevo (not to be confused with lots of other clubs called Zeleznicar in Serbia and beyond) narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they are at least ninth in the table this time around. Eight of their last 15 matches in the top division have seen both teams find the net, and on the road it's six of the last ten.
If you look at these teams' attacking records, Novi Pazar have the best goal tally in the bottom half (40 goals) while Zeleznicar have the third best.
I'm happy to back Both Teams To Score here at 1.845/6.
Now read our other Bets of the Day here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips: Best bets for all Saturday's second tier fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Tottenham v Wolves: Back a low-scoring home win and oppose Kudus shots
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa