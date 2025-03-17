Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Sparky Serbian showdown on the cards

Serbian football fans
We're spending our Monday evening in Serbia

After a run of five winners from seven selections and four points of profit collected, Kevin Hatchard's staying on for one more day, and we're off to Serbia. 

Novi Pazar v Zeleznicar
Monday 17 March, 18:00

Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar are locked together on 35 points, and are in the relegation section of the league.

Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar are locked together on 35 points, and are in the relegation section of the league. Novi Pazar finished sixth last term, but have struggled a little more this time around. Interestingly for our purposes, both teams have scored in 12 of their last 17 league games, and at home it's seven of the last ten that have seen a BTTS bet land.

Zeleznicar Pancevo (not to be confused with lots of other clubs called Zeleznicar in Serbia and beyond) narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they are at least ninth in the table this time around. Eight of their last 15 matches in the top division have seen both teams find the net, and on the road it's six of the last ten.

If you look at these teams' attacking records, Novi Pazar have the best goal tally in the bottom half (40 goals) while Zeleznicar have the third best. 

I'm happy to back Both Teams To Score here at 1.845/6.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.84

Now read our other Bets of the Day here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

