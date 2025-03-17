Football Bet of the Day: Sparky Serbian showdown on the cards

Both teams currently in the bottom half and leaking goals

Novi Pazar v Zeleznicar

Monday 17 March, 18:00

Racing Santander raced to victory yesterday, beating Tenerife 2-1 with two goals in the last 11 minutes to net our fifth winner of the week. We're having a lot of fun, so we'll stay on for one more day and head to Serbia. We'll be checking out a game between Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar in the Serbian Premier League, and I fancy both teams to strike.

Novi Pazar and Zeleznicar are locked together on 35 points, and are in the relegation section of the league. Novi Pazar finished sixth last term, but have struggled a little more this time around. Interestingly for our purposes, both teams have scored in 12 of their last 17 league games, and at home it's seven of the last ten that have seen a BTTS bet land.

Zeleznicar Pancevo (not to be confused with lots of other clubs called Zeleznicar in Serbia and beyond) narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they are at least ninth in the table this time around. Eight of their last 15 matches in the top division have seen both teams find the net, and on the road it's six of the last ten.

If you look at these teams' attacking records, Novi Pazar have the best goal tally in the bottom half (40 goals) while Zeleznicar have the third best.

I'm happy to back Both Teams To Score here at 1.845/6.