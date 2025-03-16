Football Bet of the Day: We'll be Racing towards profit if we back hosts

Racing in the mix for promotion

Basement dwellers awful on the road

Home win pays at 1.8 4/5

Racing Santander v Tenerife

Sunday 16 March, 15:15

A good week got even better last night, as Valencia picked up a 1-1 draw at Girona to land our Double Chance bet. We'll look to wrap up the week with a fifth winner, as promotion-chasing Racing Santander take on struggling Tenerife on the Spanish second tier.

Racing are part of a crazy promotion race (there is just a six-point gap between first and sixth in the standings), but they have slowed down of late, with just one win in the last five matches. However, their form at El Sardinero remains strong, with three wins in the last five, and seven in the last 13.

Tenerife are second from bottom in the Segunda, and they are pretty much relegated. The Canary Islands side have lost four of their last five overall, and on the road their form is atrocious. They have lost 15 of their last 20 league games away from home, and you have to go back to April for the last road win.

I'm going to keep this simple and back Racing to win at 1.84/5. Racing have all the motivation, and man for man they are a much better team. If you want to be more bold, back Racing to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.568/5. Nine of Racing's last 11 league games have featured three goals or more, while Tenerife have shipped 44 goals, one of the worst records in the division. Racing have racked up 154 league wins this term, and only the leaders Mirandes have won more often.

Recommended Bet Back Racing to win @ EXC 1.8

Now read Kev's preview of Arsenal v Chelsea here!