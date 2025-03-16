Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: We'll be Racing towards profit if we back hosts

Spanish football fans
We're wrapping up a profitable week in Spain

After racking up four winners from six selections, Kevin Hatchard is looking for more success in Spain this afternoon.  

Racing Santander v Tenerife
Sunday 16 March, 15:15

A good week got even better last night, as Valencia picked up a 1-1 draw at Girona to land our Double Chance bet. We'll look to wrap up the week with a fifth winner, as promotion-chasing Racing Santander take on struggling Tenerife on the Spanish second tier.

Racing are part of a crazy promotion race (there is just a six-point gap between first and sixth in the standings), but they have slowed down of late, with just one win in the last five matches. However, their form at El Sardinero remains strong, with three wins in the last five, and seven in the last 13.

Tenerife are second from bottom in the Segunda, and they are pretty much relegated. The Canary Islands side have lost four of their last five overall, and on the road their form is atrocious. They have lost 15 of their last 20 league games away from home, and you have to go back to April for the last road win.

I'm going to keep this simple and back Racing to win at 1.84/5. Racing have all the motivation, and man for man they are a much better team. If you want to be more bold, back Racing to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.568/5. Nine of Racing's last 11 league games have featured three goals or more, while Tenerife have shipped 44 goals, one of the worst records in the division. Racing have racked up 154 league wins this term, and only the leaders Mirandes have won more often. 

Recommended Bet

Back Racing to win @

EXC1.8

Now read Kev's preview of Arsenal v Chelsea here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return

  • Dave Tindall
Brentford v Man Utd tips
English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

  • Max Liu
Saturday football tips cheat sheet from Betfair
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 6

  • Max Liu
Premier League stats-based tips

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Bayern München vs Bremen
View predictions

Strasbourg vs Marseille
View predictions

West Bromwich vs Leicester
View predictions

Girona vs Espanyol
View predictions

Platense vs San Martín SJ
View predictions

Banfield vs Unión
View predictions

Córdoba SdE vs Tigre
View predictions

Wimbledon vs Wycombe
View predictions

Wrexham vs Derby
View predictions

Swansea vs Millwall
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Championship Tips: Foxes can edge out Baggies on Friday night to commence weekend fixtures

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Mbappé can dominate capital clash

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Arsenal Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Can Crystal Palace stop the Premier League leaders?

  • Max Liu