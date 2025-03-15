Football Bet of the Day: Corberan to keep pushing Valencia upwards

Girona's season is falling apart

Valencia boosted by Corberan's arrival

Visitors can collect at least a point

Girona v Valencia

Saturday 15 March, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV

Elche did the business for us in Spain last night, as they drew 1-1 at promotion rivals Real Oviedo to land our Double Chance bet. We'll finish the week in the black regardless, but now we'll look to push on with a winner elsewhere in Spain.

Girona are up against Valencia in La Liga, and even though there is a six-point gap between them in the standings, I'm backing the relegation-threatened visitors to avoid defeat.

It was always going to be tough for Girona to replicate what they did last season, as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history. Key players like top scorer Artem Dovbyk, midfield general Aleix Garcia, rampaging full-back Yan Couto and wing wizard Savinho all departed, and the quality of player that replaced them wasn't as high.

Michel remains an excellent coach, and Girona have been in the race for Europe, but the season is grinding to a halt. The Catalan club have won just three of their last 13 league matches, and at Montilivi they have won just two of the last six. Girona are now a hefty eight points off the top six.

Valencia looked doomed to relegation earlier this season, but Carlos Corberan is dragging his hometown club clear of trouble. Los Che have lost just three of their last 12 league matches (those defeats were against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona), and they are now out of the dropzone on goal difference. Momentum is vital at this stage of the season, and Valencia have it.

The signing of Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq has proved a masterstroke. The Nigerian has netted four goals across his last four matches.

I'll back Valencia/Draw Double Chance here at 1.9420/21. Valencia haven't lost to a team outside the top three since mid-December, and there's nothing in Girona's form to suggest that run will end here.