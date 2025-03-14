Football Bet of the Day: Hosts could be a right Real mess

Elche have one of the league's best defences

Real Oviedo have won just four of last 10 at home

Back visitors to avoid defeat at 1.82 4/5

Real Oviedo v Elche

Friday 14 March, 19:30

Live on Premier Sports 2

Chelsea kept a rare clean sheet last night, and that stymied our BTTS bet, as they edged out Copenhagen 1-0 in the Conference League. We're still in the black for the week though, and we'll head to Spain, because there's a crunch clash near the top of the second tier.

Real Oviedo are sixth in the standings, three points behind their opponents Elche. Their home form at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere was strong, but it has tailed off of late, with just three wins from the last eight attempts. Overall, Real have lost back-to-back games. They were beaten at home by mid-table Deportivo La Coruna, and then they lost 1-0 at the leaders Mirandes.

Real Oviedo have won four of their last 10 league matches, so the question is whether Elche can avoid defeat against them, and I believe they can. Elche have one of the best defensive records in the division, with just 24 goals conceded so far, and they have lost just two of their last 16 matches. One of those was at an excellent Mirandes side, and the other was at fourth-placed Racing Santander.

Elche thrashed Real Oviedo 4-0 in the reverse fixture in November, and I just can't get on board with the home side being as short as 2.186/5 to win. Elche are tough to beat or even to score against, and they can at least avoid defeat, so let's back them on the Double Chance market at 1.824/5.