Bet of the Day

Chelsea v Copenhagen: Danes can inflict some pain

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are the Conference League favourites

After winners of 7/42.75 and 17/102.70 in the last two nights, Kevin Hatchard is looking for another odds-against success in the Conference League.

Chelsea v Copenhagen
Thursday 13 March, 20:00
Live on Discovery +

Our Champions League success continued last night, as Jonathan David sealed our goalscorer bet in only the fifth minute. Unfortunately for him and Lille, Les Dogues went on to lose 2-1 and crash out of the competition.

Now we'll head to West London, because Chelsea are hoping to reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League by getting the better of Danish giants Copenhagen. The Blues lead 2-1 from the first leg.

Chelsea have been widely tipped to win this competition, but I would offer you the cautionary tale of Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men were incredibly strong favourites to win the UECL last term, only for Olympiakos to knock them out in the semis on their way to glory. With the likes of Real Betis and last season's finalists Fiorentina still in the tournament, this is not a shoo-in for Enzo Maresca's side.

It's also worth considering that Chelsea have won just six of their last 15 games in all competitions, and in that spell they have managed just four clean sheets. One of those was against lower-league Morecambe in the FA Cup, and two more were against relegation battlers Southampton and Leicester.

While I don't think Copenhagen will knock Chelsea out here, I'll back Both Teams To Score at 2.021/1. The Danes have found the net in 14 of their 15 European games this season (including qualifiers), and in the Danish Superliga they have netted in 32 of their last 34.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC2.04

Now read our Europa League previews here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

