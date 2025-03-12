Lille v Borussia Dortmund: David can be a star
After picking out a goalscorer at 7/52.40 last night, Kevin Hatchard's backed one at an even bigger price in the Champions League tonight.
Tie locked at 1-1
Dortmund were awful in weekend defeat to Augsburg
David a value goalscorer at 2.77/4
Lille v Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday 12 March, 17:45
Live on Discovery +
As it turned out, it was good to put up an alternative scorer last night, as Lautaro Martinez wasn't passed fit, but Marcus Thuram did the business with an early strike. We'll head to France with a spring in our step, because Lille are up against Borussia Dortmund, and I'll go for another goalscorer.
Lille have had a remarkable campaign, and coach Bruno Genesio deserves immense credit. Les Dogues qualified automatically for the last 16 by finishing in the league phase's top eight, and they beat both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid along the way. They've also managed to balance that success with a decent run in Ligue 1 - LOSC are only outside the Champions League qualification spots on goal difference.
A key figure in this success has been striker Jonathan David. The Canadian international - who is out of contract in the summer - has banged in 24 goals in 39 games, including strikes in those wins over the Madrid giants. He has found the net in five of his last eight games, and he set up a goal for Hakon Haraldsson in last week's 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund faded badly in that game, dominating the first half before losing the plot in the second. That dismal performance level extended into Saturday's feeble 1-0 home defeat against Augsburg. It was a staggeringly bad display - talented wingers were simply firing crosses straight into the crowd, and established midfielders couldn't make a five-yard pass. Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck admitted a lack of consistency has to be seen as a lack of quality, and it's hard to disagree.
BVB just can't be trusted at the moment (they are deservedly in the Bundesliga's bottom half), and I'm sorely tempted to back Lille Draw No Bet at 2.0621/20. The hosts have won seven of their last 10 at home, losing just once. However, I'm also conscious of the fact that now and then Dortmund click, and the likes of Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt can pull a performance from nowhere.
Therefore I'll bet against Dortmund's defence by backing Jonathan David to score at a hefty 2.77/4. He had a slow start against the German giants last week, but he was outstanding in the second half, and I believe he can replicate that display. He's also ice-cool from the penalty spot.
