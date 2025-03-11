Inter v Feyenoord: Back lethal Lautaro to strike again

Martinez is Inter's record UCL scorer

Feyenoord leaky on their travels

Inter v Feyenoord

Tuesday March 11, 20:00

It was a tough one to take in Italy last night, as Lazio and Udinese both scored in the first half, but the third goal we needed stubbornly refused to arrive. We'll stay in Italy, because Inter are on course to reach the Champions League quarter-finals as they face Dutch club Feyenoord.

Feyenoord have had some remarkable results in this competition. They swept aside Bayern Munich in the league phase, beating them 3-0 at De Kuip, and in the playoff round they disposed of Milan. However, Inter have been their toughest opponents so far, and Robin Van Persie's team (the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has recently been appointed as coach) couldn't match the quality of the Nerazzurri.

Inter's star strikers Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez both scored in the first leg, and it would have been an even bigger win had Piotr Zielinski not had a late penalty saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

Inter are also successfully fighting a title battle, as they are a point ahead of Napoli and three clear of Atalanta in a thrilling race for the Scudetto. Simone Inzaghi's men have also reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia (they'll face bitter rivals Milan), so this could be a truly glorious campaign.

Inter have won four of their last five competitive matches, and they've been given a boost with the return of experienced keeper Yann Sommer from a finger injury. Federico Dimarco is injured, but Carlos Augusto is a capable deputy at left wing-back, as he showed in the weekend's comeback win over Monza.

Although Inter don't have to really push forward here, I can't look past the odds available for Lautaro Martinez to score at 2.427/5 on the Exchange. The Argentinian has just become the club's all-time top scorer in the Champions League, and he has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Feyenoord have conceded 13 goals across their five away games in the Champions League so far, including a 3-3 draw at Manchester City and a 6-1 hammering at Lille. They have to push forward at some stage to get back into the tie, and if Inter make chances, Lautaro is likely to be on the end of some of those. If, for whatever reason, Lautaro doesn't start, Marcus Thuram is a good alternative at 2.47/5 - the Frenchman has 15 goals in all competitions, including a strike in the first leg.