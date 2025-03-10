Football Bet of the Day: Roman rollercoaster on the cards

Lazio have seen 20/27 feature 3+ goals in Serie A

Udinese capable of scoring on the road

Over 2.5 Goals a value play at evens

Lazio v Udinese

Monday 10 March, 19:45

Our pal Tobias was right about Auxerre bringing the goals, but they just didn't bring enough of them yesterday. Their 2-0 win at hapless and sinking Reims left him a goal short. While he tucks into a commiseration croissant, we'll zoom to Italy. Lazio are up against Udinese, and I fancy goals this evening.

Lazio managed an extraordinary 2-1 win at Plzen on Thursday in the Europa League, as Gustav Isaksen banged in a long-range winner in the 98th minute. By that stage, Lazio had been reduced to nine men. As well as their current continental success, they are pushing for Champions League qualification, and a victory tonight would take the Roman side above Juventus and into the top four.

It's worth noting that 20 of Lazio's 27 league matches this season have featured at least three goals, and yet Over 2.5 Goals in the outsider here at 1/12.00 on the Exchange. The strike rate is 11 from 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in the league, and even the two games that fell below the line finished 1-1.

So do Udinese buck that trend? Kosta Runjaic's side have seen ten of their last 18 league games feature three goals or more, and they have scored in ten of their last 15 Serie A away matches, so they are capable of bringing firepower to the party.

I'll happily back Over 2.5 Goals at evens here.