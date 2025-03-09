Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to rain in Reims

Reims managed 1 home clean sheet all season

Auxerre conceded 27 in 11 away

Back +2.5 Goals



Reims v Auxerre

Sunday 16:15

We're finishing the week back in France, where one of this afternoon's Ligue 1 games brings 12th-placed Auxerre to 15th-placed Reims. The hosts are favoured, but our main interest lies in the goals markets...

Promoted back to the top flight for this season, Auxerre have brought goals with them wherever they've gone. Christophe Pelissier's men have conceded twice or more in 10/11 and, despite their poor W1-D2-L8 away record, they've scored themselves in 8/11 - notching twice in each of the most recent two.

Samba Diawara's Reims lost the reverse fixture 1-2 in Auxerre, and could serve up Over 2.5 Goals again today. The Red & Whites have managed just a single clean sheet at Stade de Reims this term. Hosting bottom-half outfits like Auxerre, they've conceded in 6/6. Four of those six games have hit Over 2.5 Goals and that's our punt on this one.