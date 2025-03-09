Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to rain in Reims

Auxerre players celebrate
Auxerre have been scoring and conceding for fun in Ligue 1

Auxerre look all set to serve up another high scorer in Ligue 1 this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

Reims v Auxerre
Sunday 16:15

We're finishing the week back in France, where one of this afternoon's Ligue 1 games brings 12th-placed Auxerre to 15th-placed Reims. The hosts are favoured, but our main interest lies in the goals markets...

Promoted back to the top flight for this season, Auxerre have brought goals with them wherever they've gone. Christophe Pelissier's men have conceded twice or more in 10/11 and, despite their poor W1-D2-L8 away record, they've scored themselves in 8/11 - notching twice in each of the most recent two.

Samba Diawara's Reims lost the reverse fixture 1-2 in Auxerre, and could serve up Over 2.5 Goals again today. The Red & Whites have managed just a single clean sheet at Stade de Reims this term. Hosting bottom-half outfits like Auxerre, they've conceded in 6/6. Four of those six games have hit Over 2.5 Goals and that's our punt on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC2.1

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

